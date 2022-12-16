Barrowland Ballet and Capital Theatres present the wonder-filled festive show for 2 – 5 year olds, ‘The Gift’.

A shiny new toy. A mountain of discarded wrapping. A lonely child. Have you ever wondered why packaging and cardboard boxes are the most fun? Is the true gift the joy that can come from the imagination?

This is a story reversing the idea that it is the wrapping paper, the cardboard boxes and the bubble wrap that should be discarded, and reveals that playfulness, creativity and imagination are the true gifts.

This piece is commissioned by Aberdeen Performing Arts, Capital Theatres and Eden Court and are funded through Creative Scotland’s Performing Arts Venues Relief Fund.

The Gift

Sat 17 Dec 2022 to Wed 4 Jan 2023

The Studio

