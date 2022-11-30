Music, film, LGBT+, theatre, children’s events, Christmas fairs, art, poetry, stand up, books, festive gardens, talks, tours, storytelling….it would be easier to say what’s not on this month. Get your diary ready and read on….

Thursday 1 December

Music

The Rills, 7pm Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate.

The Scottish National Jazz Orchestra presents In the Spirit of the Duke, 7.30pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street.

Hugh Cornwell: Moments of Madness Tour. (Cornwell was previously The Stranglers’ frontman.) 7pm La Belle Angele, 11 Hastie’s Close, off Guthrie Street.

Film

French Film Festival 2022: The Kitchen Brigade (NC 12+). 6pm Edinburgh Dominion, Newbattle Terrace.

Screen Arts Christmas Stories: A Christmas Carol: A Ghost Story (TBC.) 7.30pm Cameo, Home Street.

Neil Young: Harvest Time (TBC) – ‘a fan piece that has never been seen before’. 7.45pm Cameo, Home Street.

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Stockbridge Library, 11 Hamilton Place. Free entry, free teas and coffees. Note: at the time of writing Stockbridge Library had been temporarily closed owing to a heating failure, so please check with the library before setting out.

Theatre

FAMILIES: Balerno Theatre Company: Cinderella – The Panto. 7.30pm Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road. Tickets £16.50: book here.

Comedy

Eric Neuman, 7.30 (doors), The Stand, York Place. Over 18s only.

Art (including ongoing exhibitions)



FREE: Hayley Tomkins: Far. 11am-6pm daily, Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street, Continues until 29th January 2023.

War Through Children’s Eyes



FREE: War Through Children’s Eyes. Nine disposable cameras, nine children documenting their lives in a liberated Ulkranian villa. Central Library is proud to be hosting a photo exhibition presenting children’s photos of the aftermath of the war in Ukraine. 10am-8pm Monday-Wednesday, 10am-5pm Thursday-Saturday (closed Sundays), Central Library, George V Bridge. Until 16 December.



FREE: Delia Baillie: Grease and Water. Leith School of Art, 25 North Junction Street. For opening hours contact LSA on 0131 554 5761 or email enquiries@leithschoolofart.co.uk. Until 9 December.

FREE: The Velvet Easel Winter Exhibition. 10am-5pm Thursday-Saturday, 11am-5pm Sundays (closed Monday-Wednesday), The Velvet Easel Gallery, 298 Portobello High Street. Until 29 January.

FREE: imaginary traditions. A mixed artist exhibition for the winter season featuring Steven Lindsay, Michael G Clark, Alison McWhirter, Simon Rivett, Euan McGregor, Ian Neill, Sarah Know, Charles Jamieson, Alan James McLeod, Christian Moore, Esther Donaldson, Chris Nugent, Jeanie Laub and Lesley Skeates. 12-4pm Doubtfire Gallery, 28 North West Circus Place. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays. Ends 25th February 2023.

FREE: Picturing Leith Display. Hosted by Leith Library, this free and accessible display tells the story of the Leith History Mural and reveals the initial results of the consultation around its future. Just around the corner from the library, the Leith History Mural is widely regarded as one of the best in Scotland, but almost 40 years of Scottish weather have taken their toll. Since June 2022, as part of the ‘Picturing Leith’ project, LeithLate have been asking the people of Leith for their opinions about what they think the future of the mural should be and what, if anything, they feel is missing from the mural as it is today. Available during library opening hours (library is closed on Sundays) until 9th December.



FREE: Italian Excellence: The New Generation of Children’s Illustrators. The exhibition presents work by twenty of the most promising young Italian illustrators: sometimes their work goes beyond the traditional confines of the book to cover whole walls, or become posters. Their work can be found in magazines, or is self-published on the web. One artist has been shortlisted for the Kate Greenaway Medal; many are among those selected for the Illustrators Exhibition of Bologna Children’s Book Fair; others have just started out in the challenging world of children’s publishing. Every artist is represented by illustrations created using the technique of their choice: manual, digital or mixed. Their different techniques and poetic visions interpret the classics – from fairy stories to Dante – producing new and surprising proposals for the publishing world. Mastery of their art form, originality and experience will make them future landmarks in the history of Italian illustration. 9.30am-1.30pm/2.30-4pm Monday to Thursday, 9.30am-1pm Fridays, Italian Institute of Culture, 82 Nicolson Street. Closed weekends and public holidays. Now extended until 31 December.

FREE: Frances Macdonald: The Road to the Isles. Known for capturing the wild and dramatic characteristics of the coast, Macdonald’s paintings present an energetic exploration of the ever-changing essence of the ocean, deriving from her intimate understanding of the landscape around her. 11am-6pm Tuesday-Friday, 11am-2pm Saturdays (closed Sunday and Monday), The Scottish Gallery, 6 Dundas Street. Until 23rd December.

Pattern: Books. Image (c) Ron Wilson

FREE: Pattern: Books. Annual Artist Bookmakers Exhibition. Over 80 handmade books by 35 artists. Co-curated with Edinburgh-based artist book maker and tutor Susie Wilson. 11am-5pm Wednesdays to Saturdays, 11am-4pm Saturdays and Sundays (closed Mondays and Tuesdays), Upright Gallery, 3 Barclay Terrace. Until 23rd December.

FREE: National Galleries of Scotland: Talk: The Gentle Shepherd(ess): George Chalmers and the Artistic Language of Jacobitism. 12.45pm Hawthornden Theatre, Scottish National Gallery, The Mound. Free but booking is required and may be made here. Also available to book as an online event.



FREE: The Wonderful World of James McBey. From the north-east of Scotland where he was born and raised, McBey went on to travel extensively through Europe, North Africa, the Middle East, the States and central America. He produced a substantial body of work and set saleroom records for the highest prices achieved by a contemporary printmaker. This exhibition brings together more than 70 artworks – paintings, watercolours and prints – with many from the personal collections of the artist’s late wife and Martin Hardie. 10am-6pm Monday to Friday, 11am-2pm Saturdays, The Fine Art Society of Edinburgh, 6 Dundas Street. Ends 23rd December.



FREE: Peter Liversidge: An Echo. Peter Liversidge’s exhibition an echo, explores a theme that has concerned his work for nearly 20 years. It’s an idea that is currently under the spotlight in The Double, a compelling exhibition at the National Gallery of Art in Washington DC, which includes Liversidge’s work, and investigates how the double image has provided a means of understanding and exploring themes of identity and difference. 11am-5pm Wednesday to Saturday, Ingleby Gallery, Barony Street. Until 17th December.



FREE: Edinburgh Printmakers: Kinship. Hung across Galleries 1 & 2, ‘Kinship’ celebrates the building of community and feelings of belonging relating to the world around us – from family and friends, feeling rooted in a particular landscape, or sharing affinities with those around us in many different ways. Preview tonight 6.30-8.30pm, then 10am-6pm Tuesday-Sunday (closed Mondays), Edinburgh Printmakers, Castle Mills, Dundee Street. Please book your space for the preview here.



FREE: Directors Choice. A mixed festive exhibition featuring some of the most established names in Scottish art, the exhibition celebrates the talent and ingenuity of artists who continue to remain inspired and make work during such unprecedented times. (including works by Barbara Rae, John Bellany, Alberto Morrocco, Donald Smith and others.) 11am-5pm Tuesday-Friday, 11am-4pm Saturdays, Open Eye Gallery, 34 Abercromby Place. Until 23rd December.

FREE: Under Construction: works by Roland Fraser, Alberto Morrocco, Michael Waight, Hetty Haxworth and Alex Malcolmson. 11am-5pm Tuesday-Friday, 11am-4pm Saturdays, Open Eye Gallery, 34 Abercromby Place. Until 23rd Deecember.



FREE: Alberto Morrocco OBE. An exhibition of drawings and paintings by the celebrated Scottish-Italian artist. Renowned for his superb draughtsmanship and traditional teaching practices, this exhibition will showcase a selection of Morrocco’s largely unseen portfolio drawings alongside landscapes, still lifes and figurative works acquired directly from the artist’s estate. 11am-5pm Tuesday-Friday, 11am-4pm Saturdays, Open Eye Gallery, 34 Abercromby Place. Until 23 December.



FREE: On A Small Scale: The Gallery has invited selected artists to submit unframed works in any medium with the only restriction limiting the dimensions to 15 x 21 cm, the classic ‘postcard’ size. Placing the most established names in Scottish art alongside artists at the beginning of their careers, this exhibition celebrates the scope of contemporary art in Scotland. This is an online only exhibition from the Open Eye Gallery at https://www.openeyegallery.co.uk/exhibitions/on-a-small-scale-online-2022. Until 23rd December.



KNITWEAR Chanel to Westwood: featuring over 150 inspirational knitwear pieces from the collection of Mark and Cleo Butterfield: highlights include 1920s Chanel jersey, vintage woollen swimwear, post-war Hollywood-style knits, and 1950s cocktail sweaters, 1960s crochet, 1970s Bill Gibb, 1980s Vivienne Westwood and 1990s Julien MacDonald. The exhibition charts important designers and the influence of art movements such as Modernism, Pop, Punk and Deconstruction alongside new knitwear technologies and design innovation. 10am-5pm Monday to Saturday (closed 23rd-26th December), Dovecot Studios, 10 Infirmary Street. Until 11th March 2023. Tickets £10.50/£9.50 (concessions), accompanied under-12s free: book here.



FREE: Lara Favaretto: Momentary Monument – The Library. The artist is renowned for her sculptural practice and large-scale installations that, as she describes it, ‘investigate the space between destruction and reconstruction, collapse and recovery.’ 11am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday (closed Sundays and Mondays) Talbot Rice Gallery, University of Edinburgh, Old College, South Bridge. Until 18th February 2023.

FREE: Nira Pereg: Patriarchs. Pereg’s multi-channel video installations are anchored in a documentary practice that both reveals and questions conflicting behavioural protocols that co-exist in spaces of geopolitical, religious, ideological and ethical significance. Her The Patriachs Trilogy (2012-2022) follows the resonant biblical motif of intergenerational ‘birthright’ as it is embodied by the pilgrimage site ‘Cave of the Patriarchs’, the shrine known to Muslims as Al-Haram Al-Ibrahimi (‘Sanctuary of Abraham’) and to Jews as the Cave of Machpelah (‘Cave of the Double’). This Herodian structure is a sacred site – second only to the Temple Mount for Islam and the Western Wall for Judaism – making it a place contested and revered by both religions. Jewish and Muslim practitioners share the site through a complicated arrangement that came into being in 1967 following Israeli occupation. 11am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday (closed Sundays and Mondays) Talbot Rice Gallery, University of Edinburgh, Old College, South Bridge. Until 18th February 2023.

FREE: Qiu Zhiije. In his first solo exhibition in the UK, Qiu Zhijie occupies the whole of Talbot Rice Gallery’s historic Georgian Gallery with new series of ink-paintings and an atmospheric installation evoking an archaeological dig. Qiu’s practice embraces calligraphy, poetry, teaching, criticism and curating, and as a thinker and cartographer he has earned worldwide critical recognition for his concept and practice of ‘total art’. Through this approach he brings together different cultures and knowledge-systems to propose alternative worldviews. 11am-5pm Tuesday to Saturday (closed Sundays and Mondays) Talbot Rice Gallery, University of Edinburgh, Old College, South Bridge. Until 18th February 2023.



FREE: The Torrance Gallery Winter Exhibition. A bumper mixed exhibition showcasing many of the gallery’s regular artists’ work on a rolling basis, together with original ceramics, glassware, jewellery and sculpture to complement this range of original paintings, plus artisan, interactive jewellery from special guest Sheana M Stephen DA. 11am-5.30pm Tuesday to Saturday, closed Sunday-Monday but open on Sunday 18th December, Torrance Gallery, 36 Dundas Street. Until 14th January 2023.



FREE: Futureproof 2022. A partnership exhibition with Street Level Photoworks (Glasgow) showcasing new talent in photographic image making, selected from across Scotland’s photography and fine art degree courses. 12 noon-5pm Tuesday to Saturday (closed Sundays and Mondays) Stills Gallery, 23 Cockburn Street. Until 28th January 2023.

Books

An Evening with Susannah Constantine: the superstar stylist from ‘What Not To Wear’ discusses her new autobiography Ready For Absolutely Nothing ‘a remarkably forthright look at life behind the glitz and glam.’ 6.30pm Waterstones West End, 128 Princes Street. Tickets £10; purchase via Waterstones’ website.

Argonaut Books Fiction Book Club: 7-8.30pm Argonaut Books, 15-17 Leith Walk. Tickets £2 redeemable against any book in the shop. For more information contact the shop on 0131 259 7816, and to book via Eventbrite click here.

Other

FREE: WHALE Arts Open Studio: an untaught art session where you will have the freedom to work on your own creative projects, with advice at hand if you need it. 10am-12.30pm WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Grove. To book a space email info@whalearts.co.uk or call 0131 458 3267.

Christmas at the Botanics: an after dark illuminated trail through a festive garden. Selected dates in December: bookings must be made online in advance. For more information and booking visit https://www.rbge.org.uk/whats-on/christmas-at-the-botanics-2022/ RGBE, Arboretum Place.

FREE: We Are Nature; We Are Responsible (exhibition): How can we tackle the climate emergency? Discover the power of nature-based solutions, conversation and creativity. 10am-3.45pm (last admission). Ground floor temporary exhibition @Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh. RBGE, Arboretum Place.

FREE: FAMILIES. CREATE: an art-making experience for early years, that engages parents and carers in messy play with the children, aged 5 and under, in their care. Running two mornings a week the project aims to provide active childhood experiences for adults and children. CREATE provides the resources, ideas and creative inspiration for a range of activities that can often be replicated in the home environment using recycled, low-cost and easily obtainable materials. No previous experience is needed, all abilities welcome! These sessions are aimed at children ages 0-5, and their parents/carers, living in the local community (areas of Muirhouse, Pilton, Granton and Drylaw).

10am-12 noon, West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, West Pilton Grove. Places are FREE and drop-in, and will be offered on a first come, first served basis each week. Registration is required before attending and may be made here or by calling 0131 315 2151.

FREE: Craigmillar Now Local Foraging Workshop: an afternoon of local foraging and exploration of the Craigmillar green spaces. Materials and refreshments provided. 2-5pm Craigmillar Now, 58 Newcraighall Road. Fifteen places only: booking is essential and may be made here.

FREE: WHALE Arts Digital Support: Adult Digital Skills Drop-In. Bring your own device of use WHALE’s. 10am-12 noon, WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Road. Free, no booking required. Contact WHALE for more information.

LGBT+ Refugee Women’s Group: a weekly online social group for women from the LGBT+ community who are asylum seekers or refugees in Scotland, to come together and empower each other. A space to make new connections and regularly catch up with a group of women from a similar background, for some relaxed chat and sometimes activities like a workout, yoga, stretches, and more. 1-2pm online via Zoom. If you would like to join the group or need help with access to Zoom, contact Stella at stella@lgbthealth.org.uk or 0786 538 4673 (Monday to Friday, 9-5pm.)

Deaf Action Drink and Sign – weekly signing socials. Deaf Action’s signing evenings are a great way to meet other BSL learners and hone your skills in a safe space where all members of the signing community can come together to share experiences, catch up with friends and meet new people. Whether you are deaf, or just starting out on your BSL journey, everyone is welcome. For ages 18+. 7-11pm Blackwood bar, 49 Albany Street. For more information visit the Deaf Action website here or email admin@deafaction.org

Advent Compline: a candlelit service sung to plainchant. 9-9.40pm St John’s Church, Princes Street.



World Aids Day Community Gathering: an hour of remembrance and reflection, with music and readings. Free event, refreshments provided. 2.30-3.30pm St Mary’s Cathedral, Palmerston Place.

Friday 2 December

Music

The Quilter, Zoe Graham, 7pm Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate.

Joanne Shaw Taylor

Joanne Shaw Taylor, 7.30pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street.



Alien Disko: ‘a night of jam-packed, multi-genre rave carnage across two floors.’ 11pm-3am The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. Tickets £7: book here. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’



Tzusan: WSPSNSYRP Tour, + support. 7-11pm, afterparty till 3am, The Bunker, 2-6 Calton Road. Limited advance tickets £9.20: book here. Over 18s only.



FREE: Music on a Friday Afternoon at Cowan Court. Cellist Justyna Jablonska will play classical repertoire with improvisation and Scottish tunes. 2pm Cowan Court, Eastfield Drive. Free admission, refreshments afterwards £2. Cowan Court residents – just sign up; visitors must obtain a ticket in advance from Penicuik Community Arts, 4 West Street, Penicuik, or text 0781 505 2929.

