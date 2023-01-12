Road policing officers are appealing for information following a serious crash in Nicolson Street in Edinburgh involving a pedestrian and the driver of a bus.
The incident happened around 8pm on Wednesday, 11 January, 2023.
Emergency services were called and the pedestrian, a 51-year-old man, was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh where his condition is described as critical. No one else was injured.
The road was closed for crash investigation work to be carried out and re-opened around 4am this morning.
Sergeant Jill Kirkpatrick said: “Enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened and we are asking anyone who can assist to get in touch.
“If you were in the area at the time and saw what happened or were driving and have dash-cam footage that could help with our enquiries then please make contact.”
Anyone who can help is asked to call Police Scotland via 101, quoting incident number 3101 of Wednesday, 11 January, 2023.
Now there are four Socceroos at Tynecastle
Garang Kuol put pen to paper on a loan deal until the end of the season from English cracks Newcastle United to cinch Scottish Premiership club Hearts and declared: “I’m happy to be here.” The talented, 5ft 9in tall, teenager teams up with Australian World Cup squad members Kye Rowles, Nathaniel Atkinson and Cammy Devlin…
Brydon leaves Easter Road
Hibernian FC has announced that Jack Brydon has joined cinch League 1 side Queen of the South on a permanent transfer. The terms of the agreement for the 18-year-old will remain undisclosed. The centre-back progressed through the Club’s Academy – graduating in 2020 – and progressing into the Development Squad. Alongside his loan spells at…
Monarchs open against arch rivals Glasgow at Armadale
Speedway roars back this Spring at Armadale Stadium and Edinburgh Monarchs’ fixtures are included in the 2023 Championship listings released today (Thursday, January 12) with the new BSN Series taking centre-stage in the first month of racing. All nine clubs will be involved in the qualifying stages of the new competition throughout April with two…
Continue Reading Monarchs open against arch rivals Glasgow at Armadale
Confident Hill ready if asked by Hearts
James Hill strolled into a room at The Oriam packed with the Scottish football press anxious to hear more and the Bristol-born defender dealt with the media challenge with a calm assurance. Hearts bosses now hope the talented, England under-21 defender can transfer that confidence onto the pitch when he makes his debut for the Jambos in the cinch Scottish…
Scottish harpist Esther Swift to tour Scotland with intimate solo shows
Following a sold-out run at Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and commissions from Hidden Door Festival and Celtic Connections last year, one of Scotland’s most sought-after harpists Esther Swift is to tour solo across Scotland this March with new original material. A prolific, boldly innovative harpist, composer and singer, Esther works across genres as diverse as classical…
Continue Reading Scottish harpist Esther Swift to tour Scotland with intimate solo shows
Peter Pan flies in for next year’s Festive panto
The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, produced by the world’s biggest pantomime producer Crossroads Pantomimes, will take centre stage at The Festival Theatre from Saturday, 25 November 2023 to Sunday, 31 December 2023, and will star Allan Stewart, Grant Stott and Jordan Young. Allan will play ‘Mrs Smee’, Grant will play ‘Captain Hook’ and Jordan…
Continue Reading Peter Pan flies in for next year’s Festive panto