The critically acclaimed show, ‘Anything Goes’, features a new star cast including: WhatOnStage Award Winner, Kerry Ellis, as Reno Sweeney and Olivier Award Winner, Denis Lawson, as Moonface Martin. Joining them on board is Olivier Award Winner, Simon Callow, as Elisha Whitney and Musical Theatre Royalty, Bonnie Langford, as Evangeline Harcourt.

When the S.S. American heads out to sea, etiquette and convention head out the portholes as two unlikely pairs set off on the course to true love… proving that sometimes destiny needs a little help from a crew of singing sailors, a comical disguise and some good old-fashioned blackmail.

This hilarious musical romp across the Atlantic featuring a collection of some of theatre’s most memorable songs – including ‘I Get A Kick Out of You’, ‘Anything Goes’, ‘You’re the Top’, ‘Blow, Gabriel, Blow’, ‘It’s De-Lovely’, ‘Friendship’ and ‘Buddie Beware’ – will take you back to the Golden Age of high society on the seas.

‘Anything Goes’ garnered nine nominations at this year’s Olivier Awards including Best Musical Revival, Best Director, Best Theatre Choreography, Best Costume Design and Best New Orchestration. Plus a further four nominations for Best Actor, Best Actress, Best Supporting Actor and Best Supporting Actress in a musical. ‘Anything Goes’ has also won the WhatsOnStage Award for Best Musical Revival as voted for by the public.

‘Anything Goes’ has music and lyrics by Cole Porter, an original book by P.G. Wodehouse & Guy Bolton with Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse and a new book by Timothy Crouse and John Weidman. This production is directed and choreographed by three time Tony Award Winner Kathleen Marshall.

Pictured on Hotel and bar, Ocean Mist, are Bonnie Langford, Kerry Ellis and Denis Lawson. © J.L.Preece

