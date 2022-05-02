With only three days of campaigning left, the Conservatives urge any pro-UK voters to use Thursday’s local election to hold the SNP to account by voting for them.

The former Scottish Conservative leader, Ruth Davidson, said SNP candidates should not be ‘rewarded for failure’.

Speaking ahead of a visit to Edinburgh on the campaign trail with Scottish Conservative leader, Douglas Ross, on Monday, she said the SNP were more “complacent and arrogant” than ever before.

Ruth Davidson added Nicola Sturgeon was “treating the Scottish public as fools” over the ferries scandal, and the country is worse off after years of their rule.

Baroness Ruth Davidson and Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross on a walkabout in Davidson’s Mains with local candidate James Hill ahead of the 2022 election PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

Davidson said “The failing record of Nicola Sturgeon and her candidates is on the ballot paper this Thursday.

“They’ve left Glasgow filthier than ever before. They’ve left drug deaths to spiral in Dundee. They’ve got plans to make it unbelievably expensive to drive to work in our capital city.

“Don’t reward the SNP for failure. Get out to the polls on Thursday and teach them a lesson.

“Scotland is worse off now than when the SNP came to power. They’re dragging our country down every year that they run our councils and our government.

“Yet the SNP are more arrogant and complacent than ever before.

“The ferries scandal shows that Nicola Sturgeon thinks she can get away with treating the Scottish public as fools.

“On Thursday, hold the SNP to account for taking their eye off the ball. Vote Scottish Conservative for local action on local issues.”