FREE: An Island of Sound: JR Carpenter with Jules Rawlinson. A new browser-based work by JR Carpenter exploring phantom islands as weather phenomenon through an assemblage of found images, algorithmically generated texts, live performance, and sound. The sound-world created by Jules Rawlinson for the live performance of this work responds to, supports, and transforms JR Carpenter’s visual and textual imagery. 6-7.30pm, Inspace, 1 Crichton Street. Free: book here.

Eric Chenaux: Chenaux is one of Canada’s most respected and long-standing experimental guitar players and songwriters. His new album Say Laura released on Constellation Records earlier in the year has been well received by critics and audiences alike – and presents Eric at his most sincere and joyous. Support: Sam Wood. 7.30pm Main Hall, Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Tickets £10-£12: book here. For ages 16+.

100% Soul! Festive Special: a festive themed special featuring all your favourite timeless Motown and Soul classics, performed by the full 16-piece Voices of Virtue Gospel Choir, their full band, brass section, and DJ Tommy Caulker. An evening packed full of high octane, upbeat, classic soul anthems. Performed with a festive twist by this astounding gospel choir at the very top of their game. 8pm (doors – show will start later), Dissection Room, Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Tickets £20: book here. For ages 14+.

Children’s Come and Sing Carols! For children in P3-P7. The children will be singing some well-known Christmas carols, such as Away in a Manger and also getting the chance to sing alongside the Cathedral Choir. A snack will be provided to keep them going! Registration from 1.30pm, 2pm start, 4.30pm short carol service to which parents are welcome. Ends 5pm. St Mary’s Cathedral, Palmerston Place. Free but registration is required and may be made here.

Film

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Wester Hailes Library, 1 West Side Plaza. Free entry, free teas and coffees.

A Man Escaped

A Man Escaped (in French with subtitles.) A captured French Resistance fighter during WWII engineers a daunting escape from a Nazi prison in France. Director Robert Bresson’s film is not merely about process – it’s also a work of intense spirituality and humanity. 6pm Institut français d’Ecosse, Salle Emilienne Moreau-Evrard (1st Floor). West Parliament Square. Tickets £5 members, £8 non-members: book here. Shown in partnership with Edinburgh Film Guild.

Theatre

FAMILIES: Balerno Theatre Company: Cinderella -The Panto. 2pm or 7.30pm Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road. Tickets £16.50: book here.

4 Play – New Writing from 4 Edinburgh Playwrights: Pig head by Katy Nixon, The Perves and Plans of Only Fans by Andrea McKenzie, McEwan by Mikey Burnett and Steak Out By Ruaraidh Murray. 7.30pm Traverse 2, Traverse Theatre, 10 Cambridge Street. Tickets £5: book here.

FREE: FAMILIES: Once Upon a Snowstorm by Lyra. The story of a father and son who live an isolated life in a cabin the woods. For ages 5-8. 6pm Whale Arts, 30 Westburn Grove. Free: to book email info@whalearts.co.uk or call 0131 458 3267.

Love and Madness



Love & Madness: A Shifting Sands Workshop production. Pantalone takes his daughter Isabella, against her will, to a distant city to be married. Her true love Oratio and his faithful servant set out to rescue her. To avoid the marriage, Isabella feigns madness. A fortune teller warns she will die if not married. Signs are seen in the sky. A prophet arises predicting the end of the world. Fear and panic multiply. Oblivion beckons! An exciting mix of Clowning and Commedia dell’Arte. Masters, Lovers and Servants argue, trick and deceive each other in a world rich in love, jealously, revenge and, above all else …stupidity! 7.30pm Netherbow Theatre, Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High Street. Tickets £8-10: book here.

Art



FREE: National Galleries of Scotland: Conversations with the Collections: Merlin James and Dr Catherine Spencer discuss the work of artist Carol Rhodes and its affinities with that of British painter Prunella Clough. 12.45pm Art Space 2, Scottish Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One), Belford Road. Free but booking is essential and may be made here. Online event also available to book.

Other

FREE: Ferry Dads: an opportunity for male carers in Queensferry to come and enjoy the nursery spaces with children aged 2-5 years. A safe space to play, ask questions, learn, and get to know the staff. 1-2pm, Queensferry Primary Early Learning and Childcare, Burgess Road (next to the school.) Free. For more information email dominic.donofrio@queensferry-pri.edin.sch.uk. Also on 16th December.

FREE: FAMILIES: National Museum of Scotland Friday Friends. A programme offering a welcoming space for visually impaired and D/deaf children and their families. Today: D/deaf group: Victorians at the National Museum of Scotland. 2-4pm Level 4, Learning Centre, National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street. Booking is required and may be made via the website here.



FREE: Introduction to Mindfulness. Join Clunie for an experiential talk and guided meditations in this one hour session. For further information visit cluniephipps.com. 10.30am Tollcross Community Centre, 117 Fountainbridge. To book your free place email hello@cluniephipps.com or call 07840 971039.

FREE: Friday Arts and Nature. Sessions will include gardening, nature conservation and creative activities designed to get children engaged and interested in the world around them, particularly in the environment on their local doorstep. These sessions are aimed at young people living in the local community (areas of Muirhouse, Pilton, Granton and Drylaw). For young people aged 8+. Children under 7 must be accompanied by a parent/carer. Please note sessions will take place partially outdoors in West Pilton Park, so dress appropriately. A healthy snack will be provided. 1.30-3.30pm West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, West Pilton Grove. Free but registration is required and may be made here, or call 0131 315 2151.

FREE: We Are Nature; We Are Responsible (exhibition): How can we tackle the climate emergency? Discover the power of nature-based solutions, conversation and creativity. 10am-3.45pm (last admission). Ground floor temporary exhibition @Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh. RBGE, Arboretum Place.

FREE: Garden Social for Dementia. Free sessions in the Botanic Cottage on the first Friday every month with refreshments and activities. Inspired by the Garden, for people living with dementia accompanied by a family member or carer. Booking is required each month as numbers are limited for this meeting; book via Eventbrite – for groups of more than two or for help please contact community@rbge.org.uk or leave a message on 0131 248 2956. 10.30am-12 noon Garden Room @ Royal Botanic Garden. RBGE, Arboretum Place.



Vote for Pedro Ximenez: a BLUDGE Spanish Wine Tasting. With a background in Spanish language and culture, and as an ambassador of Eat Spain Drink Spain, Bludge host a Spanish wine tasting, with some food matches to give you the true taste of Spain. 6.30-8.30pm Out of the Blue Drill Hall, 36 Dalmeny Street. Tickets £15: book here.

FREE: Guided Tours of the Scottish Parliament. Explore the Scottish Parliament and discover more about its history, work and procedures; see the inner workings of the Parliament and learn about the architecture of this award-winning building. 10.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm or 3.30pm, The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh EH99. Free but booking is highly recommended and may be made here. The tour is suitable for visitors of all ages.



FREE: The Astronomical Society of Edinburgh: Going Beyond Einstein to Understand the Universe – a talk by Dr Indranil Banik (St Andrew’s University). 7.30pm Augustine United Church, 41 George IV Bridge. Free but please reserve a place here.

James Hogg’s ‘The Royal Jubilee: A Scottish Mask’ – a rehearsed reading with songs. On 14th August 1822, as George IV arrived on his ‘jaunt’ to Edinburgh, James Hogg published a new play: The Royal Jubilee: A Scottish Mask. The Jubilee is set – like key scenes in Hogg’s best-known work The Private Memoirs and Confessions of a Justified Sinner – on Arthur’s Seat. This live rehearsed reading with songs is – in the absence of any evidence otherwise – the first time the play has ever been performed since its publication 200 years ago. 7pm Scottish Poetry Library, 5 Crichton’s Close, Canongate. Tickets £5: book here.

Saturday 3 December

Music

Humour, 7pm Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate

Cockney Rejects (support: Knock Off, Rare Breed), 6.30pm (first band 7pm), La Belle Angele, 11 Hastie’s Close, off Guthrie Street.

Machine Speak and ((((..)))) 7.30pm Sketchy Beats Arts Café, 208 Great Junction Street, Leith. Tickets £7: book here. BYOB.

Hobbes Music 9th Birthday Part II (free rave): celebrating 9 years of releasing music on vinyl and 25 years of the Bongo Club! 11pm-4am (tbc), The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. Free before 11.30pm/£5 before 12 midnight/£7-£10 thereafter. Book here. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’

The Holly & the Ivy Christmas Concert: Music for Advent & Christmas. Get your Christmas season off to a joyful start with the Seven Hills Chorus and guests Strathclyde Harmonia: wonderful choral music, festive audience carols, and tasty festive refreshments. 7.30pm Broughton St Mary’s Parish Church, 12 Bellevue Crescent. Tickets £15: book here.

Edinburgh Symphony Orchestra 60th Anniversary Series of Concerts: tonight’s programme includes Euan Fairbairn ESOteric Concert Fanfare and Gustav Mahler Kindertotenlieder and Symphony No.5. 7.30-9.30pm Greyfriars Kirk, Greyfriars Place. Tickets £12/£9/£3, on the door or from orchestra members.

Breabach, 7pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street.

Ritual King + support, 6pm doors/7pm show, Legends, 71 Cowgate

FREE: Edinburgh Society of Musicians: Students from the University of Edinburgh perform works by Alexander Scriabin, Beethoven and Guiseppe Tartini. 7.30pm (prompt), Edinburgh Society of Musicians, 3 Belford Road. Free admission and refreshments: donations appreciated.

The Swells

Dr Neil’s Garden: Cabaret Evening with The Swells – ‘Love, Loss and Dating.’ Following their success at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe The Swells, three men of a certain age, will tell their story of Love, Loss & Dating. Almost everyone has known love, lost someone they loved and been on a date, so join them on this gentle humorous journey with some beautiful, moving and fun songs from the past and more recent times. 7.30pm (doors 7pm), Duddingston Kirk Main Hall (enter from Duddingston Road West.) Tickets £10 from Eventbrite here or by emailing banderson456@hotmail.co.uk.

FAMILIES: Soundplay Sensory Projects. Sessions for young people with additional needs and their families. Come along and play with sound and light with the exciting suite of digital instruments! 10am-4pm Out of the Blue Drill Hall, 36 Dalmeny Street. Free but booking is required and may be made by emailing hello@soundplayprojects.com.

Modern Studies: Scottish quartet Modern Studies unite pastoral chamber pop and folk with a subtly experimental spirit. Blending lush vocal harmonies, kosmische-tinged rhythms and intricate arrangements, the band have released three critically-acclaimed LPs since 2016. 7.30pm The Old Lab, Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Tickets £14: book here. For ages 16+.

Theatre

FREE: FAMILIES: Once Upon a Snowstorm by Lyra. The story of a father and son who live an isolated life in a cabin the woods. For ages 5-8. 2pm Whale Arts, 30 Westburn Grove. Free: to book email info@whalearts.co.uk or call 0131 458 3267.

Comedy

Alfie Brown

Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore, 8pm Monkey Barrel Comedy, Blair Street.

Art

Coburg House Winter Exhibition

FREE ENTRY: Coburg House Art Studios: Coburg Winter Exhibition. Featuring select works from across the disciplines at Coburg House. 11am-4pm Saturdays and Sundays only, until 18 December, 15 Coburg Street, Leith.

Other

Charity Crafters Pop Up Sale: a local group making and selling bespoke crafts to donate the proceeds to charity. 10am-4pm Currie Library, 210 Lanark Road West.

FREE ENTRY: Duke Street Church Christmas Fair: Christmas gifts, crafts, jams & chutneys, tombola, raffle, wrapping paper and cards. 12.30-3pm, Duke Street United Reformed Church, 108a Duke Street, Leith.



Garvald Edinburgh Mayfield House Christmas Market: beautiful and unique hand-crafted items for sale. 11am-2.30pm Mayfield House, McSence Business Park, Sycamore Road, Mayfield, Dalkeith.

Cramond Kirk Christmas Fair: gifts, crafts, books, toys, cake, candy, hampers, Santa, lunches, refreshments. 11.30am-2pm, Cramond Kirk Hall, Cramond Kirk, 1 Kirk Cramond. All proceeds will go to Fresh Start, Support for Ukrainian Families, and Cramond Kirk.

Christmas Art Markets: Artwork and crafts for sale direct from the artists in the relaxed atmosphere of the Out of the Blue Drill Hall. Over two dates more than 100 artists and makers will be selling their work, ranging from painting​s​, prints​ and photography through fashion​, jewellery​ and textiles to ​ceramics, soft furnishings and design​. The licensed Drill Hall cafe will be open, serving delicious and wholesome​ ​meal​s, ​snack​s ​and refreshments. 11am-5pm, Out of the Blue Drill Hall, 36 Dalmeny Street. Admission £2/£1. Also on 10th December.

FREE: We Are Nature; We Are Responsible (exhibition): How can we tackle the climate emergency? Discover the power of nature-based solutions, conversation and creativity. 10am-3.45pm (last admission). Ground floor temporary exhibition @Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh. RBGE, Arboretum Place.



James Gillespie’s Festive Fair: children’s festive science show, photo booth, silent disco, toys and book sale, silent auction, tomboloa, café & bake sale, Santa’s grotto, local supplier stalls and more. 10am-1pm James Gillespie’s Primary School, Whitehouse Loan. Admission £1 on the door.

FREE: FAMILIES. CREATE: an art-making experience for early years engaging parents and carers in messy play with the children, aged 5 and under, in their care. Running two mornings a week the project aims to provide active childhood experiences for adults and children. CREATE provides the resources, ideas and creative inspiration for a range of activities that can often be replicated in the home environment using recycled, low-cost and easily obtainable materials. No previous experience is needed, all abilities welcome! These sessions are aimed at children ages 0-5 and their parents/carers, living in the local community (areas of Muirhouse, Pilton, Granton and Drylaw).

10.30am-12.30pm, Places are FREE and drop-in, and will be offered on a first come, first served basis each week. Registration is required before attending and may be made here or by calling 0131 315 2151.

FREE ENTRY: Craigmillar Now Christmas Market: Stallholders will include Edinburgh Pottery Studio, Craigmillar’s Men in Sheds, Craigmillar Book Club, Lucky Coins, Beauty is in the Skin, Concrete Farm, Debra Daykin, Leanne Barton, Sheila MacLeish, Smell the Melt, Josette Ross, Princess Fabrics and Redbox Coffee. Meet Santa (2-4pm), Christmas trees, refreshments, workshops. 10am-5pm, Craigmillar Now Arts Centre, 58 Newcraighall Road (Fort Kinnaird).

FREE: WHALE Arts Open Studio: an untaught art session where you will have the freedom to work on your own creative projects, with advice at hand if you need it. 1-3.30pm WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Grove. To book a space email info@whalearts.co.uk or call 0131 458 3267.

FREE: Edinburgh Trans Women: for women who are transexuals, transgender, transfeminine, and also those who are gender questioning. The group is now running in-person meetings with hybrid Zoom connection. Come for a friendly chat with tea and coffee in the new hub, with space to move about and different seating areas. There is also a separate breakout room with seating and a table. 7.30-9.30pm LGBT Health & Wellbeing, Duncan Place Community Hub, 4 Duncan Place, or online via Zoom. Registration is essential for both the in-person and the Zoom options: email info@edinburghtranswomen.org.uk.

Summerhall Christmas Markets: the Christmas Market will include indoor and outdoor stalls featuring some of Edinburgh and Scotland’s best independent makers as well as tasty food stands and entertainment throughout the day. Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Entry £3 on the door. Also on 4th December.

Dr Neil’s Garden: Wreath Making Workshops. Led by gardener Claudia Pottier; all materials and refreshments provided. 12-4pm, Millar Hall, Dr Neil’s Garden, Old Church Lane, Duddingston Village. Tickets £40. Places are limited and booking must be made by emailing dorothy.blacklock@btinternet.com. Also on 4th December.

A Winter Warmer: eight storytellers from the Burgh Blatherers will explore the story-lands to bring you winter tales from the coldest countries around the world and some warm ones too. Come along wrapped in warm clothes for a heart-warming evening. 7.30-9.30pm, Storytelling Court, Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High Street. Tickets £6-8: book here. For ages 12+.

David Kalloo

FAMILIES: FREE. Search For That Jumbie In You: a family story and creative writing class. In association with the current exhibition Respect! Caribbean Life in Edinburgh, Trinidadian-born author David Kalloo will lead a journey into the magic of stories in this creative writing family workshop inspired by the cultures of Trinidad and Tobago. 10.30am-12.30pm or 1.30-3.30pm, Museum of Edinburgh, Canongate, Royal Mile. Free but booking is essential and may be made here.

