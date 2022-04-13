Scottish Liberal Democrats launched their manifesto on Wednesday morning on top of Calton Hill.

The 10-page document includes plans that the party says will ensure that every household benefits from a Cost of Living Rescue Package providing new hope to everyone worried about the crisis.

Liberal Democrat photo call on Calton HIll with some local candidates and Alex Cole Hamilton PHOTO ©2022 The Edinburgh Reporter

The Liberal Democrat leader @agcolehamilton explained the outline of the local government manifesto which 21 LibDem candidates will use to fight the 2022 election pic.twitter.com/gYO4aaugw9 — Edinburgh Reporter (@EdinReporter) April 13, 2022

The Scottish Liberal Democrat Cost of Living Rescue Package includes:

A VAT cut worth £600 to the average household

A Robin Hood Tax on the energy companies making super profits from the cost of living crisis

An emergency nationwide home insulation programme

Doubling and expanding the Winter Fuel Payment and Warm Home Discount

The reversal of the SNP/Green rail fare hike and introduction of railcard discounts for everyone to knock at least a third off fares

And the manifesto includes:

Stopping the takeover of social care by the same SNP ministers who put Covid-positive into care homes, instead moving immediately to strike a transformative pay deal for staff and establishing new national standards for care users.

New health staff in every GP practice to boost early diagnosis and bring down waits for help across the country.

The rollout of hundreds more counsellors in schools and ramping up of training so every workplace can get the benefit of a mental health first aider

Long Covid clinics in every region and in-home nurse support for sufferers.

A comprehensive new education recovery plan because parents and teachers are struggling to see any difference in what’s on offer in our schools

Tackle the chronically poor condition of local roads to make them safer for walking, wheeling, cycling and driving.

The protection of council budgets after repeated cuts at the hands of SNP/Green deals which have taken a toll on everything from schools to street cleaning.

At the launch Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton MSP said: “We’ve hardly managed to catch our breath from the pandemic before the cost of living crisis has people worried sick. After everything we’ve been through, Scotland needs new hope.

“Let’s lay aside talk of an independence referendum and get to grips with what matters right now.

“From the Downing Street parties during lockdown to the ferries farce, people feel taken for granted by the Tories and SNP. At the worst possible moment they are both hiking up taxes, from national insurance to your train fares and council tax. They are exposing households when they should be insulating them.

“Instead we need a cross-government Cost of Living Rescue Package. It means the reversal of those SNP-Tory tax hikes, a cut to VAT worth £600, an emergency nationwide insulation programme to cut energy bills and a Robin Hood Tax on the super profits of those energy companies making billions from this crisis.

“Scottish Liberal Democrat councillors and candidates are local champions. You see them all year round – not just at election time. We see the best in people and want the best for them. That’s what you get when you vote for the Scottish Liberal Democrats on 5 May.”

Edinburgh candidates

Jack Caldwell profile here.

Neil Ross profile here.

Liberal Democrats are fielding 21 candidates in 17 wards in Edinburgh:

Almond Kevin Lang Almond Louise Young City Centre Andy Foxall Colinton/Fairmilehead Louise Spence Corstorphine/Murrayfield Alan Beal Corstorphine/Murrayfield Euan Davidson Craigentinny/Duddingston Elaine Ford Drum Brae/Gyle Ed Thornley Drum Brae/Gyle Robert Aldridge Forth Sanne Dijkstra-Downie Fountainbridge/Craiglockhart Fraser Graham Inverleith Malcolm Wood Inverleith Hal Osler Leith Robin Rea Leith Walk Jack Caldwell Liberton/Gilmerton Madeleine Planche Morningside Neil Ross Portobello/Craigmillar Jill Reilly Southside/Newington Pauline Flannery Pentland Hills Michael Chappell Sighthill/Gorgie Devin Scobie

Sanne Dijkstra-Downie Alan Beal Andy Foxall Elaine Ford Neil Ross Hal Osler Malcolm Wood

