Star of the King’s Panto, Jordan Young, will be running a half marathon as part of the Edinburgh Marathon Festival in May of this year. He’ll be joined by a team of Capital Theatres staff, all running different distances from 1km to the full 26.2 miles in order to raise money for the King’s Theatre via Crowdfunder.

The money raised will help fund the transformative redevelopment of the King’s Theatre which will not only preserve the history and heritage of one of Edinburgh’s most beloved buildings; but also make it more accessible for audiences and artists; improve the public spaces; add a café and creative engagement studio; and improve facilities to make it a world class venue for generations to come.

At the launch, Jordan and the staff team were joined by his fellow panto stars Grant Stott and Allan Stewart – concurrently starring in ‘Allan Stewart’s Big Big Variety Show’ – at the King’s Theatre. The hilarious trio will be back for this year’s Panto ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarves’ at the Festival Theatre for the first time, as the King’s will close for its capital redevelopment in September.

Thanks to support from the Scottish Government, City of Edinburgh Council, the National Lottery Heritage Fund, incredibly supportive patrons and donors, companies and trusts, as well as Capital Theatres’ own contribution, just over £1 million has to be raised for the capital project costs before the King’s is closed. The marathon runners’ efforts will make an invaluable contribution to the King’s Crowdfunder.

You can learn more about the King’s Future by visiting: King’s Future – Capital Theatres

You can sponsor Jordan, any of the staff members or simply donate to the project here:

Support the King’s Future

