This is the most up to date list of roadworks and events leading to road closures in Edinburgh for the next week or so.

If you see anything which is not on the list then let @EdinTravel know.

Updated versions of the listings are posted to the website most weekday afternoons, these can be found by going to https://www.edinburgh.gov.uk/edintravel