FREE: FAMILIES: Paper Shops. A free family art activity inspired by the exhibition Ron O’Donnell – Edinburgh, a Lost World. O’Donnell is an artist who photographed shop interiors in the capital in the 1970s and 1980s. Make little 3D shops that you can decorate and take home. 1-3pm City Art Centre, Market Street. Free, no booking required. For families working together.

FREE: Guided Tours of the Scottish Parliament. Explore the Scottish Parliament and discover more about its history, work and procedures; see the inner workings of the Parliament and learn about the architecture of this award-winning building. 10.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm or 3.30pm, The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh EH99. Free but booking is highly recommended and may be made here. The tour is suitable for visitors of all ages.



LGBT+: Trans Families Support Group: a monthly support group for the parents of trans children. 10.30am-12 noon, St John’s Church, Princes Street. For more information and to contact the organiser click here.

Sunday 4 December

Music

Eyes of Others, 7pm Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate. Tickets £8.80 here.

Harps of Gold Christmas Concert, 2.30pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street

Stand Up and Be Counted: in conversation with Jeff Turner (Cockney Rejects). Conversations and stories, unscripted and unrehearsed, with Q & A session. 12.30pm doors/1pm show, Legends 71 Cowgate. Advance booking advised, via tickets Scotland.

Children’s Classic Concerts and RSNO: The Night Before Christmas. Join Children’s Classic Concerts, the RSNO, the RSNO Junior Chorus and the Manor School of Ballet for a festive family treat this Christmas. 3pm Usher Hall, Lothian Road. Tickets £7-£16: book here.

Summerhall and The Edinburgh Ceilidh Club present A Christmas Ceilidh: a special festive evening of reeling. Come and enjoy a taste of the Club’s high quality line up of bands and tuck into a mince pie (or two!). Bar service available. 6pm(doors)-9pm, The Gallery Bar, Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Tickets £13: book here. For ages 14+.



FREE: St Giles at Six: Michael Harris (organ.) Works by JS Bach, Homilius, Buxetude and Reger. 6pm St Giles’ Cathedral, High Street. Free admission (optional donation): book here.

Film

reDiscover Christmas Stories: A Christmas Story (PG), 5pm Cameo, Home Street.

Children of Paradise

French Film Festival 2022; Children of Paradise (PG). 3pm Summerhall, 1 Summerhall.

French Film Festival 2022; The Sleeping Car Murders (18). 7pm, Summerhall, 1 Summerhall.

Lost Illusions (TBC), 4pm Edinburgh Dominion, Newbattle Terrace.

Comedy

The Cabaret of Dangerous Ideas, 7.30pm (doors), The Stand, York Place.

Other



Edinburgh Dog & Cat Home Christmas Market. Stalls, refreshments, craft sessions and more. 11am The Biscuit Factory, 4-6 Anderson Place. Entr by suggested donation of £2 per person. For more information email joanna@edch.me.

FREE ENTRY: Endless Love Creative Makers Market. Featuring 40+ contemporary art, craft and design stalls. 10am-5pm Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street. The market will also include workshops in embroidery (£40) and recipe print making (£10), for which booking is required: see Fruitmarket website for information.

FREE: We Are Nature; We Are Responsible (exhibition): How can we tackle the climate emergency? Discover the power of nature-based solutions, conversation and creativity. 10am-3.45pm (last admission). Ground floor temporary exhibition @Royal Botanic Garden Edinburgh. RBGE, Arboretum Place.



Afternoon Christmas Service: a short service for everyone, with organ music, familiar hymns and an opportunity to share Communion. A dementia-friendly event. Tea/coffee, home baking and entertainment in the Main Hall after the service. For more information or transport requests please contact the church office on 0131 447 9969. 3pm Greenbank Church, Braidburn Terrace. The service will also be livestreamed at www.greenbankchurch.org.

FREE: National Museum of Scotland Relaxed Mornings. Friendly staff will be there to give you a warm welcome and support your visit as you explore some areas of the museum without noisy interactives and videos to give a more relaxed environment. Primarily for, but not limited to, families with autistic children, autistic young people and adults, adults living with dementia, adults and children with mental health problems, and any other visitors with sensory needs or who may prefer a more relaxed experience, plus their families, friends and carers. Includes access to the entirety of the museum currently open to the public. At 12 sound will be switched back on, but visitors to this session are welcome to remain in the museum for as long as they like. A quiet space will be available in the Level 4 Learning Centre from 10am-12.30pm, please speak to a member of staff for directions. Please note the Millennium clock will sound at 11am and 12 noon. 10am-12 noon, Tower Entrance, National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street. For more information see NMS website.





FREE: LGBT Health & Wellbeing Winter Celebration: an annual celebration and family-friendly showcase of performances highlighting contributions from all ages that have brought the LGBT+ community together over the past year. Guest performances and community contributions to include music from The Willows, spoken word poetry from Sukhy Parhar and dance from Uniqueability. Full line-up announced soon. For all LGBTQ+ people, their families and their allies (of all ages). 2-4.30pm, St Mark’s Unitarian Church, 4 Castle Terrace. Registration essential: click here or contact jules@lgbthealth.org.uk.

Dr Neil’s Garden: Wreath Making Workshops. Led by gardener Claudia Pottier; all materials and refreshments provided. 12-4pm, Millar Hall, Dr Neil’s Garden, Old Church Lane, Duddingston Village. Tickets £40. Places are limited and booking must be made by emailing dorothy.blacklock@btinternet.com. Also on 3rd December.

Summerhall Christmas Markets: the Christmas Market will include indoor and outdoor stalls featuring some of Edinburgh and Scotland’s best independent makers, as well as tasty food stands and entertainment throughout the day. Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Entry £3 on the door. Also on 3rd December.

Stitchy Beats: get together and get crafty – every Sunday afternoon at Sketchy Beats This is not a formal knitting class, but Isa Belle will be able to help with many questions around knitting, crochet, weaving or macramé – so feel free to bring your existing projects and new ideas! Please bring your own yarn. Hooks and needles in all sizes provided. 12noon-4pm Sketchy Beats Arts Café, 208 Great Junction Street, Leith. Free entry, please make a donation to the café if possible.

Monday 5 December

Music

Anny-Leigh and Laith Andrews, 7pm Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate.

Soundhouse: The Canny Band. A rare fusion of piano, diatonic button accordion and bodhran, the band has stormed the Glasgow traditional music scene and made numerous high-profile appearances, including recent performances on BBC ALBA and BBC Radio Scotland. Recently named ‘Up and Coming Artist of the Year’ at the 2021 MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Awards. 7.30pm (doors) 8pm (music), Traverse Bar Café, Traverse Theatre, 10 Cambridge Street. Tickets £15: book here.

The Merry Belles Christmas Carol Concert Sing-a Long, followed by a soup and sandwich lunch. 12.30-1.30pm Eric Liddell Centre, 15 Morningside Road. £6, carers free. To reserve a seat please contact Zsofia B Molnar at molnarz@ericliddell.org or leave a message on 0131 357 1275.

Get Organised Choir and Organ Christmas Special with the Edinburgh University Singers, Calum Roberston (conductor) and John Kitchen MBE (organ.). Varied seasonal music for Advent and Christmas, both old favourites and new pieces, with a chance to sing some of your favourite carols ­ – and inevitably the organ variations on ‘Rudolf the red-nosed reindeer’ will make an appearance. 1.10pm (doors 12.30pm), Usher Hall, Lothian Road. Tickets £4: book here. Under 16s must be accompanied by an adult.

Emerging Artists: Christopher Michie (flute) and Aimee Clark (harp). Calling upon their own Scottish Heritage, the duo will perform a range of Celtic traditional music alongside key works composed specifically for the harp and flute. These will include Bernard Andres’ Narthex, Nina Rota’s Sonata for Flute and Harp and Arabesque by Claude Debussy. 11am Usher Hall, Lothian Road. Tickets £3 (students and children free): book here.

Film

Cameo Toddler Time: The Bravest Knight: Cedric and the Sea Monsters (U) (episodes 7-9) The story of a young pumpkin farmer named Cedric, as he attempts to become the greatest knight who ever lived. 11-11.30am Cameo, Home Street. Toddler Time is exclusively for pre-school children and their parents and carers. Tickets from £3, accompanying adults free. No adult unaccompanied by a toddler will be admitted.



FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Blackhall Library, 55 Hillhouse Road. Free entry, free teas and coffees.

Books

Argonaut Books Queer Book Club: a relaxed chat about a different queer book every month. The club is about exploring modern and classic queer literature, essays, poetry, history and more. A free-form discussion group where all are welcome. 7-8.30pm Argonaut Books, 15-17 Leith Walk. Tickets £2 redeemable against any book in the shop. For more information contact the shop on 0131 259 7816; and to book via Eventbrite click here.

FREE: Blackwell’s Book Quiz #163. A quiz on anything from classics to current bestsellers, Booker Prize winners to celebrity biographies and everything in between. Previous rounds have included General Knowledge; Blank Book Jackets; Say What You See; First Lines; Chapter One Titles; Can’t Draw Will Draw; Book Title Anagrams; Audio Readings; Characters in Books; Genre Specific; Call My Bluff and the quiz always finishes off with ‘Who Am I?’ which can either win or lose you the quiz depending on when you answer. Maximum in a team is 6, but space is limited, so arrive early to secure a seat. Book via Eventbrite. For more information please contact the Blackwell’s events team on 0131 622 8237 or matthew.land@blackwell.co.uk. 6pm Caffe Nero, Blackwell’s Bookshop, South Bridge.

FREE: Christmas Events at Waterstones: special shopping event with mince pies, visiting authors, special activities and lots of inspiring books. 12 noon Waterstones West End, 128 Princes Street.

Art

FREE: National Galleries of Scotland: BYOB (Bring Your Own Baby/Bump.) Babes in arms gallery tours for new/expectant parents/carers; informal art chats in the gallery, exploring a different exhibition each month, followed by coffee in the Learning Space. 10.15am, 11am or 11.30am, Scottish Gallery of Modern Art (Modern One), Belford Road. Free.



Other

FREE: WHALE Arts Digital Support: Adult Digital Skills Drop-In. Bring your own device or use WHALE’s. 1-3pm WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Road. Free, no booking required. Contact WHALE for more information.

FREE: FAMILIES: Spanish Bookbug. Songs and rhymes in Spanish and English. 3.30-4pm Sighthill Library, Gate 55, 55 Sighthill Road. For children aged 0-4 and their parents and carers.

Scottish Patliament. Photo: © 2021, Martin P. McAdam www.martinmcadam.com

FREE: Guided Tours of the Scottish Parliament. Explore the Scottish Parliament and discover more about its history, work and procedures; see the inner workings of the Parliament and learn about the architecture of this award-winning building. 10.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm or 3.30pm, The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh EH99. Free but booking is highly recommended and may be made here. The tour is suitable for visitors of all ages.

FREE: RSA MCICH Network: The UK launch of ‘Internet of Things and the Law’ by Dr Guido Noto La Diega. ‘The Internet of Things’ raises interesting future questions regarding legal, ethical and societal issues in new technologies. Dr Guido Noto La Diega will present his book and the research which led to its publication, after which there will be responses from a distinguished panel and a Q&A session with the audience. 6pm (tea and coffee from 5.30pm), Old Assembly Close, The Mackenzie Building, Faculty of Advocates, 172 High Street. Free but please reserve your place here.

FREE: The Union Canal at 200 and the Port Hopetoun Story: a talk and visual presentation on the history of the Union Canal and Port Hopetoun with Scottish Canals Heritage Manager Chris O’Connell. 6pm Fountainbridge Library, 137 Dundee Street. Free but please book via Eventbrite here.

Tuesday 6 December

Music

Midnight Bass: Scotland’s weekly dedicated drum & bass night. 11pm-3am, The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’

Scottish Ensemble: Carols by Candlelight. This concert will take audiences on a journey from the baroque in the form of music by JS Bach to the present, including the rich expansive melodies of Caroline Shaw and the sensuous and emotional music of Peteris Vasks. 7.30pm Greyfriars Kirk, 1 Greyfriars’ Place. Tickets £8-£17, under 16s free, book here.

The Edinburgh Ceilidh Club: the world renowned Edinburgh Ceilidh Club brings you the very best in Scottish ceilidh dancing, featuring Scotland’s top ceilidh bands. Brilliant live music and dancing for everyone, from complete beginners to experienced ceilidh dancers, everyone is welcome. All the bands have a caller who will teach the dances throughout the night so everyone can get involved and have a great time. 8pm Main Hall, Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Tickets £10: book here. For ages 14+.

Film

French Film Festival 2022; The Best Years of a Life (NC 15+), 6pm Edinburgh Dominion, Newbattle Terrace.

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Craigmillar Library, 101 Niddrie Mains Road. Free entry, free teas and coffees.



FREE: The Edge of Heaven (in German with subtitles) + Q & A. Faith Akin’s ensemble film tells the story of a series of strangers from Germany and Turkey whose lives meet in fateful ways. With an introduction and Q & A with Francois Giraud, an academic specialising in film studies, who is particularly interested in the intersections between film and other art forms. 6pm Institut francais d’Ecosse, Salle Emilienne Moreau-Evrard (1st Floor), West Parliament Square. Free but booking is advised and may be made here or by calling 0131 285 6030. Shown in co-operation with Goethe-Institute Library, Glasgow.

Screen Arts: Exhibition on Screen: Cezanne – Portraits of a Life (Encore) (PG), 6pm Cameo, Home Street.

Comedy

Mr Chonkers by John Norris, 8pm Monkey Barrel Comedy, Blair Street.

Theatre

FAMILIES: Dame Aphrodite’s Ancient Greek Panto, presented by Forth Dimension Musical Productions. Join Homer and Dame Aphrodite on their quest to find a lovely leading lady for Homer’s new play. However, they must watch out for the nasty emperor of Persia who is on his own quest to take over ancient Greece and marry the fairest maiden in the land, with help from his evil sidekick Medusa. 7.15pm South Queensferry Scout Hall, South Queensferry. Tickets £6-£8: book here. Also at same time on 7th, 8th & 9th December and at 2.15 & 7.15pm on 10th December.

Poetry Harry Baker: Unashamed. World Poetry Slam Champion Baker in his most heartfelt, playful, unashamedly Harry Baker-y show yet. 7.30-9.30pm Netherbow Theatre, Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High Street. Tickets £10-12: book here. For ages 12+.

Art

FREE: Leith School of Art Open Day: visit the campuses, meet staff and students, ask questions about the application process, fees and funding, and living in Edinburgh. Portfolio reviews also available but should be booked in advance. 10am-3pm Leith School of Art, 25 North Junction Street. For further information or to book a portfolio review email enquiries@leithschoolofart.co.uk.

Other

Alistair Green: What Are We Like Eh (TBC) (live broadcast in which Green presents, in person, his definitive portrait of modern Britain. Followed by Q&A) 7pm (begins 8pm) Edinburgh Dominion, Newbattle Terrace. Showing in First Class and Gold Class: tickets £25/£23.

FREE: WHALE Arts Open Studio: an untaught art session where you will have the freedom to work on your own creative projects, with advice at hand if you need it. 10am-12.30pm WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Grove. To book a space email info@whalearts.co.uk or call 0131 458 3267.

FREE: Museums Collection Centre Tour: from the civil wars to the Act of Union, Jacobites to Jack and the Beanstalk and fishwives to flatirons, come and find out about some of the surprising items in the collections, and the work being carried out by Museums Galleries Edinburgh curators and conservators. The Museums Collection Centre stores a huge variety of objects from the City’s Social History, Applied Arts and Childhood collections. Tours are led by Museum Collections Centre staff and volunteers; because they all have their own interests and perspectives, each tour is different. 2pm Museums Collection Centre, 10 Broughton Market. Free but booking is essential and may be made here. Also on 20th December at 11am.



FREE: A Stitch in Time: a sewing and creative textiles group for adults (aged 16+) living in the local communities of North Edinburgh/Muirhouse. Led by Jessica Howarth and Francia Boakye. 10am-12 noon, West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, West Pilton Grove. Drop-in weekly sessions, places available on a first-come, first-served basis but registration is required to attend. No previous experience required. For more information and to register click here.

LGBTQ+ Basketball: A friendly, affirming and informal group for beginner and regular LGBTQ+ basketball players alike; a basketball group for LGBTIAA+ people of all skill levels living in or travelling to Edinburgh. 6.45-8pm Leith Community Education Centre, 12a New Kirkgate. First session free, then £2 per session. For more information click here, contact LGBT Health & Wellbeing, or email LGBTbasketballedinburgh@gmail.com.



