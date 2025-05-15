Hibernian Women’s Kathleen McGovern has been named in Scotland Women’s National Team Head Coach, Melissa Andreatta’s first squad ahead of this month’s UEFA Women’s Nations League double-header against Austria and the Netherlands.

The striker replaces team mate Eilidh Adams in the squad.

Following her unveiling at Hampden Park last week, Andreatta has picked a squad which blends youth with experience as Scotland look to get their first points on the board in this campaign and retain their place in League A.

Captain Rachel Corsie returns along with experienced left-back Nicola Docherty. The defensive duo return to the fold along with Kirsty Howat, Brogan Hay and McGovern who secures her first senior call-up. They replace Kirsty Hanson, Leah Eddie, Claire Emslie, Adams and Kirsty Smith.

This year’s Nations League campaign will draw to a close with a home match against Austria on Friday, 30 May at Hampden Park ahead of the final match away to the Netherlands on Tuesday, 3 June.

Match details: UEFA Women’s Nations League: Scotland v Austria, Hampden Park, Glasgow – 7.35pm KO Live on BBC Alba

Netherlands v Scotland Koning Willem II Stadion, Tilburg – 7.30pm KO (UK) Live on BBC Scotland

Scotland squad: Eartha Cumings, FC Rosengard – Sandy MacIver, Washington Spirit – Lee Gibson, Glasgow City – Jenna Clark Liverpool – Sophie Howard, Leicester City – Nicola Docherty, Rangers – Amy Muir, Glasgow City – Rachel Corsie, Aston Villa, Emma Lawton, Celtic – Rachel McLauchlan, Brighton & Hove Albion – Kirsty Maclean, Rangers – Amy Rodgers, Bristol City – Erin Cuthbert ,Chelsea -Sam Kerr, Bayern Munich – Chelsea Cornet, Rangers – Freya Gregory, Newcastle United – Kirsty Howat, Rangers – Kath McGovern, Hibernian, Lauren Davidson, SK Brann – Martha Thomas, Tottenham Hotspur – Emma Watson, Manchester United – Caroline Weir, Real Madrid – Brogan Hay, Rangers

