A decision to delay the introduction of a scheme that will give Edinburgh more powers to crack down on short-term lets has been branded “shameful”.
Edinburgh councillors have criticised the move announced last week by The Scottish Government in response to the impact of the cost-of-living crisis.
Operators of Airbnb-style holiday lets originally had until the end of March to apply for a licence – but the deadline has now been moved back to October 2023.
Representatives from the hospitality trade have railed against the plans, voicing concerns about the impact a licensing scheme could have on tourism – particularly in the capital where accommodation is in high demand during the festival.
But the council has been keen to bring in new regulations to control the number of short-term lets (STLs) in a bid to address Edinburgh’s housing crisis and return thousands of properties to residential use under both the last administration and this one.
Cllr Neil Ross said Holyrood had “caved into pressures from commercial landlords at the expense of residents”.
Council leader Cammy Day, Labour, added: “The delay for absolutely no reason apart from commercial gain for a small handful of corporate businesses is shameful.”
And he reported that he had been lobbied by Airbnb in the last council term to take a “soft touch approach” to the crack down.
He added: “I think the legislation that many of us in this chamber have campaigned for and many of our colleagues at Holyrood have campaigned for is good legislation. I think there are some unintended consequences that we need to deal with and we need to work through them.”
Scottish Housing Secretary Shona Robison said the deadline extension was a “one off” and urged hosts to continue applying.
Under the new scheme, anyone who has let out an entire property as an STL for less than 10 years will need to obtain planning permission before making the licence application.
The council is already minded to refuse change of use where holiday lets could disturb neighbours and new planning policies are set to introduce a presumption against any loss of housing.
Fiona Campbell, Chief Executive of the Association of Scotland’s Self-Caterers said this will “in effect introduce a de-facto ban on self-catering”.
Reacting to news that operators now have another six months, she said: “The ASSC has been pressing hard for a pause to the implementation of the scheme due to the cost-of-living crisis so it’s good to know our voices are being heard.
“Our ongoing concern however is that it is not long enough to give our members the breathing space they need to get their licence applications approved in the current climate.”
by Donald Turvill
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) is a public service news agency: funded by the BBC, provided by the local news sector, and used by qualifying partners. Local Democracy Reporters cover top-tier local authorities and other public service organisations.
Opposition councillors say any tram extension must not be funded by the council
The Council Leader has been urged to not spend “a single penny” of taxpayers’ cash on a new tram line if the project is approved. Plans to extend the city’s line south will be unveiled during the current council term. It is estimated the extension could cost around £1 billion. The Scottish Government has backed…
Continue Reading Opposition councillors say any tram extension must not be funded by the council
MSP urges older people to check on pension credit before Sunday deadline
Edinburgh Eastern MSP Ash Regan has joined Age Scotland in urging pensioners in Edinburgh to act quickly to claim Pension Credit before this Sunday’s deadline to avoid losing out on an extra £324 cost of living payment. Age Scotland, the national charity for older people, can help identify if someone is eligible for Pension Credit…
Continue Reading MSP urges older people to check on pension credit before Sunday deadline
Phillips treble takes Fife into Challenge Cup semi-final
Viaplay Challenge Cup, quarter-final, second-leg: Fife Flyers 5, Dundee Stars 4 (agg: 9-8). Fife Flyers win after penalty shots. Man of the Match Zack Phillips guided injury-hit Fife Flyers into the final four of the Viaplay Challenge Cup for the first time when the Kirkcaldy club earned a narrow victory on home ice after penalty shots against…
Continue Reading Phillips treble takes Fife into Challenge Cup semi-final
Council to consider cracking down on loud buskers
A crackdown on “nuisance busking” in Edinburgh is being considered by the council following “challenges” dealing with excessive noise during this year’s summer festivals. The issue has been considered by the local authority for several years but now residents and businesses are to be asked for feedback on which parts of the city should accommodate…
Continue Reading Council to consider cracking down on loud buskers
Macmillan Hub – see the progress of the new building here
The architects, constructors and engineers making it happen at the new civic square being built just off Pennywell Road have released a video on YouTube showing their progress. An innovative project between North Edinburgh Arts and The City of Edinburgh Council is now underway and will provide key council services such as nursery education facilities,…
Continue Reading Macmillan Hub – see the progress of the new building here
Warm spaces opened to help people worried about energy costs
Heated Edinburgh spaces for residents who need warmth and are worried about soaring energy bills have been opened by the council. More than 60 so-called ‘heat banks’ have been set-up in libraries, community centres, museums and galleries across the city with activities and hot drinks for those who choose to visit. Launching the city’s ‘Warm…
Continue Reading Warm spaces opened to help people worried about energy costs