FREE: With the End in Mind: Should the UK Legalise Assisted Suicide? Join Dr Trevor Stammers (Editor, The New Bioethics) and Dr. Stephen Latham (Director, Yale’s Interdisciplinary Center for Bioethics) for a discussion exploring this question, chaired by Jeremy Balfour (MSP for Lothian). 7-8.30pm The Royal Society of Edinburgh (Wolfson Lecture Theatre), 22-26 George Street. Free, but please book here.

Wednesday 7 December

Music

John Moods, 7pm Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate.

Love Actually in Concert: film with live orchestra. A full, live orchestra will perform Craig Armstrong’s evocative score, with the film being projected onto a huge screen. Armstrong is one of the UK’s most recognised film composers, with his work being awarded a BAFTA for Achievement in Film Music. 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm) Usher Hall, Lothian Road. Tickets £32.45-£71.50: book here.

AMPLIFI: a series showcasing the sounds of modern Scotland. With artists hand-picked by guest curators Arusa Qureshi and Halina Rifai of We Are Here Scotland, AMPLIFI presents an exciting opportunity to see new and rising artists Queen of Harps, Stephanie Lamprea and Sagnick Muukherjee in a setting designed to amplify their voices and put them centre stage. 7.30pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street. Tickets £10: book here.



A Proper CrimBoh: The Bohemian Lyric Opera Company presents an evening of wonderful Christmas songs, singalong carols, mince pies and mulled wine. 8pm Craigsbank Church, 19 Craigs Bank. Tickets £8 (£5 for under 18s): to book email business@bohemians.org.uk.

Film

FREE: Grassmarket Community Picture House: Poly Styrene: I am a Cliché. (12) ‘A remarkably intimate exploration of a punk icon by her daughter Celeste Bell in collaboration with Edinburgh-based filmmaker Paul Sng.’ With an introduction and Q & A session with Paul Sng. 7-8.30pm Grassmarket Community Centre, Candlemaker Row. Tickets are free but capacity is limited and booking is essential via Eventbrite here. If you are able to do so, please make a suggested donation of £3 per person at the contactless pay point as you leave the screening.

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm McDonald Road Library, 2 McDonald Road. Free entry, free teas and coffees.

French Film Festival 2022: Delicieux (in French with English subtitles.) France, 1789, just before the Revolution. With the help of a surprising young woman, a chef who has been sacked by his noble master finds the strength to free himself from his position as a servant and opens the first ever restaurant (NC 12+). 2pm or 6.30pm Institut français d’Ecosse, West Parliament Square. Tickets £5 (Institut members free): booking is advised and may be made here or by calling 0131 285 6030.

Picturehouses Discover: Lingua Franca + Recorded Q & A (TBC), 7.30pm Cameo, Home Street.

Theatre/Poetry

Poetry Circus: Phantoms of the Bordello. A night of spine-tingling spoken word, pulse-thumping burlesque & physical theatre and a sumptuous night of alternative cabaret and spoken word theatre, ‘the like of which has not been seen in Edinburgh since the lockdown.’ Produced by Max Scratchmann. 8pm The Voodoo Rooms, 19a West Register Street. Tickets £10: book here. Over 18s only.

Taking Up Space: spoken word, stand up, dance, drag and performance art, with DJ set to close. 8.15pm (doors), 8.45pm-12.30am, Leith Arches, Manderston Street. Tickets £5-£10 but no-one is turned away for lack of funds. Advance tickets here.

Books

Wanderwomen: Tales of Transgression in a Bordered World. Journalists Alexandra Blanchard and Alex Howlett draw links between the gendering of migration and the policing of gender, between cities and borders that restrict mobility. Those sharing their stories explain what it is like to move through the world with a ‘threatening’ gender identity, the ‘wrong’ nationality, ‘transgressive’ politics, or a ‘disability.’ From the streets of London to the ruins of Syria, from Calais to Russia to Western Sahara, this book gathers voices of all ages – of pioneering activists and artists, matriarchs and mothers, politicians and humanitarians. They paint a picture of structural inequality, in which gender, movement and freedom have long been intertwined. This is an online only event hosted by Lighthouse Books. 7-8pm. Tickets £0-£20: booking essential via Lighthouse’s website here.

Chilli & Mint: Indian Home Cooking from A British Kitchen: cookery demonstration and talk with Torie True to celebrate the publication of this new cookbook. 6.30-7.30pm Golden Hare Book, St Stephen Street, Stockbridge. Tickets £5 (event only) or £25 (to include book) from Golden Hare here.

McNaughtan’s Non Fiction Book Group – Brit(ish) by Afua Hirsch: a Sunday Times bestseller that reveals the uncomfortable truth about race and identity in Britain today. You’re British. Your parents are British. Your partner, your children and most of your friends are British. So why do people keep asking where you’re from? We are a nation in denial about our imperial past and the racism that plagues our present. Brit(ish) is Afua Hirsch’s personal and provocative exploration of how this came to be – and an urgent call for change. 6.30pm Typewronger Books, 4a Haddington Place. For more information please contact the shop on 0131 556 5897.

Extra Teeth: Issue Six Launch. A special evening launching issue 6 of the Scottish literary mag, featuring readings from three contributors (to be announced later) to the issue. The twelve stories and essays in issue 6 ask what it means to make a connection. They explore our human fears and frailties; the way our families both bolster and damage us. Stylistically daring and experimental with form, they shrug off literary constraints and make a new space for themselves. Featuring some of Scotland’s best emerging and established writers alongside their contemporaries from as far as Nigeria and Japan, Issue Six of Extra Teeth showcases the bold, brilliant and inspiring work at the forefront of fiction and nonfiction today, expertly illustrated in striking colour by Karin Eremia. 7-8pm The Portobello Bookshop, 46 Portobello High Street. Tickets £0-£12 here. Please note this event will run in person and online; in person tickets can be redeemed against any item in the shop on the night.

Art

Reconfigure: Life Drawing at Summerhall. Join warm and welcoming Reconfigure for an evening of untutored life drawing. With themes, narrative and props for extra juicy inspiration, eclectic tunes, and help if you need it. All ages and all abilities welcome – ESPECIALLY those who think they have NO abilities whatsoever. 7pm Anatomy Lecture Theatre, Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. £5-£10. For more information and to book click here. Booking is recommended: 20 places are reserved for the door but sell quickly.

FREE: National Galleries of Scotland: Drawing Room/Kitchen Table Edition #36: The Drawing Room examines the range of possibilities within contemporary drawing practice. This online session will explore some favourite experimental drawing exercises and techniques, aimed at boosting drawing confidence, kicking off with a relaxing warm-up drawing meditation to help you focus. 6-6.45pm online: booking is essential and may be made here.



FREE: A talk by Stills Arts Director, Curator and Producer Tracy Marshall-Grant, who will discuss how to navigate the art world as an early-career photographer, sharing insight gained from a varied and eclectic career. The talk is a great opportunity for artists starting out to get some tips and advice on sharing work, speaking to curators and institutions and general career development. 6.30-8pm Stills, 23 Cockburn Street. Reserve your free place here.

Other

FAMILIES: Eric Liddell Centre – Bruntsfield Christmas Lights Switch On: a choir will sing outside the centre before the Lights Switch On at 5pm, following which there will be arts and crafts stalls, face painting, cupcake decorating, a treasure hunt, mulled wine, mince pies, community produce stall, raffle, traditional music from Drookit and a children’s festive drawing exhibition. Café Connect will be open for hot and cold drinks and snacks. 4.30-7.30pm, Eric Liddell Centre, 15 Morningside Road. Tel: 0131 447 4520 for further information.



Morningside Justice and Peace: The War in Ukraine: History, Hope and our Response – a talk by Rev Dr Urzula Glienecke. 10.30am, The Open Door, 420 Morningside Road. Also available via Zoom: contact b.darcy20@gmail.com. All welcome.

FREE: Manga Club. If you enjoy reading manga, watching anime and drinking bubble tea, this is the club for you! An hour of fun activities every Wednesday. 5.30pm Wester Hailes Library, 1 Westside Plaza. No booking required. For ages 12+. For more information call the library on 0131 529 5667.



FREE: Knit & Natter at the Central Library. Bring along whatever project you’re working on (knitting, crochet or other crafts), or just come for a chat and a cup of tea. 2-4pm Central Library, George V Bridge. Free, no booking required.



Quiz night: a weekly quiz night with prizes, run with Goose’s Quizzes. 8pm Victoria Bar, 265 Leith Walk. The Victoria does not have a kitchen, so bring your own food and buy a drink from the bar.

Thursday 8 December

Music

The Native, 7pm Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate.

Disorder presents a brand new drum and bass night: DLR (Sofa Sound) + Harry Jackson, B2B Skywire, Deeplee, Verbivore MC. 11pm-3am The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. Tickets £8-£12. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’

Maggie’s Carols by Candlelight at St Mary’s: Guests will enjoy an evening filled with Christmas carols, readings and performances by singers and musicians. If you arrive before doors open, you will be treated to mulled wine and mince pies. Maggie’s provides free practical, emotional and social support to people with cancer and their family and friends, following the ideas about cancer care originally laid out by Maggie Keswick Jencks. 8pm St Mary’s Cathedral, Palmerston Place. Tickets £19.50: book here.

SCO 22/23: Felix Yaniewicz & The Scottish Enlightenment, 7.30pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street.

Joy! Phoenix Choir Concert. Phoenix Soul & Gospel Choir bring JOY and energy to your December with a full live concert; from old-school gospel to neo-soul and hip-hop, this show includes sassy small group pieces, along with intimate duets, as well as full choir numbers with the choir’s live band. 7pm (doors), 7.30-9.45pm (show), followed by after party, La Belle Angele, Hastie’s Close. Tickets £10/£8: book here.



FREE: Greyfriars at Twelve. Ciaran Walker (organ). 12.-12.45pm Greyfriars Kirk, Greyfriars Place. Free: donations welcome.

Film

French Film Festival 2022; Diary of a Fleeting Affair (NC 15+). 6pm Edinburgh Dominion, Newbattle Terrace

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Stockbridge Library, 11 Hamilton Place. Free entry, free teas and coffees. Note: at the time of publication Stockbridge Library had been closed owing to a power failure, so please contact the library before setting out.

French Film Festival 2022; A Room in Town (12) (in French with English subtitles.) 6pm Institut français d’Ecosse, West Parliament Square. Tickets free for Institut members, £5 non-members. Book here or call 0131 285 6030.

Diary of a Fleeting Affair (15), 6pm Edinburgh Dominion, Newbattle Terrace

The Nutcracker – Royal Ballet live broadcast, 7.15pm Edinburgh Dominion, Newbattle Terrace, Showing in First Class and Gold Class: tickets £18-£22.

FREE: Festive Fun on Film: A selection of Christmas-themed films from the National Library of Scotland’s Moving Image Archive, hosted by curator Ann Cameron. From Co-op cinema adverts and Hogmanay celebrations to treasured family reels and seasonal television programming, there is nothing quite like seeing and hearing Scotland’s Christmas on the big screen. 2pm National Library of Scotland, George V Bridge. Free: reserve your place here.

Comedy

The Best of Scottish Comedy, 7pm (doors) The Stand, York Place.

Books

Chilli & Mint: Indian Home Cooking from A British Kitchen: cookery demonstration and talk with Torie True to celebrate the publication of this new cookbook. 6-7pm Waterstones West End, 128 Princes Street. Tickets £10; purchase via Waterstones’ website.

Other

FREE: FAMILIES. CREATE: an art-making experience for early years, that engages parents and carers in messy play with the children aged 5 and under in their care. Running two mornings a week the project aims to provide active childhood experiences for adults and children. CREATE provides the resources, ideas and creative inspiration for a range of activities that can often be replicated in the home environment using recycled, low-cost and easily obtainable materials. No previous experience is needed, all abilities welcome! These sessions are aimed at children ages 0-5 and their parents/carers, living in the local community (areas of Muirhouse, Pilton, Granton and Drylaw).

10am-12 noon, West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, West Pilton Grove. Places are FREE and drop-in, and will be offered on a first come, first served basis each week. Registration is required before attending and may be made here or by calling 0131 315 2151.

FREE: Craigmillar Now Wreath Making Workshop; an afternoon of wreath making using locally sourced materials. Materials and refreshments provided. 2-5pm Craigmillar Now, 58 Newcraighall Road. Only eight places: booking is essential and may be made here.

FREE: WHALE Arts Digital Support: Adult Digital Skills Drop-In. Bring your own device or use WHALE’s. 10am-12 noon, WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Road. Free, no booking required. Contact WHALE for more information.

LGBT+ Refugee Women’s Group: a weekly online social group for women from the LGBT+ community who are asylum seekers or refugees in Scotland, to come together and empower each other. A space to make new connections and regularly catch up with a group of women from a similar background, for some relaxed chat and sometimes activities like a workout, yoga, stretches, and more. 1-2pm online via Zoom. If you would like to join the group, or need help with access to Zoom, contact Stella at stella@lgbthealth.org.uk or 0786 538 4673 (Monday to Friday 9-5pm.)

Deaf Action Drink and Sign – weekly signing socials. Deaf Action’s signing evenings are a great way to meet other BSL learners and hone your skills in a safe space where all members of the signing community can come together to share experiences, catch up with friends and meet new people. Whether you are deaf, or just starting out on your BSL journey, everyone is welcome. For ages 18+. 7-11pm Blackwood bar, 49 Albany Street. For more information visit the Deaf Action website here or email admin@deafaction.org



FREE: Killer Collections: how do you care for collections that don’t care about you? How do you manage the contents of a medical kit donation or handle a WW2 gas mask? What happens with historic objects containing mercury, lead or asbestos? Museums’ collections are not always as friendly as they may seem. Join Collections Care Officer Gwen Thomas, Curator Gemma Henderson and Auld Reekie Retold Project Manager Nico Tyack as they share some of the riskiest objects in our collections. We will look at what they are, how they came into our collections and some of the hazards involved in managing them. If you have a heritage item or heirloom at home that you know may pose a hazard, why not tell us about it? Please note this workshop is not about restoration of objects. 2pm City Art Centre, Market Street. Free but booking is essential and may be made here. Or by calling 0131 529 3993.

FREE: Establishments and Emporiums of Edinburgh Past: a talk by Jackie Sangster. Arriving in style in Edinburgh, this talk will allow you to recall local household names and revisit the much-loved department stores of Princes Street. For the well-heeled, time will be set aside to browse in Jenners and other such establishments. Meanwhile the talk will use the archives to wander the aisles elsewhere and revisit all sorts of institutions around the city which may no longer feature on our streets. By peeking behind the scenes of The Scotsman newspaper building in its heyday, you’ll even return to the source of many of these evocative photographs. Jackie Sangster is a Learning Manager at Historic Environment Scotland who works with archival records including Scran.ac.uk. 7pm online. Free but booking is essential and may be made here; joining instructions will be sent a few days before the event.

Advent Compline: a candlelit service sung to plainchant. 9-9.40pm St John’s Church, Princes Street.

Friday 9 December

Film

French Film Festival 2022; Continental Drift (South) (NC 15). 6pm Edinburgh Dominion, Newvbattle Terrace

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Wester Hailes Library, 1 West Side Plaza. Free entry, free teas and coffees.

Music

SSL: Free Rave 2.0. Hardcore 2 Jungle and everything in between. 11pm-3am The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. Free entry before 11.30pm, then £5/£7: book here. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’

Elephant Sessions, 7pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street.



NEHH Presents Broken Records + Tinderbox Orchestra. 7.30pm Dissection Room, Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Tickets £16: book here.

FREE: Sangstreamers at Blackhall Library: The Wee Sangstreamers are a small group from the Scots Folk Choir Sangstreamers, who visit groups in the community and sing ‘weel kent’ Scottish songs. Hot drinks provided. 2.30-3.30pm Blackhall Library, 56 Hillhouse Road. Free, no booking required.

Skerryvore Winter Tour 2022. 7-10pm The Liquid Room, Victoria Street. Tickets £20: book here.

Theatre

FAMILIES: Once Upon a Snowstorm: a gentle winter tale for young audiences aged 5-8 and their families. Based on the beautifully illustrated story book by Richard Johnson. Performances at various times and dates until 23rd December, with draw-along and book signing on 17th December. Traverse 2, Traverse Theatre, 10 Cambridge Street. Tickets £5-£15: book here.

FAMILIES: Babes in the Wood – by John Somerville: boo & cheer to your heart’s delight in the Church Hill Theatre’s traditional festive treat for the whole family. 7pm (also 2.30pm on 10th, 11th, 17th & 18th December), various dates until 18th December, Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road. Tickets £10-£12: book here.



