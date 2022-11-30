A Wee Pedal offering cycle tours and activities at Bridgend Farmhouse is celebrating winning the regional finals of the Scottish Thistle Awards for the best outdoor adventure experience.
The business is led by Leanne Farmer, a former PE teacher, who teaches young children to ride in the safety of Craigmillar Castle Park. She also leads cycle tours for visitors to Edinburgh, taking them round the famous sights of the city.
She started A Wee Pedal in 2019 and now employs five freelance instructors and guides. The business runs in partnership with Bridgend Farmhouse, a community centre on the Old Dalkeith Road, and it shares the same values of inclusiveness, encouragement and patience. Many of the children who come to learn to cycle have additional support needs and many of the adults simply lack confidence on today’s busy roads.
There is a full range of bikes, suitable for everyone, including electric bikes, often favoured by those on the city cycle tours. They also offer bike maintenance classes, an introduction to mountain biking and balance-bike classes for very young children.
A Wee Pedal now goes forward to the national finals of the Thistle Awards to be held next year. Neil Christison, the regional director of VisitScotland which sponsors the awards, said: “A Wee Pedal was praised by the judges for delivering low-impact, inclusive and quality experiences for both visitors and the local community. This small inspiring business has the community at its heart and is committed to low-carbon travel.”
