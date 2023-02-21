Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace 29-year-old Liam Louden who is missing from Edinburgh.
Liam was last spoken to around 6pm on Sunday, 19 February 2023, but since then no one has seen or heard from him.
He is white, 5 ft 8 in height, of slim build, with brown receding hair. It is not known what he was wearing but he usually wears either a grey or black tracksuit.
Inspector Paul Anderson, Police Scotland, said: “Liam lives quite a transient lifestyle and usually stays with friends or family throughout the Edinburgh area. He does keep in touch with people and the fact that he hasn’t called anyone since Sunday is a concern.
“If you have seen Liam or have any information that may help us trace him, then please call police via 101 quoting incident number 4081 of Monday, 20 February 2023.
“We’d also urge Liam himself to contact police or family to let us know he is safe and well.”
Soup & Caboodle – new outlet at Bonnie & Wild
The newest food outlet at St James Quarter sells soup. And in addition they also sell “epicures of tasty pieces, meats, grazing platters and cheeseboards”. If this takes your fancy then you will find it in the Food Hall, Bonnie & Wild, and all products can be wrapped up for takeaway. Soup & Caboodle’s Executive…
Port of Leith Distillery creating new jobs in the area
The new vertical distillery Port of Leith will create 53 new jobs in the area. The jobs will be available through the umbrella firm, Muckle Brig. The roles will be either at Port of Leith or the eco-friendly gin distillery Lind & Lime which is also situated in Leith. At present the companies employ just…
Presidents’ Day ceremony held in Edinburgh
On Presidents’ Day on Monday, the White House Historical Association and the U.S. Consulate General Edinburgh honoured the history of Abraham Lincoln and the meaningful leadership his statue at the Old Calton Cemetery represents, in a wreath laying ceremony. Jack Hillmeyer, US Consul General in Edinburgh, led the ceremony next to the 19th century statue alongside The…
Merchiston Castle School – open morning
Merchiston welcomes prospective parents to an Information Morning on 11 March 2023 Merchiston Castle School is opening its doors for an Information Morning on Saturday 11 March 2023. Prospective families are invited to discover more about Merchiston, meet the teaching staff and experience the world-class education Merchiston provide. Held in the school’s impressive Memorial Hall, the…
Police asking for dash cam footage of Cramond crash
Police in Edinburgh have appealed for information following a crash on the A90 at Cramond Bridge. Around 2.55pm on Monday, 20 February, 2023 police were called to the collision involving a red Ford Focus and a blue Fiat Panda. The 78-year-old male driver and 71-year-old female passenger in the Fiat car were taken to the…
Be in the room where it happens – HAMILTON is coming to Edinburgh
The Broadway hit Hamilton is making its Scottish debut in Edinburgh at Festival Theatre next spring, and even if you have seen it before it is still unmissable. We just Assume that it happens. But no one else is in The Room where it happens. Producers, Jeffrey Seller and Cameron Mackintosh, have just announced that…
