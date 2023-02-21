Ronald J Gordon (August 1954 – February 2023)

Hibernian FC has announced that the Club’s Executive Chairman and majority shareholder, Ronald J Gordon, died earlier this morning. (UK time)

Ron recently wrote an open letter to supporters, telling them that he had been receiving treatment for cancer for much of the past year.

Ben Kensell, Chief Executive of Hibernian, said: “Everyone at the Club is deeply saddened at the news. Our thoughts are with Ron’s wife Kit, his sons Ian and Colin, and the rest of the Gordon family. Ron may have been our chairman and owner, but he was first and foremost a devoted family man with a close and loving family.

“We would ask that at this difficult time, the family’s privacy is respected as they mourn their loss.”

Ron had a passion for football and through Hibernian FC his dream, commitment and love came to the fore, whilst always ensuring the club became the best version of itself to leave a lasting legacy. The Gordon Family are determined to see this through.

Ben stressed the family’s commitment to continue to work to deliver Ron’s long-term vision and plan for the Club, with the support of the Board and the senior executive. He said: “As part of that determination, we will hold our AGM in early March. There will be no further comment from the Club or family at this time.”

Government budget includes more funding for councils and Creative Scotland

The Scottish Government said there is an additional £223 million in the budget passed by parliament today which will be provided to local authorities to support pay awards to staff. The government also said that the extra money for local authorities comprises a new £100 million for non-teaching staff and the £123 million announced last…

Continue Reading Government budget includes more funding for councils and Creative Scotland

Presidents’ Day ceremony held in Edinburgh

On Presidents’ Day on Monday, the White House Historical Association and the U.S. Consulate General Edinburgh honoured the history of Abraham Lincoln and the meaningful leadership his statue at the Old Calton Cemetery represents, in a wreath laying ceremony. Jack Hillmeyer, US Consul General in Edinburgh, led the ceremony next to the 19th century statue alongside The…

Continue Reading Presidents’ Day ceremony held in Edinburgh

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.