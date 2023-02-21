Police are appealing for the public’s help to trace 29-year-old Liam Louden who is missing from Edinburgh.

Liam was last spoken to around 6pm on Sunday, 19 February 2023, but since then no one has seen or heard from him.

He is white, 5 ft 8 in height, of slim build, with brown receding hair. It is not known what he was wearing but he usually wears either a grey or black tracksuit.

Inspector Paul Anderson, Police Scotland, said: “Liam lives quite a transient lifestyle and usually stays with friends or family throughout the Edinburgh area. He does keep in touch with people and the fact that he hasn’t called anyone since Sunday is a concern.

“If you have seen Liam or have any information that may help us trace him, then please call police via 101 quoting incident number 4081 of Monday, 20 February 2023.

“We’d also urge Liam himself to contact police or family to let us know he is safe and well.”

Liam Louden

