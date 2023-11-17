Scotland’s ‘Hotel of the Year’ has unveiled a mouth-watering new ‘Festive Afternoon Tea’ that will be served daily from 1 until 23 December 2023.



Luxury floating hotel Fingal was crowned ‘AA Hotel of the Year Scotland 2023-24’ by the internationally recognised Automobile Association (AA) earlier this year.



Permanently berthed on Edinburgh’s vibrant waterfront, Fingal provides a classic setting for diners to enjoy afternoon tea, with all the glamour and style of a superyacht, but with an air of old-world Art Deco luxury ocean liner elegance inspired by the ship’s rich maritime heritage.



Available daily from 12.30pm until 3.30pm in the ship’s Lighthouse Restaurant and Bar, Fingal’s galley team have created the new ‘Festive Afternoon Tea’ to offer guests and non-residents one of the most decadent and dainty of British traditions in a world-class foodie destination with a nautical twist.



Savoury highlights of the new ‘Festive Afternoon Tea’ menu include Fingal’s hot smoked salmon quiche; brie, sage and onion arancini; and marinated crayfish cocktail, Bloody Mary.



People with a sweet tooth can indulge with Drambuie macaron; Pain d’épice with cardamom frosting; dark chocolate and orange confit tart; as well as praline & coconut snowballs.



Open to non-residents for Afternoon Tea, dinner and cocktails, Fingal’s Lighthouse Restaurant & Bar offers a choice of eight self-contained private dining booths for small pre-booked groups. Fingal’s 22 luxury cabins are each named after Stevenson lighthouses, inspired by Fingal’s rich maritime heritage. The ship is now the ultimate in luxury accommodation and dining.



Re-launched as a luxury hotel in 2019, the former Northern Lighthouse Board (NLB) tender is owned and operated by the award-winning team at The Royal Yacht Britannia, which is located just 10 minutes away.



Fingal’s new ‘Festive Afternoon Tea’ menu is priced at £55 per person or £70 per person for the extra special Champagne Afternoon Tea.

https://www.fingal.co.uk

Like this: Like Loading...