Kathleen McGovern insists the mood in the camp is good heading into this weekend’s Edinburgh Derby clash at Meadowbank.

The end of the international break brings with it a mammoth fixture for Grant Scott’s side, with Hearts visiting Meadowbank this weekend.

Hibs head into the match unbeaten in 16 league matches, but the side remain cautious of complacency as they host their city rivals – who currently sit fifth in the SWPL table and maintain the better head-to-head record this season.

McGovern said: 2We can’t play it down, it is a Derby at the end of the day.

“But we just have to keep doing what we’ve been doing all season. And if we do that, then I’m sure that we’ll get the result that we want.

“The girls have had days off, they’ve come back recharged. And we [on international duty] all come back fit, buzzing and raring to go.

“The mood in camp has been good and the intensity in training this week has been really good. Now we’re all really looking forward to it.

“Hopefully we can just do what we’ve been doing all season. And I feel like if we do that, then I definitely think we’ll get a positive result.”

McGovern was one of five Hibs players away on international duty across the window, joining up with goalkeeper Erin Clachers, midfielder Micky McAlonie and winger Tegan Bowie for the Scotland Under-23s squad.

Scoring once in regular time and once in a penalty shoot-out for Scotland Under-23s versus Denmark and Portugal, respectively, the striker very much enjoyed her brief break away from club football.

“It was amazing. I love going away and playing for my country. It’s just different when you go away, obviously it was a new group and I’ve never worked with so many of the players before.

“It was a great experience and I took a lot of learning from it. Hopefully I can just kick on as well when I come back here.”

“Hopefully I can take what I’ve learned off the back of that past week into this week for a big game.

Like this: Like Loading...