Scottish Ballet test the boundaries of dance, theatre and film in this distinctive new version of the classic ballet, blending location and real-time filming with projection and live performance in a world premiere.

What does it mean to be human in a world of artificial intelligence? What happens when you fall in love with a machine? How can we compete with the perfection of the unreal? What if the technology we create, and obsess over, takes on a life of its own?

This innovative new production will be choreographed and directed by UK-based duo Jess and Morgs. Building on their previous shows for Scottish Ballet (Tremble, The Secret Theatre), Jess and Morgs will explore our relationship with reality through their playful use of the camera, creating a unique experience for a live theatre audience.

The original Delibes score will be referenced and reimagined as part of a new composition by Mikael Karlsson and Michael P. Atkinson, performed live by the Scottish Ballet Orchestra.

A touch tour for this production is available before the 2.30pm performance on 16 August.

‘Coppelia is on at the Festival Theatre from Sun 14 – Tue 16 Aug

For further information and tickets

Please note that the projections used as part of the performance are of a consistently high quality and not as depicted here due to the technical issues with stills photography recording moving, projected images.

