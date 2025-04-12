A theft at Festival Theatre on Nicolson Street has resulted in an arrest and a man has been charged.

Police Scotland have confirmed: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a theft from a theatre in Nicolson Street, Edinburgh. Police were notified of the incident on Thursday, 27 March 2025.”

Capital Theatres, which runs the 1900 seat venue as well as The King’s Theatre and The Studio, have been contacted for comment.

It is claimed that the item which has allegedly been stolen is a valuable costume from the show The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe.

The distinctive faux fur cloak worn by The White Witch was previously on display in the foyer of the theatre.

The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe which has been a hit on the West End in London, is coming to the Festival Theatre from 13 to 17 May 2025. This year is the 75th anniversary of the publication of the novel by C.S.Lewis.

