Edinburgh North and Leith MP, Deidre Brock, has called on The Royal Mail to stop the threats of job cuts to postal workers and engage meaningfully with the Communications Worker Union to find an acceptable solution to prevent further postal strikes.

In a joint letter from SNP MPs to the Chief Executive Officer of Royal Mail, the Royal Mail Chief was told that it is “unacceptable to see the language employed by Royal Mail in threatening its workforce with job losses because they dare to ask for a fair work package.”

Postal workers across the UK are on strike again today, with several more strike days planned for early next month, from the 2nd of November to 4 November.

Last week, the Royal Mail announced its intention to slash 10,000 jobs, citing the strike action and low parcel delivery sales as the reason. Deidre Brock has described this move as a “tactic” and has accused Royal Mail of “acting in bad faith”.

Ms Brock said:”Postal workers across Edinburgh North and Leith are struggling to make ends meet in the face of soaring energy and food costs while Royal Mail shareholders benefit from bumper profits in the millions.

“Royal Mail staff and their families need financial security. The decision to strike will not have been easy for any of them, but this is about more than pay; it is also about protecting the postal service we all rely on and value.

“Rather than making threats to workers, Royal Mail need to get back to the negotiating table – in a meaningful way – and put our communities at the heart of discussions.”

Deidre Brock MP for Edinburgh North and Leith