Strange Town Theatre: Needles. It’s Christmas Eve and all the lights are out. When the clock strikes midnight, ten kids get out of bed. They can’t sleep, but it’s nothing to do with Santa Claus – there’s something calling for them out on the streets, something lurking in the shadows. If only they can make it disappear before Christmas morning… Performed by Strangetown’s 11-14 group (Fridays.) 7-8pm Netherbow Theatre, Scottish Storytelling Centre, High Street. Tickets £7.50-£10: book here. Also on 10th December. For ages 11+.

Strange Town Theatre: A Christmas-Michael-Miracle. When their drama teacher suddenly skips the dress run due to stress, the kids are left to pull this inexplicably George Michael-themed Nativity together all by themselves. Will the play even make it on stage? Perhaps… but only if they have faith. Performed by Strangetown’s 11-14 group (Wednesdays.) 9pm Netherbow Theatre, Scottish Storytelling Centre, High Street. Tickets £7.50-£10: book here. Also on 10th December.

Comedy

Sketchy Beats Comedy Jam: Join Mark Hadden for a night of stand up comedy with local up and coming comedians. A collaborative writing session will be held before hand from 4pm until 7pm and is free for all to join. The open mic will run from 8-11pm. Anyone who would like to perform at future events please contact Mark Hadden. Sketchy Beats, 208 Great Junction Street, Leith.

Books

An Comhradh Ri: Catriona Mhoireach: a bilingual book launch with Catriona Murray. Catriona will discuss with Martin MacIntyre her new book, Doras Gun Chlàimhean, a bilingual anthology of the poems and songs of the Gaelic poet Murdo MacFarlane from Lewis, the Melbost Bàrd. 7.30pm Project Room, 50 George Square, University of Edinburgh. Free entry. Cash only for book purchases.

Exhibition



Doctor Who Worlds of Wonder: a thrilling exploration of the science behind the long-running hit TV series, for fans and newcomers alike, featuring eight zones filled with immersive, hands-on experiences. National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street until 1 May 2023. Tickets £10.50-£16.50 (under 5s and carers of disabled people free.) Book here.

Art

FREE: Andrew Gannon: Edinburgh-based artist Andrew Gannon shows a series of new works created from clusters of hollow modular forms cast from his own left arm. Using plaster as if in preparation for a prosthesis, Gannon creates wearable casts that become increasingly unwearable as they are bound together, their functional ungainliness becoming a sculptural elegance. Describing his own prosthesis as ‘near me, but not part of me’, Gannon uses these objects to test out a space between limb and independent sculpture. These object-sculptures challenge the assumption that prostheses should offer functional and cosmetic ‘normality’, allowing us to question some of the oft-repeated discourses that surround disability. Preview 5-7pm today, for which booking is required via Eventbrite, then 11am-6pm daily, Fruitmarket Gallery, 45 Market Street. Until 8th January 2023.



FREE: Andrew Gannon: Drawing Limb Performance. In regular performances throughout his exhibition, Andrew Gannon will draw using a limb which incorporates a long bamboo pole and is based on the drawing sticks used by Henri Matisse to loosen up his style for drawing murals. The drawings and limbs will be incorporated into the exhibition as the performances progress. Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street. Drop-in, no booking required, contact gallery for times.

FREE: Wintering. Whitespace welcomes back artists Komachi Goto, Mary Trodden, Paul Mowat, Penny Forbes, Mel Roy and Denny Hunter for an end of year group exhibition of painting, mixed media and sculpture. Private view tonight 6-8pm then until 15th December, Whitespace, 76 East Crosscauseway.

Other

FREE: Friday Arts and Nature. Sessions will include gardening, nature conservation and creative activities designed to get children engaged and interested in the world around them, particularly in the environment on their local doorstep. These sessions are aimed at young people living in the local community (areas of Muirhouse, Pilton, Granton and Drylaw.) For young people aged 8+. Children under 7 must be accompanied by a parent/carer. Please note sessions will take place partially outdoors in West Pilton Park, so dress appropriately. A healthy snack will be provided. 1.30-3.30pm West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, West Pilton Grove. Free but registration is required and may be made here, or call 0131 315 2151.



Non-Binary Edinburgh: a fortnightly Discord meeting where people can catch up online. Non-Binary Edinburgh will be hosting chill Discord catch-up calls where non-binary and genderqueer people can get together with a cup of tea and catch-up over the week’s events. Bring a cup of tea and cat pictures! Every meeting is a low-energy event that is designed to keep things inviting and open to all. Topics are open and people can talk about what’s on their mind, what they’ve been up to that week, or even some gaming. 6.30-8.30pm online: to request access to the Discord server or to find out more about the group email the NB-Edinburgh admins at nonbinaryedinburgh@gmail.com.

FREE: Guided Tours of the Scottish Parliament. Explore the Scottish Parliament and discover more about its history, work and procedures; see the inner workings of the Parliament and learn about the architecture of this award-winning building. 10.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm or 3.30pm, The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh EH99. Free but booking is highly recommended and may be made here. The tour is suitable for visitors of all ages.

Festive Afternoon Tea: a scrumptious Festive Afternoon Tea including a selection of savoury pastries, sandwiches and sweet desserts with tea/coffee. Add a glass of non-alcoholic fizz for an extra £4 or a glass of prosecco for an extra £7. 2.30pm Eric Liddell Community Café Annex, 15 Morningside Road. Tickets £15 per person. Booking is essential and may be made by emailing Zsofia B Molnar at molnarz@ericliddell.org. Also on 13th, 16th and 20th December.



Penicuik Storytelling Club: Tell a story, sing a song, play a tune, or simply sit back and listen – listeners are needed as well as tellers! With professional storyteller Ruth Kirkpatrick and friends. 7.30pm Penicuik Community Arts, 4 West Street. Tickets £5 (includes complementary refreshments) from the Arts Centre Café, or text 0781 505 2929 or email pcaa@penicuikarts.co.uk

Saturday 10 December

Music

Treble Helix, Hazy Sunday, 7pm Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate.

Soulsville International. 11pm-3am The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’

Callum Easter, 7pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street.

The Sensational David Bowie Tribute Band, 7-10pm La Belle Angele, 11 Hastie’s Close, off Guthrie Street.



Big Wolf Band + Lights Out By Nine: rock/bues. 7.30pm Voodoo Rooms, West Register Street. Tickets £14: book here. Over 18s only.

Edinburgh Brass Band – Music for Christmas. 7.30pm St John’s Episcopal Church, Princes Street. Tickets £8, under 18s free: book here.

FREE: Edinburgh Society of Musicians: Yulia Chaplina plays piano works by Mozart, Brahms and Chopin. 7.30pm (prompt), Edinburgh Society of Musicians, 3 Belford Road. Free admission and refreshments, but donations appreciated.

Sounds on Saturday: Christmas Favourites and Carols for All. Come and sing favourite carols and enjoy the festive atmosphere with the Cathedral choir. 5.30-6.30pm, St Giles’ Cathedral, High Steet. Tickets £10 (students £5, children free): book here or pay on the door.

Scots Music Group: Come and Play. An impromptu SMG Big Band led by tutor Sarah Northcott – a chance to play together and raise much needed funds for the group. Post-beginner level. 10am-12 noon, Binks Hall, Greyfriars Charteris Centre, 138-140 Pleasance. Tickets £10-£20; for more information and to book click here.

The Georgian Concert Society: Passamezzo. Old Christmas Returned: Music, words and song for Christmas in 17th Century England. 7.30pm St Andrew’s & St George’s West Church. George Street. Tickets £8-£23: book here.

Come and Sing Handel’s Messiah: A unique chance to sing Handel’s iconic Messiah and some favourite Christmas carols alongside the Choir of St Mary’s Cathedral, Edinburgh, in a rehearsal and concert experience. Rehearsal 1.30-4.30pm, performance 6-7.30pm, St Mary’s Cathedral, Palmerston Place. Tickets £15: book online or email publicity@cathedral.net for more information.

Christmas at Greyfriars: The Edinburgh Singers’ Annual Choral Celebration of Christmas. Under the baton of guest conductor William More, and accompanied by organist Henry Wallace, the evening will feature festive favourites, audience participation carols, and complimentary sparkling wine and mince pies. 7.30pm Greyfriars Kirk, Greyfriars Place. Tickets £16/£13, under 12s free (but still require a ticket), from The Queen’s Hall Box Office here, from choir members, or on the door (subject to availability.)

Film

Screen Arts: Met Opera Live: The Hours (2022) (12A), 5.55pm Cameo, Home Street.

Theatre

Strange Town Theatre: Needles. It’s Christmas Eve and all the lights are out. When the clock strikes midnight, ten kids get out of bed. They can’t sleep, but it’s nothing to do with Santa Claus – there’s something calling for them out on the streets, something lurking in the shadows. If only they can make it disappear before Christmas morning… Performed by Strangetown’s 11-14 group (Fridays.) 9-10pm Netherbow Theatre, Scottish Storytelling Centre, High Street. Tickets £7.50-£10: book here. Also on 9th December. For ages 11+.

Strange Town Theatre: A Christmas-Michael-Miracle. When their drama teacher suddenly skips the dress run due to stress, the kids are left to pull this inexplicably George Michael-themed Nativity together all by themselves. Will the play even make it on stage? Perhaps… but only if they have faith. Performed by Strangetown’s 11-14 group (Wednesdays.) 7pm Netherbow Theatre, Scottish Storytelling Centre, High Street. Tickets £7.50-£10: book here. Also on 9th December.

FAMILIES: Strangetown Theatre: Dungeons and Flagons. It’s Midwinter and master storyteller Sir Quilliam is attempting to teach his apprentice, Scribe, how to create the perfect Midwinter story. However, thanks to Scribe’s impatience and some stray magic, everything starts to go wrong! As the story goes completely off the rails, Scribe desperately tries to fix everything – as otherwise the king, wizard, jesters and children won’t enjoy their Midwinter feast at all. Performed by Strange Town’s 8-10s group. 3pm Netherbow Theatre, Scottish Storytelling Centre, High Street. Tickets £7.50-£10: book here. For ages 8+. Also on Sunday 11th December.

Art

FAMILIES: FREE: The Wonder Studio. The Wonder Studio is created by visual artist Katy Wilson and performer Kerry Cleland with children aged 3–5 from Greengables Nursery, Edinburgh. They have been working together for the past year creating fun, responsive and open-ended creative play. Now they are bringing The Wonder Studio to the Fruitmarket to share the joy with more babies, young children and their families. Very young children and their adults will explore some of the varied work and ideas in the Hayley Tompkins exhibition. Working with some of the same materials the artist has used in the exhibition we will make a collection of our own. 10-11am or 11.30am-12.30pm, Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street. Booking is essential and may be made here. For children aged 3-5 years and their parents or carers.



Other

Balerno Farmers’ Market and Craft Fair: a wide range of stallholders bring fresh Scottish produce and handmade products to the market. 9am-1pm Main Street, Balerno.

FREE: FAMILIES. CREATE: an art-making experience for early years that engages parents and carers in messy play with the children aged 5 and under in their care. Running two mornings a week the project aims to provide active childhood experiences for adults and children. CREATE provides the resources, ideas and creative inspiration for a range of activities that can often be replicated in the home environment using recycled, low-cost and easily obtainable materials. No previous experience is needed, all abilities welcome! These sessions are aimed at children ages 0-5 and their parents/carers, living in the local community (areas of Muirhouse, Pilton, Granton and Drylaw).

10.30am-12.30pm, West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, West Pilton Grove. Places are FREE and drop-in, and will be offered on a first come, first served basis each week. Registration is required before attending and may be made here or by calling 0131 315 2151.

FREE: WHALE Arts Open Studio: an untaught art session where you will have the freedom to work on your own creative projects, with advice at hand if you need it. 1-3.30pm WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Grove. To book a space email info@whalearts.co.uk or call 0131 458 3267.

Christmas Art Markets: Artwork and crafts for sale direct from the artists in the relaxed atmosphere of the Out of the Blue Drill Hall. Over two dates more than 100 artists and makers will be selling their work, ranging from painting​s​, prints​ and photography through fashion​, jewellery​ and textiles to ​ceramics, soft furnishings and design​. The licensed Drill Hall cafe will be open, serving delicious and wholesome​ ​meal​s, ​snack​s ​and refreshments. 11am-5pm, Out of the Blue Drill Hall, 36 Dalmeny Street. Admission £2/£1. Also on 3rd December.

FREE: In Conversation With Ron O’Donnell, Daryl Green and Malcolm Dickson: join exhibiting artist Ron O’Donnell and his guests for a nostalgic look back at a lost Edinburgh. A humorous, poignant and nostalgic discussion about Edinburgh seen through O’Donnell’s photographs in the current exhibition Ron O’Donnell: Edinburgh, A Lost World. 2pm City Arts Centre, Market Street. Free but booking is essential and may be made here.



FREE: Breathing for the Earth: Bringing Stillness to the City Centre. Join Earth Holders Edinburgh every Saturday nearest the full moon; pause the treadmill of activity for little while and simply rest in silence. Sit together in meditation or silent contemplation in a public space at the heart of Edinburgh (outside St Mary’s Cathedral near John Lewis at the top of Leith Walk), expressing our love for the Earth and all life. 12.30-2pm St Mary’s RC Cathedral, York Place. Free: for more information and to book a place click here.

FREE: Guided Tours of the Scottish Parliament. Explore the Scottish Parliament and discover more about its history, work and procedures; see the inner workings of the Parliament and learn about the architecture of this award-winning building. 10.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm or 3.30pm, The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh EH99. Free but booking is highly recommended and may be made here. The tour is suitable for visitors of all ages.

Sunday 11 December

Music

StillMarillon: StillMarillion pay homage to the classic EMI era of Marillion and invite you to this special Farewell to 2022 set. This will be loosely recreating Marillion’s famous Farewell to 86 show at The Glasgow Barrowlands. 7pm, Voodoo Rooms, West Register Street. Tickets £13: book here. Over 18s only.

Mr Ben & The Bens, 7pm Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate.

NEHH Presents Talisk: Mohsen Amini, Graeme Armstrong and Benedict Morris fuse concertina, guitar and fiddle to produce an innovative, multi-layered signature that has captivated audiences around the globe. 7.30pm Dissection Room, Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Tickets £18.50: book here.

FREE: St Giles at Six: Rudsambee Company of Singers. A capella music old and new and from near and far, for the festive season. 6pm St Giles’ Cathedral, High Street. Free admission (optional donation): book here.

FAMILIES: Edinburgh Renaissance Band Christmas Concert. The best of medieval and renaissance seasonal music, on a huge range of period instruments – join in the carols – friendly presentation for all the family, children welcome. 3pm St Cecilia’s Hall, Concert Room and Music Museum, Niddry Street. Tickets £10, school age and younger children free (but still need a ticket): book here.

Film

Christmas Stories: The Wizard of Oz (U), 12.45pm Cameo, Home Street.

reDiscover: Fanny and Alexander (15), 3.30pm Cameo, Home Street.

Carol

Out Christmas Stories: Carol (15), 7.30pm Cameo, Home Street.

French Film Festival 2022: Hard Shell, Soft Shell (NC 15+). 3pm Summerhall, 1 Summerhall.

French Film Festival 2022: Children of Paradise (PG). 5.05pm Summerhall, 1 Summerhall.

Comedy

Diwali Dhakmaka: The Indians Are Coming, 4.30pm Monkey Barrel Comedy, Blair Street.

Theatre

FAMILIES: Strangetown Theatre: Dungeons and Flagons. It’s Midwinter and master storyteller Sir Quilliam is attempting to teach his apprentice, Scribe, how to create the perfect Midwinter story. However, thanks to Scribe’s impatience and some stray magic, everything starts to go wrong! As the story goes completely off the rails, Scribe desperately tries to fix everything – as otherwise the king, wizard, jesters and children won’t enjoy their Midwinter feast at all. Performed by Strange Town’s 8-10s group. 11.30am Netherbow Theatre, Scottish Storytelling Centre, High Street. Tickets £7.50-£10: book here. For ages 8+. Also on Saturday 10th December.

Art

FREE: Hayley Tompkins: Book Launch and Artists’ Talk. Artists Hayley Tompkins and Louise Hopkins in conversation about paint, objects, and ‘the event of colour’ to launch the book accompanying Tompkins’s exhibition, which includes new photography and an essay by Camila McHugh. 4-5pm, Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street and also livestreamed. Book for either type of attendance here. Please wear a mask when attending this talk.

Other

Craft Your Christmas with Sara Davies, 7.30pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street.

