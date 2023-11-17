At The Festival Theatre this winter Crossroads Pantomimes supported by Taylors Snacks brings Neverland onto the stage.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan will begin on 25 November with Allan Stewart making his 25th appearance as the pantomime dame, Mrs Smee, aided and abetted by Grant Stott as Captain Hook, Jordan Young as Smee and Clare Gray as Starkey.

Others in the cast include street dance collective Flawless and three Edinburgh performers – Rebecca Stenhouse as Tinkerbell, Robyn Whyte as Wendy and Kieran Lynch as Peter Pan.

The panto is back at the Festival Theatre for another year while the Old Lady of Leven Street – the King’s Theatre – is redeveloped with new rehearsal and performance spaces. The King’s will be ready in 2025.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan at Festival Theatre PHOTO Greg Macvean

Capital Theatres ensures its programme is accessible to everyone and provides captioned, BSL interpreted, audio-described and dementia friendly performances and activities. The festive season features relaxed performances of The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan(1 Dec) and Cinders! (18 Jan 2024). These inclusive performances are designed for people requiring additional support and and their families. Audience members are free to make noise and move around the auditorium, lights are kept on but dimmed to reduce anxiety, and break-out spaces with a live stream of the show give people a chance to leave the auditorium without missing the action.

Capital Theatre’s festive season, including both relaxed performances, is available for booking now. Full details of all shows can be found online at www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on.

Selected performances are part of Capital Theatre’s newly launched 25 & Under scheme, which allows people aged 25 and younger to book £10 tickets online on the day of the performances. Further details are available here.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan

Sat 25 Nov to Sun 31 December (press performance Sat 28 November at 7pm) at the Festival Theatre

With amazing special effects, stunning sets, beautiful costumes and barrel-loads of laughter, The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan is a brand-new adventure for Christmas 2023.

The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan at Festival Theatre PHOTO Greg Macvean

