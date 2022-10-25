Fisherman’s Friends 2:One and All (12A) is on Wednesday 2 November at 7.30pm as The Brunton starts its new film season and in this firm you re-join the shanty-singing cast a year later.

Lifelong friendships are put to the test and the men (pictured) battle to put a second album together. Starring James Purefoy, Sam Swainsbury and Dave Johns.



Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones) makes her West End debut in The Seagull on Thursday 3 November at 7pm, a 21st-century retelling of Anton Chekhov’s tale of love and loneliness.

Brett Morgan’s cinematic experience follows the unseen footage and musical journey of David Bowie in Moonage Daydream (15) on Wednesday 9 November at 7.30pm. This first officially sanctioned movie on the artist is told through Bowie’s own narration.



Tickets are available online at www.thebrunton.co.uk or by calling 0131 653 5245. The Brunton website is www.thebrunton.co.uk



