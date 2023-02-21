Hamilton the Broadway sensation is coming to Edinburgh next spring, and Sir Cameron Mackintosh was in town today to herald the announcement.
Mackintosh and his fellow producer Jeffrey Seller say they are delighted to bring the hip hop history to the capital of Scotland. And of course Hamilton the first Secretary of the Treasury, and one of the Founding Fathers, had Scottish heritage. His father was born in Ayrshire in the 1700s before moving to Nevis in the West Indies.
Tickets will go on sale on 13 March for the show which will run at the Festival Theatre from 28 February to 27 April 2024.
https://www.capitaltheatres.com
HAMILTON is the story of America then, told by America now. Featuring a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway, HAMILTON has taken the story of American founding father Alexander Hamilton and created a revolutionary moment in theatre—a musical that has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education.
With book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire, HAMILTON is based on Ron Chernow’s acclaimed biography. The HAMILTON creative team previously collaborated on the Tony Award®-Winning Best Musical In the Heights.