Stitchy Beats: get together and get crafty – every Sunday afternoon at Sketchy Beats. This is not a formal knitting class, but Isa Belle will be able to help with many questions around knitting, crochet, weaving or macramé – so feel free to bring your existing projects and new ideas! Please bring your own yarn. Hooks and needles in all sizes provided. 12noon-4pm Sketchy Beats Arts Café, 208 Great Junction Street, Leith. Free entry, please make a donation to the café if possible.

Bank Gardens

Scotland’s Gardens Scheme: Moray Place and Bank Gardens. Bank Gardens (Doune Place) offers nearly six acres of secluded wild gardens with lawns, trees and shrubs with banks of bulbs down to the Water of Leith and stunning views towards Dean Bridge. Moray Place is a private garden of three-and-a-half acres in the Georgian New Town, framed by the polygon of Moray Place, and laid out with shrubs, trees and flower beds offering an atmosphere of tranquillity in the city centre. Tea, coffee and home baking available. 11am- 2pm. Admission £5, children free. 60% of takings will go to the Euan Macdonald Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Research.

FREE: FAMILIES Easy Sundays: Family Ceilidh. Come with family and friends to dance Scottish dances and sing well-known songs with the Minnow Ceilidh Band. All dances will be called and there’ll be easy-to-follow circles for wee ones. A fun introduction to sociable dancing with live music and some stories too. Easy Sundays is a monthly session of stories, music, community and friendship, where a warm welcome awaits with a variety of activities for all the family to enjoy. 1.30pm Storytelling Court, Scottish Storytelling Centre, High Street. Free but please book here if possible.

An Edwardian Christmas at Lauriston Castle: join the cast of Edinburgh Living History as they portray the manner in which the residents and staff of the castle may have celebrated Christmas in 1910. 11am or 1.30pm Lauriston Castle, 2 Cramond Road South. Tickets £15 (adult), £10 (concessions), £35 (family): booking is essential and may be made here.

Monday 12 December

Music

Logan’s Close, Alice Faye, 7pm Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate.

Vesselin Stanev, acclaimed Bulgarian pianist. 7.30pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street.

Soundhouse: The Furrow Collective. A special festive programme of eery story-songs and seasonal carols performed by this folk band, a previous winner of BBC Radio 2’s Best Folk Group award. 7.30 for 8pm, Traverse Bar, Traverse Theatre, 10 Cambridge Street. Tickets £15: book here.



Phoenix Choir – Leith! J﻿oin the choir’s winter festivities in the unique and gorgeous surroundings of Leith Arches. Up-beat funky tunes as well as some Christmas numbers – from HAIM, Yebba, Gregory Porter, Gwen Stefani, Mega and more – s﻿oaring harmonies, high-energy, guid vibes! They’ll be switching on the funky lights for an after-party too! 7.30-10.30pm Leith Arches, 6 Manderston Street. Tickets £5: book here.

Film

Screen Arts Christmas Stories: ROH Encore: The Nutcracker (12A), 12.30pm Cameo, Home Street.

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Blackhall Library, 55 Hillhouse Road. Free entry, free teas and coffees.

Culture Shock Christmas Stories: Edward Scissorhands (12A), 8.30pm Cameo, Home Street.

Books

Japanese Book Club Launch Event: join local Japanese tutors Elly Darrah and Hitomi Kobayashi for a relaxed evening of reading in Japanese. Suitable for beginners to advanced learners, but you should at least be able to read basic hiragana. All books provided. 6.30-7.30pm, Lighthouse Books, West Nicolson Street. Tickets £0-£5. Booking is required and may be made via the Lighthouse website here.

John Barrett: The Mayor of Kalymnos. John will be discussing his book, the development of it, and the process involved in taking it from an idea onto the printed page. 6pm Corstorphine Library, 12 Kirk Loan.

Art



FREE: FAMILIES: National Galleries of Scotland: Your Art World | Live on Zoom. Parents! Not sure where to start with art? This online after-school art club will help you, and your family, get creative and grow your own ideas. Expect fun, supportive, open-ended creative play for your whole family to enjoy, together. 4.30-5.30pm online. Booking is essential and may be made here.

Other

FREE (donations welcome): Christmas Craic in Craigmillar: Community Sharing Session. Join staff, volunteers and community members to chat, share and enjoy all things Christmassy. Come and share your stories from Christmases past and present in the area, listen to festive tales from Craigmillar history, buy gorgeous gifts, make your own cards, eat, drink and be merry. Free lunch. 2-3pm Craigmillar Now, 58 Newcraighall Road.

FREE: WHALE Arts Digital Support: Adult Digital Skills Drop-In. Bring your own device or use WHALE’s. 1-3pm WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Road. Free, no booking required. Contact WHALE for more information.



LGBTQ+: Queer Boardgames Edinburgh. A monthly boardgames group for queer people aged 16+; an informal, friendly evening of board games, from short card games to longer campaign-based games. No experience needed. 6-8.30pm, LGBT Health & Wellbeing, Duncan Place Community Hub, Duncan Place. No registration required, just turn up – bring any games you’d like to play, or just join in with others.

FREE: Guided Tours of the Scottish Parliament. Explore the Scottish Parliament and discover more about its history, work and procedures; see the inner workings of the Parliament and learn about the architecture of this award-winning building. 10.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm or 3.30pm, The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh EH99. Free but booking is highly recommended and may be made here. The tour is suitable for visitors of all ages,

Tuesday 13 December

Music

Logan’s Close, James Gilhooly, 7pm Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate

The Dead Daisies (support: Graham Bonnet, FM) 7pm O2 Academy Edinburgh, 11 New Market Road. Over 14s only.

Midnight Bass: Scotland’s weekly dedicated drum & bass night. 11pm-3am, The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’

The Edinburgh Ceilidh Club: the world renowned Edinburgh Ceilidh Club brings you the very best in Scottish ceilidh dancing, featuring Scotland’s top ceilidh bands. Brilliant live music and dancing for everyone, from complete beginners to experienced ceilidh dancers, everyone is welcome. All the bands have a caller who will teach the dances throughout the night so everyone can get involved and have a great time. 8pm Main Hall, Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Tickets £10: book here. For ages 14+.



Barnton and Cramond Community Choir Christmas Concert. 7.30pm Kirk Hall, Cramond Kirk, 1 Kirk Cramond. Tickets £7.50 (including light refreshments) from choir members or the Kirk office (email office@cramondkirk.org.uk).

Film

Screen Arts: Met Opera Live: The Hours (2022) (12A), 12 noon Cameo, Home Street.

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Craigmillar Library, 101 Niddrie Mains Road. Free entry, free teas and coffees.

Discover Christmas Stories: The Worst Person in the World (15), 8.30pm Cameo, Home Street.

Comedy

The Edinburgh Revue Show, 8pm Monkey Barrel Comedy, Blair Street.

Other

FREE: A Stitch in Time: a sewing and creative textiles group for adults (aged 16+) living in the local communities of North Edinburgh/Muirhouse. Led by Jessica Howarth and Francia Boakye. 10am-12 noon, West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, West Pilton Grove. Drop-in weekly sessions, places available on a first-come, first-served basis but registration is required to attend. No previous experience required. For more information and to register click here or call 0131 315 2151.

FREE: WHALE Arts Open Studio: an untaught art session where you will have the freedom to work on your own creative projects, with advice at hand if you need it. 10am-12.30pm WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Grove. To book a space email info@whalearts.co.uk or call 0131 458 3267.

Festive Afternoon Tea: a scrumptious Festive Afternoon Tea including a selection of savoury pastries, sandwiches and sweet desserts with tea/coffee. Add a glass of non-alcoholic fizz for an extra £4 or a glass of prosecco for an extra £7. 2.30pm Eric Liddell Centre Café Annex, 15 Morningside Road. Tickets £15 per person. Booking is essential and may be made by emailing Zsofia B Molnar at molnarz@ericliddell.org. Also on 9th, 16th and 20th December.

Boda Bars: St Lucia. St Lucia is a Swedish celebration at which people come together to sing traditional Christmas songs, drink mulled wine and eat good food! The choir will be all dressed up with one wearing a crown of candles. The evening will begin at Victoria from 8pm, before we make our way up Leith Walk to Joseph Pearce for 8.20pm. Mulled wine will be available at both, and the kitchen at Joseph Pearce will be open until 9pm. 8pm, Victoria Bar, 265 Leith Walk.

LGBTQ+ Basketball: A friendly, affirming and informal group for beginner and regular LGBTQ+ basketball players alike; a basketball group for LGBTQIAA+ people of all skill levels living in or travelling to Edinburgh. 6.45-8pm Leith Community Education Centre, 12a New Kirkgate. First session free, then £2 per session. For more information click here, contact LGBT Health & Wellbeing, or email LGBTbasketballedinburgh@gmail.com.

Edinburgh Writers’ Forum: The December meeting of the Edinburgh Writers’ Forum will feature GP and celebrated writer Gavin Francis, before the inaugural EWF Christmas Quiz featuring Quizmasters Mary Paulson Ellis and Marie Moser. 7pm (doors 6.30pm), Storytelling Court, Scottish Storytelling Centre, High Street. Tickets £4: book here. For ages 16+.

Wednesday 14 December

Music

James Yorkston Presents Tae Sup at The Queen’s, with Martin & Eliza Carthy, Ronan O Snodaigh & Myles O’Reilly, Iona Fyfe. 8pm (doors) The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street

Fields of the Nephilim (support: Witch of the Vale, Twisted Nerve, DJ FRANKIE D), 7pm O2 Academy Edinburgh, 11 New Market Road.

Sad Song Club: Open Mic. An open mic night; art to celebrate sadness, for Songwriters, Poets, Performers, any artist who wants to share sad work. Original content preferred, covers also welcome. Experiment with new material or practice old favourites. Keep it sad and have fun. 10 minutes per performer. Sign up from 7pm, curfew at 11pm. Sketchy Beats Arts Café, 208 Great Junction Street, Leith. Entry by donation: reserve your place here.

Film

FREE: Grassmarket Community Picture House: La Famille Belier (12), a wonderful Franco-Belgium family drama focusing on the difficulties for a teenage girl called Paula, who is desperate to lead her own life but is such a vital mode of communication for her profoundly deaf parents and brother, that she has to put her own life on hold to deal with their many varied needs. 7-8.45pm Grassmarket Community Centre, Candlemaker Row. Tickets are free but capacity is limited and booking is essential via Eventbrite here. If you are able to do so, please make a suggested donation of £3 per person at the contactless pay point as you leave the screening.

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm McDonald Road Library, 2 McDonald Road. Free entry, free teas and coffees.

French Film Festival 2022; Alice Guy: 13 Short Films (NC 12+). 6pm Institut Français d’Ecosse, West Parliament Square. Tickets £5, institut members free. Book here or call 0131 285 6030.

Cyrano, My Love (Edmond) (in French with English subtitles.) 2pm Institut français d’Ecosse, Salle Emilienne Moreau-Evrard (1st Floor), West Parliament Square. Tickets £5, members free. Book here or call 0131 285 6030.

Books



Topping & Company presents Ian Rankin: A Heart Full of Headstones. The author discusses his latest Inspector Rebus novel, in which Rebus is on trial for a crime that could put him behind bars for the rest of his life. What drove a good man to cross the line? 7pm (doors) for 7.30pm, Greenside Church, 1b Royal Terrace : please note venue. Tickets £8/£5 (students) redeemable against purchase of the book, or £22 with book from Toppings here.

Other:

Quiz night: a weekly quiz night with prizes, run with Goose’s Quizzes. 8pm Victoria Bar, 265 Leith Walk. The Victoria does not have a kitchen, so bring your own food and buy a drink from the bar.

FREE: Knit & Natter at the Central Library. Bring along whatever project you’re working on (knitting, crochet or other crafts), or just come for a chat and a cup of tea. 2-4pm Central Library, George V Bridge. Free, no booking required.

FREE: Manga Club. If you enjoy reading manga, watching anime and drinking bubble tea, this is the club for you! An hour of fun activities every Wednesday. 5.30pm Wester Hailes Library, 1 Westside Plaza. No booking required. For ages 12+. For more information call the library on 0131 529 5667.

LGBTQ+ Coffee Posse: A safe space for LGBT+ people who are 50 and over to have a brew and a blether. Come catch up with old friends or make new connections every second Wednesday of the month. 1-3pm LGBT Health & Wellbeing, Duncan Place Community Hub, Duncan Place. Contact Jean at 0751 655 3274 or jean@lgbthealth.org.uk for any queries.

Thursday 15 December

Music

No Windows, Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate.

Film

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Stockbridge Library, 11 Hamilton Place. Free entry, free teas and coffees. Note: at the time of writing Stockbridge Library was closed owing to a power failure, so please contact the library before setting out.

Comedy

The Stand Christmas Special, 7pm (doors) The Stand, York Place.

Other

FREE: FAMILIES. CREATE: an art-making experience for early years, that engages parents and carers in messy play with the children aged 5 and under in their care. Running two mornings a week the project aims to provide active childhood experiences for adults and children. CREATE provides the resources, ideas and creative inspiration for a range of activities that can often be replicated in the home environment using recycled, low-cost and easily obtainable materials. No previous experience is needed, all abilities welcome! These sessions are aimed at children ages 0-5 and their parents/carers, living in the local community (areas of Muirhouse, Pilton, Granton and Drylaw). 10am-12 noon, West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, West Pilton Grove. Places are FREE and drop-in, and will be offered on a first come, first served basis each week. Registration is required before attending and may be made here or by calling 0131 315 2151.

FREE: WHALE Arts Digital Support: Adult Digital Skills Drop-In. Bring your own device or use WHALE’s. 10am-12 noon, WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Road. Free, no booking required. Contact WHALE for more information.

FREE: LGBT+ Refugee Women’s Group: a weekly online social group for women from the LGBT+ community who are asylum seekers or refugees in Scotland, to come together and empower each other. A space to make new connections and regularly catch up with a group of women from a similar background, for some relaxed chat and sometimes activities like a workout, yoga, stretches, and more. 1-2pm online via Zoom. If you would like to join the group, or need help with access to Zoom, contact Stella at stella@lgbthealth.org.uk or 0786 538 4673 (Monday to Friday 9-5pm).



FREE: LGBT Coffee Posse Online: a monthly online social space for all LGBTQ+ people aged 50 and over in Scotland. Get together for a relaxed social chat in a welcoming, safe and friendly environment. 5-6.30pm via Zoom: click here to register.

FREE: Dr Neil’s Garden Winter Talks: Professor David Purdie: Paris and Edinburgh, Twin Cities of the Enlightenment. 7.30pm Millar Hall, Dr Neil’s Garden, Old Church Lane, Duddingston Village. Free admission, no booking required, but donations on the night will be much appreciated.



Deaf Action Drink and Sign – weekly signing socials. Deaf Action’s signing evenings are a great way to meet other BSL learners and hone your skills in a safe space where all members of the signing community can come together to share experiences, catch up with friends and meet new people. Whether you are deaf, or just starting out on your BSL journey, everyone is welcome. For ages 18+. 7-11pm Blackwood bar, 49 Albany Street. For more information visit the Deaf Action website here or email admin@deafaction.org.

FREE: Tatties Frae Chuckie Stanes: A Series of Christmas Stories. Traditional storytellers Heather Yule and Beverley Bryant, alongside their trusted harp, take to the stage for some festive storytelling. 2pm National Library of Scotland, George IV Bridge. Free but booking is required and may be made here.

Advent Compline: a candlelit service sung to plainchant. 9-9.40pm St John’s Church, Princes Street.

Friday 16 December

Music

Overground: diverse rave music and more. ‘A safe space to appreciate all things rave, jungle, breakbeat and techno’ (It’s Not Radio). 11pm-3am, The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’

Jubilo Christmas Concert: a concert of well-loved music. Conductor Libby Crabtree, with The Edinburgh Players. 7.30pm St Cuthbert’s Church, Lothian Road. Tickets £14/£12.50 (concessions) £6.35 (students/children): book here.

LGBTQ+: 249’s Queer Party For All. Showcasing an array of local talent including a live band, dance performance, musical collabs, open mic, drag and 2 progressive DJ’s to round up the night. 9pm-3am Dissection Room, Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Tickets £6-£10: book here. For ages 18+.

FREE: Live Music Now: Chloe Bryce and Callum McIlroy. 10am or 11am, Scottish National Portrait Gallery, Queen Street.

FAMILIES: Dunedin Consort: Children’s Messiah; a fun interactive concert guided by Mr Handel himself, who’ll be whizzing through some of his greatest hits, with plenty of fun and games along the way. With BSL interpretation. Suitable for all ages. 4pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street. Tickets £5: book here.

