Scottish Water has made a major investment in Craigleith upgrading a sewer which will help protect homes there from sewer flooding.
The utility company has said that the work is now complete after works in the area which closed many roads for up to 10 months.
The upgrade to wastewater infrastructure will increase the capacity of the sewer network protecting from external and internal sewer flooding.
A storm water storage tank which is 12 metre in diameter and 10 metres deep has been installed in land on the south east corner of the former Royal Victoria Hospital site, adjacent to the gate house there. In addition 225 metres of upsized sewer pipes have also been installed on Craigleith Road and Orchard Bank Road and a new bifurcation weir chamber.
Brian Whyte, Head of Operations for amey-binnes said: “We would like to thank the community for their understanding during this significant investment for the area. Due to the nature of the construction, this project has been disruptive, but the locals have been very patient. The site team kept residents informed of changes to their access throughout the works and made themselves available to assist with any queries or specific needs customers may have had.
Scott Fraser, Scottish Water Corporate Affairs Manager, said: “We know how much this investment means to residents who experienced internal flooding at times of heavy rainfall, which can overwhelm the sewer network. This work should significantly reduce the risk of future sewer flooding in Craigleith.
“We would like to thank the community and everyone else impacted while this work was carried out for their patience. We also want to highlight how, as we have invested in improving the sewer network, people can help us take care of it by only flushing the 3Ps – pee, poo and (toilet) paper and backing a ban on wet wipes through Scottish Water’s Nature Calls campaign.
The main construction work is now complete with the commissioning of the new infrastructure currently under way.
Brock adds to criticism of Royal Mail and supports postal workers
Edinburgh North and Leith MP, Deidre Brock, has called on The Royal Mail to stop the threats of job cuts to postal workers and engage meaningfully with the Communications Worker Union to find an acceptable solution to prevent further postal strikes. In a joint letter from SNP MPs to the Chief Executive Officer of Royal…
Continue Reading Brock adds to criticism of Royal Mail and supports postal workers
Fisherman’s Friends starts new film season at Brunton
Fisherman’s Friends 2:One and All (12A) is on Wednesday 2 November at 7.30pm as The Brunton starts its new film season and in this firm you re-join the shanty-singing cast a year later. Lifelong friendships are put to the test and the men (pictured) battle to put a second album together. Starring James Purefoy, Sam Swainsbury and Dave Johns. Emilia Clarke…
Continue Reading Fisherman’s Friends starts new film season at Brunton
Employers must pay to send their night shift staff home
Edinburgh employers should cover the cost of safe transport home for staff working late night shifts, a councillor has said. A proposal for changes to the city’s licensing policies to ensure shift workers can get home safely without facing “financial penalties” will be the focus of a City Chambers debate on Thursday. Cllr Alys Mumford,…
Continue Reading Employers must pay to send their night shift staff home
Buy social this Christmas
Scots encouraged to ‘buy social’ when choosing Christmas gifts this year. A campaign encouraging Scots to buy social and ethical presents in the run-up to Christmas has been launched by Social Enterprise Scotland.The #BuySocialScotland initiative calls on individuals and organisations to use their purchasing power to make a difference by choosing goods and services from…
NHS staff in awards finals
Eight NHS Lothian health and social care workers recognised as awards finalists Five individuals and three teams from NHS Lothian have been named as finalists in The Scottish Health Awards 2022. The awards celebrate NHS staff, support workers, volunteers and specialist teams who go above and beyond providing exceptional care and support to patients and their…
Pet Shop Boys are Edinburgh headline act this Hogmanay
When the Pet Shop Boys take to the stage in Edinburgh on Hogmanay it will top a year of touring when the duo played at Glastonbury and on tour in North America. There they appeared in a joint headline showwith New Order. Unique Assembly announced today that pop legends Pet Shop Boys will headline the…
Continue Reading Pet Shop Boys are Edinburgh headline act this Hogmanay