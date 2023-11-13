Dumbiedykes matters

There is an invitation to join other residents of Dumbiedykes next week to plant some trees.

Join others at the flat grassy area at 27 Viewcraig Street between 9.30am and 11.30am to help plant trees which will thrive for years to come.

The Wee Museum of Memory needs some help

The museum has put out a call for any former Store workers – which means the St Cuthbert’s Association and Leith Provident more formally – to get in touch with them and help with their Away for the Messages project. They would like to speak to, and record an interview with, any former staff for their oral history project.

Get in touch with the Living Memory Association

Helter Skelter no more

There is some sad news from Montgomery Street Park where the Helter Skelter will be removed later today as difficulties over insurance and risk have proved too difficult to overcome.

The council will store the structure for the Friends Group for six months while they decide if anything can be created from the structure. And the council will now decide which modern play equipment will replace it.

Read more here when the Friends were hopeful of saving it.

The Friends of Montgomery Street Park are working to try to save the historic helter skelter PHOTO Alan Simpson

Peter Pan

On Monday afternoon we are going to meet the characters from Peter Pan which will open soon at Edinburgh Festival Theatre. Oh yes we are.

Allan Stewart, Grant Stott, and Jordan Young will be in costume so we hope to bring you some lively interviews later on.

Meantime you can book tickets here.

