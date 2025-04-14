A 48-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a serious assault which took place on London Road this morning Monday 14 April 2025

Emergency services were called to the scene around 6am.

A 48-year-old man with serious injuries was taken to hospital by ambulance.

The area was cordoned off at Cadzow Place between its junction with Montrose Terrace and Abbey Lane to facilitate the investigation. The cordon did not restrict traffic and pedestrians were able to pass through the area.

The man who was arrested is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court tomorrow Tuesday 15 April.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A man has been arrested and charged in connection with a serious assault that happened in Edinburgh on Monday, 14 April, 2025.

“At around 6am we received a report of a 48-year-old man seriously injured in the London Road area.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

“A 48-year-old man is due to appear at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on Tuesday, 15 April, 2025.”

