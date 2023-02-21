The new vertical distillery Port of Leith will create 53 new jobs in the area.

The jobs will be available through the umbrella firm, Muckle Brig. The roles will be either at Port of Leith or the eco-friendly gin distillery Lind & Lime which is also situated in Leith.

At present the companies employ just 18 members of staff and now the roles will cover hospitality and tourism, digital marketing, production, business development and finance. The company anticipates welcoming around 25,000 visitors to the new distillery in the first six months. Co-founders Ian Stirling and Paddy Fletcher say the new tourist attraction will be the biggest in Leith for decades.

Ian Stirling, Co-Founder of Muckle Brig, said: “It was a love for spirits and a love for Leith that formed our foundations back in 2018.Since then, we’ve opened our new Lind & Lime facility on Coburg Street and are now preparing to open the UK’s first vertical distillery, right in the heart of the historic port.



“Local investment and local employment have always been a key focus of ours. We’ve been fortunate enough to have worked with a host of excellent local talent so far and are looking forward to welcoming some new faces to help us make history down by the shore.”

Port of Leith is being funded in part by a crowdfunder of £2 million raised in three hours through a Seedrs campaign. The total investment raised for the distillery is £13 million.

Tour Guide Team, Muckle Brig 2022

Muckle Brig Team 2022

Muckle Brig Team 2022

Muckle Brig Team 2022