Dunedin Consort: Messiah, 7pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street.



Opera Caledonia: Carols by Candlelight. 7pm St Vincent’s Chapel, St Vincent Street. Tickets £10/£8/£30 (family): book here. Also at the same time on Saturday 17th December.

Film

reDiscover Christmas Stories: It’s A Wonderful Life (U), 8pm Cameo, Home Street.

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Wester Hailes Library, 1 West Side Plaza. Free entry, free teas and coffees.

Poetry

Loud Poets: with Nasim Rebecca Asl, Desree, Colin Nelson & Jim Monaghan. Showcasing the top spoken word talent from Scotland and the UK – from laugh-out-loud funny, through the wonderfully surreal, to the thoughtful and emotional – Loud Poets continue to prove that Spoken Word has something for everyone. 7.30pm Netherbow Theatre, Scottish Storytelling Centre, High Street. Tickets £8-£10: book here. For ages 16+.

Comedy

The Stand Christmas Special, 7pm (doors) The Stand, York Place.

Vittorio Angelone: Work in Progress. 8pm Monkey Barrel Comedy, Blair Street.

Art

FREE: Andrew Gannon: Artist’s Talk. Andrew Gannon in conversation with Fiona Bradley. See 9th December for exhibition details. 6.30-7.30pm Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street. The talk will also be livestreamed. For either type of attendance booking is required and may be made here.

FREE: Andrew Gannon: Drawing Limb Performance. In regular performances throughout his exhibition, Andrew Gannon will draw using a limb which incorporates a long bamboo pole and is based on the drawing sticks used by Henri Matisse to loosen up his style for drawing murals. The drawings and limbs will be incorporated into the exhibition as the performances progress. Fruitmarket, 45 Market Street. Drop-in, no booking required, contact gallery for times.

FREE: Shadows in Green Shade. Recent drawings and paintings by Ginny Elston. Preview tonight 6-9pm, with artist’s talk at 7pm. Exhibition continues 11am-5pm Saturday 17th and Sunday 18th December, Whitespace Gallery, 76 East Crosscauseway.

Other

FREE: Ferry Dads: an opportunity for male carers in Queensferry to come and enjoy the nursery spaces with children aged 2-5 years. A safe space to play, ask questions, learn, and get to know the staff. 1-2pm, Queensferry Primary Early Learning and Childcare, Burgess Road (next to the school.) Free. For more information email dominic.donofrio@queensferry-pri.edin.sch.uk. Also on 16th December.

FREE: Friday Arts and Nature. Sessions will include gardening, nature conservation and creative activities designed to get children engaged and interested in the world around them, particularly in the environment on their local doorstep. These sessions are aimed at young people living in the local community (areas of Muirhouse, Pilton, Granton and Drylaw.) For young people aged 8+. Children under 7 must be accompanied by a parent/carer. Please note sessions will take place partially outdoors in West Pilton Park, so dress appropriately. A healthy snack will be provided. 1.30-3.30pm West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, West Pilton Grove. Free but registration is required and may be made here, or call 0131 315 2151.

Ron O’Donnell, ‘Boiler, Caledonian Brewery, Slateford Road’, 1983. © the artist

FREE: Capital Brewing: a talk by John Martin in association with the current exhibition Ron O’Donnell – Edinburgh : A Lost World. The history of brewing in Edinburgh can be traced back to the 12th century and over the years the city became known as the brewing capital in the world with over 40 breweries at one time. This talk will explore how brewing evolved in Edinburgh from its early beginnings to the present day, with some parts of its history that may surprise you. 2pm City Arts Centre, Market Street. Free but booking is essential and may be made here.

Festive Afternoon Tea: a scrumptious Festive Afternoon Tea including a selection of savoury pastries, sandwiches and sweet desserts with tea/coffee. Add a glass of non-alcoholic fizz for an extra £4 or a glass of prosecco for an extra £7. 2.30pm Eric Liddell Centre Café Annex, 15 Morningside Road. Tickets £15 per person. Booking is essential and may be made by emailing Zsofia B Molnar at molnarz@ericliddell.org. Also on 9th, 13th and 20th December.

FREE: The Astronomical Society of Edinburgh: Exploring the Invisible Cosmos Through Island Universes – a talk by Dr Jenifer Millard. Just a century ago the Milky Way was the entire Universe; today there are likely more galaxies in the observable Universe than stars in our home galaxy. Astronomer and science communicator Dr Jenifer Millard will take us through the fascinating history of galactic discovery, before exploring these ‘Island Universes’ through the lens of infrared light and cosmic dust. 7.30pm online. Free: reserve a place here.

Other

FREE: FAMILIES: National Museum of Scotland Friday Friends. A programme offering a welcoming space for visually impaired and D/deaf children and their families. Today: Visually Impaired Group: A Victorian Celebration at the National Museum of Scotland. 2-4pm Level 4, Learning Centre, National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street. Booking is required and may be made via the website here.

FREE: In-person Social for People Living with Dementia and their Supporters. This month: a Doctor Who Christmas Special! David Smith from NMS will lead a travel through time, exploring teleportation technology and the TARDIS. Together the group will address the big questions that have emerged from the TV series, such as is time travel possible? and could complex life exist on other planets? Festive refreshments included. 10.30am – 12 noon, National Museum of Scotland, Chambers Street. Book via Eventbrite here.



LGBT+ Refugee Information Session: monthly information sessions for LGBT+ asylum seekers and refugees on topics ranging from legal support with seeking asylum to healthy living and practical support for your everyday life in Scotland. Partner organisations sometimes join us to talk about a specific issue or theme. 6-8pm online. If you would like to join the information session contact Stella at stella@lgbthealth.org.uk or 0786 538 4673 (Monday to Friday, 9-5pm).



Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway: The Christmas Clansman. Enjoy a traditional festive meal freshly prepared on board this first class train, hauled by a historic diesel locomotive. A three course traditional Christmas lunch or evening meal will be served as the train journeys through the scenic Forth Valley between Bo’ness & Manuel. A glass of prosecco is served on arrival and a full bar service is available on the train. 12.15pm or 6.15pm, Bo’Ness Station, Station Road, Bo’Ness. Tickets £62.50 per person; tables for 3 and 4 still available at time of going to press. To book click here, call 01506 825855 or email enquiries.railway@srps.org.uk.

MagicFest: Edinburgh International Magic Festival begins today and runs until 31 December, with events, performances and workshops at various venues around the city. For more information visit the MagicFest website here.

FREE: Guided Tours of the Scottish Parliament. Explore the Scottish Parliament and discover more about its history, work and procedures; see the inner workings of the Parliament and learn about the architecture of this award-winning building. 10.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm or 3.30pm, The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh EH99. Free but booking is highly recommended and may be made here. The tour is suitable for visitors of all ages.

Saturday 17 December

Music

Richard Hawley with Special Guests, 7pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street.

The Smyths – Celebrating 35 years of Strangeways, 7-10pm La Belle Angele, 11 Hastie’s Close, off Guthrie Street.

Messenger Sound System: Roots reggae rocking – foundation tune, fresh dubs, vibes alive, rockers, steppers, rub-a-dub. Scotland’s original [and biggest] roots and culture rasta reggae sound system, Messenger has been spreading the word on their own custom built bass-heavy rig since 1987, with a flame burning brighter than ever today. 11pm-3am, The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’

FREE: Edinburgh Society of Musicians: Stephen Morrison (guitar) performs Thea Musgrave Postcards from Spain and Villa-Lobos Suite Populaire Bresillienne. 7.30pm (prompt), Edinburgh Society of Musicians, 3 Belford Road. Free admission and refreshments, but donations appreciated.

Lost Map Presents…Lost Map’s Christmas Humbug. This event will take place across two rooms at Summerhall. Doors open at 5pm, with live music until just after midnight, and DJs until close. Featuring Ballboy, Martha, Susan Bear, Fell, LT Leif, Alliyah Enyo, Former Champ and more. 5pm-1am, Dissection Room and Main Hall, Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Tickets £20-£22: book here. Over 16s only.



FREE: Music on the Mezzanine. Come along, relax, enjoy a cuppa, and listen to good music. 1pm Music Library, Edinburgh Central Library, George V Bridge. Free, no booking required.



Edinburgh Concert Band: an evening of festive concert band entertainment! 7.30-9.30pm, Greyfriars Kirk, Greyfriars Place. Tickets £8-£10: advance booking strongly recommended: book here.



Cadenza at Christmas: With both a cappella and accompanied items spanning many centuries and musical genres, Cadenza’s Christmas concert has something for everyone and includes the opportunity to join in with well-known carols. This year’s concert includes music by, amongst others, Benjamin Britten, Hector Berlioz, John Tavener, Gustav Holst, Hieronymus Praetorius, James Macmillan, John Rutter, Elizabeth Poston & Peter Cornelius. Timothy Coleman (musical director), Morely Whitehead (organ and piano), Lea Shaw (mezzo soprano), Andrew Mactaggart (baritone). 7.30pm Polwarth Parish Church, Polwarth Terrace. Tickets £12. £10 (concessions), £3 (schoolchildren) from choir members, tel/text 07903 104557 or book via Eventbrite here. Tickets also available on the door.

Jazz Forward presents Malcolm MacFarlane & Ross Milligan, Bancroft & Lyne, Marian McGregor Trio. 7pm (doors), The Wee Red Bar, Lauriston Place (enter via Lady Lawson Street.) Tickets £10/£12.

Film

reDiscover Christmas Stories: It’s A Wonderful Life (U), 5pm Cameo, Home Street.

Theatre

FREE: FAMILIES: ‘Hibernate’ by Tortoise in a Nutshell. An old mouse tries to create the perfect place to snuggle down for a long winter’s nap….then a rambunctious squirrel absentmindedly stumbles into the serene sleeping abode. For ages 2-5. 10.30am or 2pm, WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Grove. Free: to book email info@whalearts.co.uk or call 0131 458 3267.

FAMILIES: Macastory’s Jack and the Beanstalk – a storytelling panto. In this fun-filled action packed panto we’ll climb the beanstalk to the castle of the Giant and meet all the usual characters: our hero Jack, his mother and the terrible Giant too, but watch out for some other surprise characters along the way! And of course, we’ll need YOU, the audience, to help Jack outsmart the giant, get home again and make sure it’s not just beans for the Christmas dinner! 2pm Scottish Storytelling Centre, 43-45 High Street. Tickets £10: Book here. Also at 2pm on 18th, 22nd and 23rd December.

Comedy

Micky Overman

Micky Overman: The Stuff (Work in Progress). 8pm Monkey Barrel Comedy, Blair Street.

Art

FREE: FAMILIES: An Arty Christmas at the City Art Centre. A festive family drop-in art activity with Learning Assistant Katelyn. Make some Christmas decorations and take the chance to browse in the gallery shop packed full of Christmas inspiration. 1-3pm City Art Centre, Market Street. Free, drop-in. For families working together.

FREE: Shadows in Green Shade. Recent drawings and paintings by Ginny Elston. 11am-5pm today and Sunday 18th December, Whitespace Gallery, 76 East Crosscauseway.

Other

FREE: WHALE Arts Open Studio: an untaught art session where you will have the freedom to work on your own creative projects, with advice at hand if you need it. 1-3.30pm WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Grove. To book a space email info@whalearts.co.uk or call 0131 458 3267.

FREE: FAMILIES. CREATE: an art-making experience for early years, that engages parents and carers in messy play with the children aged 5 and under in their care. Running two mornings a week the project aims to provide active childhood experiences for adults and children. CREATE provides the resources, ideas and creative inspiration for a range of activities that can often be replicated in the home environment using recycled, low-cost and easily obtainable materials. No previous experience is needed, all abilities welcome! These sessions are aimed at children ages 0-5 and their parents/carers, living in the local community (areas of Muirhouse, Pilton, Granton and Drylaw).

10.30am-12.30pm, West Pilton Neighbourhood Centre, West Pilton Grove. Places are FREE and drop-in, and will be offered on a first come, first served basis each week. Registration is required before attending and may be made here or by calling 0131 315 2151.

FREE: Guided Tours of the Scottish Parliament. Explore the Scottish Parliament and discover more about its history, work and procedures; see the inner workings of the Parliament and learn about the architecture of this award-winning building. 10.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm or 3.30pm, The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh EH99. Free but booking is highly recommended and may be made here. The tour is suitable for visitors of all ages.

Sunday 18 December

Music

Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook, 7.30pm (time subject to change, please check with venue). The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street.

Ferry Blend Community Choir Christmas Concert: come and get festive! 2-3.30pm Dalmeny Kirk (St Cuthbert’s), Dalmeny. Tickets £5 (free for under 16s accompanied by a paying adult, but please still book) here.

RSNO Season 22-23: Christmas Concert Featuring The Snowman. Aled Jones narrates a screening of this magical film, accompanied live by the Orchestra. 3pm Usher Hall, Lothian Road. Tickets £19-£45: book here.

FREE: St Giles at Six: Lessons and Carols for Advent and Christmas. 6pm St Giles’ Cathedral, High Street. Free admission (optional donation): book here.

Film

reDiscover Christmas Stories: It’s A Wonderful Life (U), 1.50pm Cameo, Home Street.

Preview Christmas Stories: Corsage (TBC), 4.45pm Cameo, Home Street.

reDiscover: Die Hard (15), 7.30pm Cameo, Home Street.

Comedy

Susan Morrison is Historically Funny. 1.30pm (doors), The Stand, York Place.

Bona Fide Christmas Special, 7.30 pm (doors), The Stand, York Place.

Other

FREE: Stitchy Beats: get together and get crafty – every Sunday afternoon at Sketchy Beats. This is not a formal knitting class, but Isa Belle will be able to help with many questions around knitting, crochet, weaving or macramé – so feel free to bring your existing projects and new ideas! Please bring your own yarn. Hooks and needles in all sizes provided. 12noon-4pm Sketchy Beats Arts Café, 208 Great Junction Street, Leith. Free entry, please make a donation to the café if possible.

Monday 19 December

Music

Phil Cunningham’s Christmas Songbook, 7.30pm (time subject to change, please check with venue.) The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street.

Soundhouse: Dean Owen and The Sinners. Owens and his band transport you to a sepia stained cantina with songs from the acclaimed new Sinner’s Shrine album (recorded with musicians from Calexico) – a unique blend of Scottish roots and Americana with added desert noir, conjuring up the magic of the US desert states infused with the dust of Scotland’s post industrial heartlands. 7.30pm for 8pm, Traverse Bar, Traverse Theatre, 10 Cambridge Street. Tickets £15: book here.

Afternoon Tea Concert: singer Sarah Laing. 2.30-3.30pm, Eric Liddell Centre, 15 Morningside Road. £5 per person to include tea, carers go free. To book click here, email molnarz@ericliddell.org or leave a message on 0131 357 1275.

Film

reDiscover Christmas Stories: It’s A Wonderful Life (U), 5pm Cameo, Home Street.

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Blackhall Library, 55 Hillhouse Road. Free entry, free teas and coffees.

Culture Shock Christmas Stories: Gremlins (12A), 8pm Cameo, Home Street.

Books

FREE: Women In Translation Book Club hosted by poet and translator Annie Rutherford. This month’s book is Kiki’s Delivery Service, a modern Japanese classic about a young witch and her clever cat, in a new translation by Emily Balistrieri. 8-9pm Lighthouse Books, West Nicolson Street. Booking is required and may be made via the Lighthouse website, from which the book may also be purchased.

Other

FREE: FAMILIES: Spanish Bookbug. Songs and rhymes in Spanish and English. 3.30-4pm Sighthill Library, Gate 55, 55 Sighthill Road. For children aged 0-4 and their parents and carers.

FREE: WHALE Arts Digital Support: Adult Digital Skills Drop-In. Bring your own device or use WHALE’s. 1-3pm WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Road. Free, no booking required. Contact WHALE for more information.

FREE: Guided Tours of the Scottish Parliament. Explore the Scottish Parliament and discover more about its history, work and procedures; see the inner workings of the Parliament and learn about the architecture of this award-winning building. 10.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm or 3.30pm, The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh EH99. Free but booking is highly recommended and may be made here. The tour is suitable for visitors of all ages.

Tuesday 20 December

Music

La Dolce Vita Swing Collective Cool Yule Christmas Show. 8pm, The Voodoo Rooms, West Register Street. Tickets £16/£13: book here. Over 18s only.

