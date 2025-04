Reports are coming in of a pedestrian having been injured St John’s Road in a crash involving a car this lunchtime.

An ambulance from Scottish Ambulance Service and several officer from Police Scotland have attended the scene.

Police Scotland said they have no comment on this incident, and we have asked the Scottish Ambulance Service for comment.

The condition of the pedestrian is unknown.

Pedestrian injured on St John’s Road PHOTO Alan Simpson 9/4/2024

Pedestrian injured on St John’s Road PHOTO Alan Simpson 9/4/2024

Pedestrian injured on St John’s Road PHOTO Alan Simpson 9/4/2024

Pedestrian injured on St John’s Road PHOTO Alan Simpson 9/4/2024

Like this: Like Loading...