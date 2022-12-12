The Brunton in Musselburgh hosts a variety of live events and films to entertain all ages over the Festive season including their traditional pantomime.

It is Sinbad (scene pictured by Robin Mitchell) and runs until Saturday, December 31. The show blurb promises ‘nail-biting drama’ plus fun for all the family.

The movie feature stars Jimmy Stewart in one of his finest films, The Shop Around the Corner, and it screens on on Wednesday, December 21 (7.30pm).

Alfred Kralik (James Stewart) and Klara Novak (Margaret Sullavan) are employees at Matuschek and Company, a general store in Budapest and are constantly at odds with each other.

Little do they know, they are each the other’s pen pal and, despite outward differences, have unwittingly fallen in love through their letters.

Tickets are available online at www.thebrunton.co.uk or by calling 0131 653 5245

