Police in Midlothian are appealing for the public’s help to trace Thomas Fleming (53) who has been reported missing from the Musselburgh area.
Mr Fleming is a 53 year old white male, approximately 6 ft tall with an average build.
He has short/grey/black hair, a white/ginger beard and walks with a limp.
If anyone sees him or knows of his whereabouts they should contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting Incident number 1990 of 12/05/2025
