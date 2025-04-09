Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake Scottish cast members recreate moments from this well known dance production in costume in Inverleith Park.

Swan Lake is on at the Festival Theatre in Edinburgh from Tuesday 8th – Saturday 12th April before visiting His Majesty’s Theatre in Aberdeen from Wednesday 28th – Saturday 31st and Theatre Royal Glasgow Tuesday 3rd – Saturday 7th June.

https://www.capitaltheatres.com/whats-on/all-shows/matthew-bournes-swan-lake/2341

Swan Lake is on at Festival Theatre 8-12 April PHOTO Greg Macvean 09/04/2025



Swan Lake is on at Festival Theatre 8-12 April PHOTO Greg Macvean 09/04/2025



Swan Lake is on at Festival Theatre 8-12 April PHOTO Greg Macvean 09/04/2025

Like this: Like Loading...