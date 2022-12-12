The First Minister has chosen a design created by a Primary 5 pupil from Glasgow as the design for her official Christmas cards.

The children at Sunnyside Primary School in Glasgow were invited to create a festive design centred on the school’s campaign for climate action.

The winning design was created by P5 pupil Evita Ye, aged nine, and features a colourful snow globe with the words ‘The future is in our hands’.

Sunnyside has created and run many successful climate campaigns and recently started the Running Out of Time relay. The First Minister welcomed the baton to COP27 in Egypt, after it made its way through 18 countries on a 4,800 mile journey.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said: “I’d like to congratulate Evita and all the pupils at Sunnyside for their striking and creative designs.

“Climate change is already having a massive impact around the world and if we don’t take the right action, things will only get worse.

“I’ve been hugely impressed to hear about the actions pupils at Sunnyside have been taking, and I want to thank each and every one of them for getting involved – with such enthusiasm – in the most important issue facing our world.

“The school was a natural choice to design my card and I’m pleased to be able to help spread their calls for unified action on climate change.”

The First Minister with 9-year-old Evita Ye

