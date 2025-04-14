A coat which has been stolen from Festival Theatre is an important part of the show, The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, which is coming to Edinburgh next month – and the production company is appealing for help with its return.

A man has been arrested and charged in connection with the theft.

A spokesperson for The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe said: “The coat, worth several thousand pounds, is a handmade faux-fur coat that was worn in London’s West End and in the show’s UK and Ireland Tour by the White Witch.

“It was on display in the front-of-house at the Festival Theatre when it was stolen. It is a huge coat as you can see from the video on our social media on how it was made, and is one-of-a-kind.

“It brings so much joy to the children who come see the show and the producers simply want the costume back in one piece so it can continue to spread the magic and spirit of Narnia to audiences as the show continues its travels across the UK and Ireland.”

A spokesperson for Capital Theatres said on Monday: “The safety and security of patrons and staff in our venues remains our top priority and we would like to thank the authorities for their support following a recent theft from the Festival Theatre.

“A costume from the show The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe, which was on display in the Festival Theatre foyer in advance of the performance run from 13 to 17 May 2025, went missing on 27 March. Police Scotland have confirmed that an individual has been arrested and charged. Enhanced security measures are in place to prevent similar incidents in the future.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A 34-year-old man has been arrested and charged following a theft from a theatre in Nicolson Street, Edinburgh. Police were notified of the incident on Thursday, 27 March 2025.

