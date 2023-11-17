Fort Kinnaird is hosting the Lush Snow Fairy Tour at the centre until Monday.

The 2023 Lush festive collection is designed around ‘Out of this world Gifting’.

Shoppers at Fort Kinnaird can visit the themed pop-up to browse products from both the Lush Snow Fairy and Intergalactic ranges, including body sprays, bath bombs, and the biggest ever Snow Fairy gift set. The space also has a photo opportunity and ‘kindness wall’.

Lush sells one Snow Fairy product every five seconds on average during the festive period when visitors can pick up this year’s “must-have” festive gifts.

The pop-up is located next to the play park and near Caffè Nero at the times listed below.

Lush Snow Fairy pop-up opening times:



Friday 17th November: 9.00 to 7.30pm

Saturday 18th November: 9.00 to 6.00pm

Sunday 19th November: 9.00 to 6.00pm

Monday 20th November: 9.00 to 7.30pm



https://www.fortkinnaird.com/christmas

16NOV23 Lush Snow Fairy Tour at Fort Kinnaird.

Like this: Like Loading...