Midnight Bass: Scotland’s weekly dedicated drum & bass night. 11pm-3am, The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’

SCO Christmas Concert: The SCO ushers in Yuletide with a warming collection of music under the inspirational direction of Gregory Batsleer. The freely flowing lyricism of Bax’s rich and reverential Mater ora filium contrasts with the deeply spiritual purity of Pärt’s serene Da pacem Domine and Anna Clyne’s contemplative The Heart of Night, written specially for the SCO Chorus. The programme also includes Poston’s timeless Jesus Christ the Apple Tree and Rutter’s dazzling choral epic Hymn to the Creator of Light. 7.30pm Greyfriars Kirk, Greyfriars Place. Tickets £17.50/£8.75/£6: book here. Also at the same time on 21st December.

Film

Discover Subtitled Christmas Stories: Hit the Road (12A), 5.30pm Cameo, Home Street.

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Craigmillar Library, 101 Niddrie Mains Road. Free entry, free teas and coffees.

reDiscover Christmas Stories: It’s A Wonderful Life (U), 8pm Cameo, Home Street.

Art

FREE: 300 years of Meadows: a photographic exhibition by Vroni Holzmann, celebrating the beauty of the Meadows and its 300th anniversary. Opening 6-9pm tonight, then 12 noon-8pm 21st-23rd December, Whitespace Gallery, 76 East Crosscauseway.

Other

FREE: WHALE Arts Open Studio: an untaught art session where you will have the freedom to work on your own creative projects, with advice at hand if you need it. 10am-12.30pm WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Grove. To book a space email info@whalearts.co.uk or call 0131 458 3267.



LGBT Rainbow Nights: a community online hangout for LGBTQ+ people in Scotland. Sessions alternate between games nights and story nights. Tonight: Stories – share a story, a poem, a song, some spoken word or just sit back and listen. For ages 16+. 6.30-8.30 pm online. Register here to get the online meetup details.

FREE: Museums Collection Centre Tour: from the civil wars to the Act of Union, Jacobites to Jack and the Beanstalk and fishwives to flatirons, come and find out about some of the surprising items in the collections, and the work being carried out by Museums Galleries Edinburgh curators and conservators. The Museums Collection Centre stores a huge variety of objects from the City’s Social History, Applied Arts and Childhood collections. Tours are led by Museum Collections Centre staff and volunteers; because they all have their own interests and perspectives, each tour is different. 11am Museums Collection Centre, 10 Broughton Market. Free but booking is essential and may be made here. Also on 6th December at 2pm.

Festive Afternoon Tea: a scrumptious Festive Afternoon Tea including a selection of savoury pastries, sandwiches and sweet desserts with tea/coffee. Add a glass of non-alcoholic fizz for an extra £4 or a glass of prosecco for an extra £7. 2.30pm Eric Liddell Centre Café Annex, 15 Morningside Road. Tickets £15 per person. Booking is essential and may be made by emailing Zsofia B Molnar at molnarz@ericliddell.org. Also on 9th, 13th and 16th December.



LEGO User Group for Adults. A monthly social space to meet other adults centered around LEGO. Whether you’re already an avid builder, never picked up a LEGO brick before, or it’s just been a while, come along and connect with others in a relaxed and friendly social setting. In addition to the creative benefits, building with LEGO can be therapeutic and a great tool to reduce stress and anxiety. Use the stock of LEGO at Duncan Place to free-build solo or together. You might reminisce about LEGO memories and also make new ones. Maybe you’ll find someone who has that sought after LEGO piece you need to finish your latest build, or be able to help a fellow builder out? Feel free to bring something you’ve been working on or seek advice from others on how to move forward with plans for that new build. 7pm Duncan Place Community Hub, 4 Duncan Place, Leith. £1 per person, cash payments only. Please reserve your space here. For ages 16+.

Wednesday 21 December

Music

The Down for the Count Concert Orchestra: Swing Into Christmas, 7.30pm The Queen’s Hall, Clerk Street, Tickets £20-£30: book here.

Theatre

FAMILIES: Edinburgh International Magic Festival: Kevin Quantum ‘Christmas Special’ with Guests. Kevin Quantum presents some of his most astonishing illusions in a riotously fun and magical Christmas show for the whole family. He is joined by Adam Black, Magic Circle Young Magician of the Year, with each performance also featuring a special guest from the world of entertainment. Ages 5+. 7pm today, 2pm and 7pm 22nd & 23rd December, 2pm 24th December, Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road, Tickets £10-£16: book here.

Film

reDiscover Christmas Stories: It’s A Wonderful Life (U), 5pm Cameo, Home Street.

FREE: Grassmarket Community Picture House: The Alternative GPPH Christmas Screening: Spencer (12). Kristen Stewart inhabits the role of Diana Princess of Wales as she looks to spend Christmas 1991 at Sandringham with the Windsors. 7-9pm Grassmarket Community Centre, Candlemaker Row. Tickets are free but capacity is limited and booking is essential via Eventbrite here. If you are able to do so, please make a suggested donation of £3 per person at the contactless pay point as you leave the screening.

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm McDonald Road Library, 2 McDonald Road. Free entry, free teas and coffees.

Art

National Galleries of Scotland Visually Impaired Programme Online|The Christmas Cards of Jozef Sekalski. An informal, sociable online session exploring art through audio-description and conversation for participants with a visual impairment. This session will explore the fascinating story of Scottish Polish artist Josef Sekalski and discuss the Christmas cards he made. 2-3.30pm online. Booking is essential and may be made here or by calling 0131 624 6410 or emailing learning@nationalgalleries.org.

FREE: 300 years of Meadows: a photographic exhibition by Vroni Holzmann. 12noon-8pm Whitespace Gallery, East Crosscauseway. Until 23rd December.

Other



LGBTQ+ Trans Wednesdays: a friendly online space for trans and nonbinary people aged 16 and over in Scotland. There is always an activity or discussion, or you can just have a relaxed chat (bring your own coffee!) 6.30-8.30pm online: if you are interested in attending, contact Katrina at katrina@lgbthealth.org.uk, leave a message for Katrina on the admin phone 0141 255 1767, or join the Trans Social Lounge private Facebook group where the registration link for each session will be posted.

FREE: Knit & Natter at the Central Library. Bring along whatever project you’re working on (knitting, crochet or other crafts), or just come for a chat and a cup of tea. 2-4pm Central Library, George V Bridge. Free, no booking required.

Quiz night: a weekly quiz night with prizes, run with Goose’s Quizzes. 8pm Victoria Bar, 265 Leith Walk. The Victoria does not have a kitchen, so bring your own food and buy a drink from the bar.

FREE: Manga Club. If you enjoy reading manga, watching anime and drinking bubble tea, this is the club for you! An hour of fun activities every Wednesday. 5.30pm Wester Hailes Library, 1 Westside Plaza. No booking required. For ages 12+. For more information call the library on 0131 529 5667.

LGBTQ+ Men’s Book Group: an inclusive group for gay and bi men to come together to read and discuss books with gay and bi male characters, and to discuss the issues arising for those men. Book choices are on the group’s website here. 7-8pm online. For information about how to access the online group, email edingaybookgroup@gmail.com.

Thursday 22 December

Music

HÜSH, Special Guests, 7pm Sneaky Pete’s, 73 Cowgate.

Film

reDiscover Christmas Stories: It’s A Wonderful Life (U), 8pm Cameo, Home Street

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Stockbridge Library, 11 Hamilton Place. Free entry, free teas and coffees. At the time of going to press the library was temporarily closed owing to a power failure, so please check with the library before setting out.

Other

FREE: WHALE Arts Digital Support: Adult Digital Skills Drop-In. Bring your own device or use WHALE’s. 10am-12 noon, WHALE Arts, 30 Westburn Road. Free, no booking required. Contact WHALE for more information.

Deaf Action Drink and Sign – weekly signing socials. Deaf Action’s signing evenings are a great way to meet other BSL learners and hone your skills in a safe space where all members of the signing community can come together to share experiences, catch up with friends and meet new people. Whether you are deaf, or just starting out on your BSL journey, everyone is welcome. For ages 18+. 7-11pm Blackwood bar, 49 Albany Street. For more information visit the Deaf Action website here or email admin@deafaction.org

Advent Compline: a candlelit service sung to plainchant. 9-9.40pm St John’s Church, Princes Street.

Friday 23 December

Music

Midnight Ambulance + Guests, 7pm The Caves, 8-10 Niddry St South.

RSNO Season 22-23: Gaspard’s Christmas. Gaspard is the friendly fox with a taste for adventure! RSNO’s National Schools Concert Programme joins Gaspard on a brand new adventure with heart. Narrated by BBC Radio 4 newsreader and author Zeb Soanes, with music by Jonathan Dove and live drawing on the big screen throughout by award-winning illustrator James Mayhew, join the RSNO for a special Christmas treat. Perfect for little ones to enjoy, this concert will also feature Christmas favourites including When Santa Got Stuck up the Chimney and Jingle Bells. 3pm Usher Hall, Lothian Road. Tickets £16-£20: book here.

Film

reDiscover Christmas Stories: It’s A Wonderful Life (U), 5.15pm Cameo, Home Street.

FREE: Edinburgh Libraries Movie Matinee: a selection of great movies to enjoy on the big screen. 2pm Wester Hailes Library, 1 West Side Plaza. Free entry, free teas and coffees.

Culture Shock Christmas Stories: Elf (PG), 8.30pm, Cameo, Home Street.

Saturday 24 December

Film reDiscover Christmas Stories: It’s A Wonderful Life (U), 5pm Cameo, Home Street.

Other

Non-Binary Edinburgh: a fortnightly Discord meeting where people can catch up online. Non-Binary Edinburgh will be hosting chill Discord catch-up calls where non-binary and genderqueer people can get together with a cup of tea and catch-up over the week’s events. Bring a cup of tea and cat pictures! Every meeting is a low-energy event that is designed to keep things inviting and open to all. Topics are open and people can talk about what’s on their mind, what they’ve been up to that week, or even some gaming. 6.30-8.30pm online: to request access to the Discord server or to find out more about the group email the NB-Edinburgh admins at nonbinaryedinburgh@gmail.com.

FREE: Guided Tours of the Scottish Parliament. Explore the Scottish Parliament and discover more about its history, work and procedures; see the inner workings of the Parliament and learn about the architecture of this award-winning building. 10.30am, 11.30am, 2.30pm or 3.30pm, The Scottish Parliament, Edinburgh EH99. Free but booking is highly recommended and may be made here. The tour is suitable for visitors of all ages.

Sunday 25 December

It’s Christmas! Do tell us what you are doing that day…..

Monday 26 December

Boxing Day – most shops will be closed….

Tuesday 27 December

Music

Midnight Bass: Scotland’s weekly dedicated drum & bass night. 11pm-3am, The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’

Comedy

The Best of Scottish Comedy – Hogmanay Specials, 7pm (doors) The Stand, York Place.

Film

Discover Christmas Stories: Everything Everywhere All At Once Special Edition (15), 7.30pm Cameo, Home Street. This special edition includes a recorded intro from DANIELS and eight minutes of outtakes.

Wednesday 28 December

Film

FREE: Grassmarket Community Picture House: Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (15). Leo Grande is a male sex worker hired by an older woman called Nancy to satisfy her in ways no other man has been able to do. 7-8.45pm Grassmarket Community Centre, Candlemaker Row. Tickets are free but capacity is limited and booking is essential via Eventbrite here. If you are able to do so, please make a suggested donation of £3 per person at the contactless pay point as you leave the screening.

Comedy

The Best of Scottish Comedy – Hogmanay Specials, 7pm (doors) The Stand, York Place.

Thursday 29 December

Music

The Postcards: Named after Glasgow’s famous Postcard Records, the 5 piece band pays homage to the coolest 80’s indie, post-punk and alternative music. 7.30pm, The Voodoo Rooms, West Register Street. Tickets £10: book here. Over 18s only.

Jackhammer (21st Birthday): Mark Archer (Altern 8): Radioactive Man (live), Leeroy (ex The Prodigy) + Wolfjazz and Keyte. 11pm-5am The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. Tickets £15 in advance (more on the night): book here. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’

Comedy

The Best of Scottish Comedy – Hogmanay Specials, 7pm (doors) The Stand, York Place.

Other



FAMILIES: Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway Winter Diesel Day. Blow away the Christmas cobwebs with a day of heritage diesel traction on the Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway. For more information call 01506 825855 or email enquiries.railway@srps.org.uk.

Friday 30 December

Music

Overground: NYE Eve. Diverse rave music and more. ‘A safe space to appreciate all things rave, jungle, breakbeat and techno’ (It’s Not Radio). 11pm-3am, The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.’

Scottish Fiddle Orchestra – Hogmanay Celebration. 7.30pm (doors 6.30pm), Usher Hall, Lothian Road. Tickets £12-£25, under 16s (must be accompanied by an adult) £5: book here.

Theatre

Edinburgh International Magic Festival: Hogmanay House – ‘a joyous night revealing the surprising origins of Hogmanay with live music, storytelling, magic and comedy.’ Featuring singer/songwriter Ainsley Hamill, mind-reader Drew McAdam, storyteller Andy Cannon, magician Lewis Barlow and composer/musician Ron Jappy. Ages 7+. 2pm and 7pm today, 2pm only on 31st December, Church Hill Theatre, Morningside Road. Tickets £14-£16: book here.

Comedy

The Best of Scottish Comedy – Hogmanay Specials, 7pm (doors) The Stand, York Place.

Art

FREE: FAMILIES: Home Sweet Home: a free family art activity inspired by the exhibition Paul Duke: No Ruined Stone. Paul Duke is an artist who is proud of where he grew up, and the exhibition explores images of North Edinburgh. What does home mean to you? Come along and make a collage board inspired by ideas of home, using fun techniques and collage. Feel free to bring some family photos along to incorporate into your artwork. 1-3pm City Art Centre, Market Street. Free, drop-in. For families working together.

Other



FAMILIES: Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway Black Bun Specials. Enjoy a nostalgic steam train journey in a cosy carriage, complimentary hot drink and a slice of traditional Hogmanay black bun for the adults and shortbread and juice for the kids; a perfect family treat to end the year together in style at this unique event. Bo’Ness Station, Union Street, Bo’Ness. For more information call 01506 825855 or email enquiries.railway@srps.org.uk. (Also runs 31st December 2022 and 1st & 2nd January 2023.)

Saturday 31 December

Music

Summerhall’s Hogmanay: The Soul Foundation. Featuring live music from street, soul and disco act The Soul Foundation, DJs playing hits throughout the night, and more artists to be announced. 9pm-3am Summerhall, 1 Summerhall. Tickets £30: book here. For ages 18+.

FREE ENTRY: Joseph Pearce Abba New Year’s Eve Party. Dig out your 70s fashion, dust off your platform boots and get ready to sing and dance the night away! 9pm-1am Joseph Pearce, 23 Elm Row. (Kitchen open until 9pm; home-made pies available from 9pm.)



Vegas! The Grand Hogmanay Ball: starring Becc Sanderson & The Counsellors and Missy Malone, Dr Gypsy Charms, Fanciforia Foxglove, De Duchess, Daiquiri Dusk and many more. 9pm-3am, The Voodoo Rooms, West Register Street. Tickets £25: book here. (Combined dinner and club tickets £60 from The Voodoo Rooms direct on 0131 220 3234.) Over 18s only.



Electrikal: DNB Hogmanay. 11pm-5am The Bongo Club, 66 Cowgate.Tickets £15-£20 (or on the door, subject to availability): book here. The Bongo Club is an independent nightclub, live venue and artistic hub owned by social enterprise Out of the Blue, ‘putting sounds of the underground and imaginative aspirations before the mighty dollar.

FREE ENTRY: Hogmanay at Victoria – a selection of local resident DJs (Michael Hulse, Sooakxa, DJ Kettes and Rigodon) will play everything from Scottish Trad to House and Techno. 9pm till late, Victoria Bar, 265 Leith Walk. No tickets required, but to book a table call 0131 555 1638 or email victoria@bodabar.com.

Film

Screen Arts Christmas Stories: Berliner Philharmoniker Live: New Year’s Concert (12A), 4pm Cameo, Home Street.

Christmas Stories: Phantom Thread (15), 7.30pm Cameo, Home Street.

Comedy

The Best of Scottish Comedy – Hogmanay Specials, 7pm (doors) The Stand, York Place.

Other

FAMILIES: Bo’ness & Kinneil Railway Black Bun Specials. Enjoy a nostalgic steam train journey in a cosy carriage, complimentary hot drink and a slice of traditional Hogmanay black bun for the adults and shortbread and juice for the kids; a perfect family treat to end the year together in style at this unique event. Bo’ness Station, Union Street, Bo’ness. For more information call 01506 825855 or email enquiries.railway@srps.org.uk. (Also runs 1st & 2nd January 2023.)



















































































