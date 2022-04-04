Thirteen dinosaurs made using half a million toy bricks, have moved into The Centre Livingston this Easter to create its BRICKLIVE Brickosaurs Trail.

This was built by a team of 20 designers and master builders who took over 3,000 hours to create the exhibits, one brick at a time.

The prehistoric creatures include a 7ft tall Parasaurolophus made from 113,625 bricks, a 12ft long Velociraptor with 46,352 bricks, a Pteranodon with an impressive 9ft wing-span and a Megalosaur head to capture fun photos.

Pictured left to right – Derren (3), Dale (3), Charlie (7)Pic Greg Macvean

As well as learning some fun and interesting dino facts, visitors also have the chance to take part in a free Brickosaurs Trail Hunt to track down all the creatures in the shopping centre, which they can pick up from the Customer Service Desk, located next to New Look.

Completed trail booklets can be returned to the desk and entered into a competition to be in with a chance of winning a £50 Gift Card every day during the event, which runs until 18 April.

Ashley Bisland, Deputy Centre Director at The Centre, Livingston, said: “We’re delighted to welcome our bright and colourful herd of dino’s to The Centre, Livingston this Easter and give visitors the chance to track them down by picking up our ‘Brickosaurs Trail Hunt’ booklet from the Customer Service Desk, where they can also learn some fun facts.”

Pictured – Finlay (6) Pic Greg Macvean

Pic Greg Macvean 01/04/2022 The Centre, Livingston – Brickosaurs Trail Hunt Thirteen dinosaurs made using half a million toy bricks, have taken up residency at The Centre Livingston this Easter as part of its BRICKLIVE ‘Brickosaurs Trail’, built by a team of 20 designers and master builders who took over 3000 hours to create the exhibits, one brick at a time. Pictured left to right – Derren (3), Dale (3), Charlie (7)

Like this: Like Loading...