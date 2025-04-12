Hibs midfielder Dylan Levitt says “confidence is high” as the team prepare for this weekend’s William Hill Premiership game against Dundee.

The Welshman scored the first goal last weekend in Hibs 2-0 win against Rangers at Ibrox, a victory that has extended the club’s unbeaten run in the league to 16 games.

Sunday’s game against Dundee is the final one before the split, and with everything to play for Levitt believes Hibs are in a good place right now.

“We set out our targets at the start of the season and we’re on course for that. It might sound boring but the staff and everyone in the changing room is just taking each game as it comes.

“We’ve put ourselves in a good place at the moment.

“The confidence is the highest it’s been since I’ve been at the Club. You see it on the training pitch, in the dressing room, and especially on a matchday.

“On a weekend we know what we need to do, and everyone is full of confidence. I think that comes off recent results and performances.

“

We analyse every game and try to work on what needs to be improved.

“As the results have gone the way we’ve wanted, you build confidence.”

Hibs currently sit third in the William Hill Premiership table, a point ahead of Aberdeen, and three points ahead of Dundee United as the race for Europe continues.

He continued: “The league is so tight at the moment with teams wanting to achieve their goals from the start of the season.

“We know what’s in our dressing room and we have confidence to win games.

“We’ve had a few massive results over the last few months which has put us in good stead. We have full confidence going into the game.”

Dundee are one of two sides in the Scottish top-flight that Hibs haven’t beaten this season, but Levitt insists the team is in a very different place from their previous meetings with the Dee.

“From the last time we played them we have a completely different outlook on the game.

“We’ve been on a good run, so we’re full of confidence. Hopefully we will win at the weekend and move forwards into the post-split games.”

Like this: Like Loading...