Ronald J Gordon (August 1954 – February 2023)
Hibernian FC has announced that the Club’s Executive Chairman and majority shareholder, Ronald J Gordon, died earlier this morning. (UK time)
Ron recently wrote an open letter to supporters, telling them that he had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the past year.
Ben Kensell, Chief Executive of Hibernian, said: “Everyone at the Club is deeply saddened at the news. Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family. Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family.
“We would ask that at this difficult time, the family’s privacy is respected as they mourn their loss.”
Ron had a passion for football and through Hibernian FC his dream, commitment and love came to the fore, whilst always ensuring the club became the best version of itself to leave a lasting legacy. The Gordon Family are determined to see this through.
Ben stressed the family’s commitment to continue to work to deliver Ron’s long-term vision and plan for the Club, with the support of the Board and the senior executive. He said: “As part of that determination, we will hold our AGM in early March. There will be no further comment from the Club or family at this time.”
Government budget includes more funding for councils and Creative Scotland
The Scottish Government said there is an additional £223 million in the budget passed by parliament today which will be provided to local authorities to support pay awards to staff. The government also said that the extra money for local authorities comprises a new £100 million for non-teaching staff and the £123 million announced last…
Hamilton tickets will go on sale next month
Hamilton the Broadway sensation is coming to Edinburgh next spring, and Sir Cameron Mackintosh was in town today to herald the announcement. Mackintosh and his fellow producer Jeffrey Seller say they are delighted to bring the hip hop history to the capital of Scotland. And of course Hamilton the first Secretary of the Treasury, and…
Soup & Caboodle – new outlet at Bonnie & Wild
The newest food outlet at St James Quarter sells soup. And in addition they also sell “epicures of tasty pieces, meats, grazing platters and cheeseboards”. If this takes your fancy then you will find it in the Food Hall, Bonnie & Wild, and all products can be wrapped up for takeaway. Soup & Caboodle’s Executive…
Police appeal for help in finding Liam Louden reported as missing
Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace 29-year-old Liam Louden who is missing from Edinburgh. Liam was last spoken to around 6pm on Sunday, 19 February 2023, but since then no one has seen or heard from him. He is white, 5 ft 8 in height, of slim build, with brown receding hair.…
Port of Leith Distillery creating new jobs in the area
The new vertical distillery Port of Leith will create 53 new jobs in the area. The jobs will be available through the umbrella firm, Muckle Brig. The roles will be either at Port of Leith or the eco-friendly gin distillery Lind & Lime which is also situated in Leith. At present the companies employ just…
Presidents’ Day ceremony held in Edinburgh
On Presidents’ Day on Monday, the White House Historical Association and the U.S. Consulate General Edinburgh honoured the history of Abraham Lincoln and the meaningful leadership his statue at the Old Calton Cemetery represents, in a wreath laying ceremony. Jack Hillmeyer, US Consul General in Edinburgh, led the ceremony next to the 19th century statue alongside The…