Road policing officers are appealing for information following a serious crash in Nicolson Street in Edinburgh involving a pedestrian and the driver of a bus.



The incident happened around 8pm on Wednesday, 11 January, 2023.



Emergency services were called and the pedestrian, a 51-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is described as critical. No one else was injured.

The road was closed for crash investigation work to be carried out and re-opened around 4am this morning.

Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are asking anyone who can assist to get in touch.



“If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened or were driving and have dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries then please make contact.”



Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3101 of Wednesday, 11 January, 2023.

Photo: © 2022, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

Like this: Like Loading...