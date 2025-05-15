Caley Gibb says she is “living the dream” at Hibs Women after last night’s vital victory over Celtic.

Ciara Grant and Eilidh Adams netted either side of a Kathleen McGovern brace – with Gibb assisting McGovern for her second of the evening – as Hibs defeated Celtic 4-2 at Meadowbank Stadium.

Once again, the girls battled hard on a balmy Meadowbank surface to secure a crucial three points that takes the title race down to the final day.

“I can’t quite put it into words,” Gibb told HibsTV. “The fight and the desire that the girls had out there was unbelievable.

“It’s safe to say it’s been a very tough season, but week after week we keep putting in performances. We’re seeing out games. We’re tired but we’re not going to give up.

“Going into Sunday, we’ll give everything. We’ll do our best and we’ll walk off that pitch with pride.”

Sunday’s game sees Grant Scott’s side travel to Ibrox, where avoiding defeat will be enough to see off Glasgow City and Rangers to win the SWPL title.

It would be Hibs’ first title since 2007 and would cap off what has already been a memorable homecoming for Gibb, as Wednesday’s win over Celtic fell just one day short of the six-year anniversary of Gibb’s senior debut at Hibernian.

“It’s a full circle moment, really,” Gibb said.

“I’m back here now and I’m living the dream. This is what I’ve always wanted to do. I’ve been given one of the best opportunities that I could have asked for.

“It’s unfortunate when your teammates maybe can’t play, but it is also an opportunity for me to come in.

“It’s been tough. And I’ve got a lot to learn. But the girls are helping me and I’m really enjoying it.”

