Ronald J Gordon (August 1954 – February 2023)

Hibernian FC has announced that the Club’s Executive Chairman and majority shareholder, Ronald J Gordon, died earlier this morning. (UK time)

Ron recently wrote an open letter to supporters, telling them that he had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the past year.

Ben Kensell, Chief Executive of Hibernian, said: “Everyone at the Club is deeply saddened at the news. Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family. Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family.

“We would ask that at this difficult time, the family’s privacy is respected as they mourn their loss.”

Ron had a passion for football and through Hibernian FC his dream, commitment and love came to the fore, whilst always ensuring the club became the best version of itself to leave a lasting legacy. The Gordon Family are determined to see this through.

Ben stressed the family’s commitment to continue to work to deliver Ron’s long-term vision and plan for the Club, with the support of the Board and the senior executive. He said: “As part of that determination, we will hold our AGM in early March. There will be no further comment from the Club or family at this time.”

Like this: Like Loading...