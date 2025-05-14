Hibs star Kathleen McGovern has been voted as the ScottishPower Women’s Premier League Player of the Month for April 2025.

The number 10 sensationally picks up the award for the second time this season, having already collected the December 2024 award.

McGovern netted three goals in four games last month, helping Hibs to secure a vital seven points in the team’s charge for the SWPL title.

The centre-forward opened the scoring against city rivals Hearts at Meadowbank Stadium with a deft near-post flick that caught out the visiting keeper.

A terrific header also broke the deadlock against Rangers in a crucial home victory, with the goal subsequently winning the Club’s April 2025 Christophe Duchamp Women’s Goal of the Month award.

She once more scored the opening goal to help guide the Hibees’ to a vital win against Motherwell at Meadowbank to round out the month.

The 22-year-old’s form has carried on into May, with three goals in two games against Hearts and Glasgow City lifting Kathleen to 29 goals in 31 appearances for the season.

This is the fourth time in the 2024/25 campaign that a Hibernian player has been named Player of the Month following earlier awards won by Abbie Ferguson, Eilidh Adams and McGovern.

McGovern was nominated against Partick Thistle’s Tiree Burchill, Glasgow City’s Brenna Lovera and Aberdeen’s Eva Thomson.

