The newest food outlet at St James Quarter sells soup. And in addition they also sell “epicures of tasty pieces, meats, grazing platters and cheeseboards”.
If this takes your fancy then you will find it in the Food Hall, Bonnie & Wild, and all products can be wrapped up for takeaway.
Soup & Caboodle’s Executive Chef Paul Sciacca said he was delighted to be opening the Scottish deli within Bonnie & Wild’s Scottish Marketplace. He said: “Working on this deli concept has been a fantastic opportunity, despite the very many challenges affecting hospitality right now. Scotland’s natural larder is among the best in the world, and all of the team are excited about showcasing many of the wonderful food products from Scotland, complementing what’s already on offer within the rest of the Bonnie & Wild Food Hall.”
Kate Russell, Bonnie & Wild’s General Manager, added: “With this latest arrival, Bonnie & Wild now offers the full kit and caboodle when it comes to Scotland’s larder. Soup & Caboodle is another great brand coming into Bonnie & Wild, offering our guests even more brilliant and quality products sourced from across Scotland. With soup, sandwiches, platters, playpieces and more, it bolsters both our eat-in and takeaway offering, and there’s a beautiful range of artisanal products that would be welcome on any kitchen shelf. And their Scotch Broth is amazing. I heartily recommend it!”
The shop also sells deli products including relishes and pickles, jams and jellies, sweets and treats, groceries and many other types of fresh and artisanal Scottish produce, sourced from East Coast Cured, Jarvis Pickle, Scotch & Co, IJ Mellis and Galloway Lodge.
Soup & Caboodle is open daily from 11am to 7pm.
