The Scottish Government has announced a second round of funding for the Promise initiative first established in 2020.

A fund of £4 million will be awarded to 42 organisations delivering projects to help anyone in the care system.

This week is Care Experienced Week when a call for change is emphasised as well as the transformation needed to Keep the Promise. Last year the government appointed the Corra Foundation to administer a total of £12 million through the Promise Partnership Fund for three years until March 2025.

In Edinburgh two council departments will receive assistance – the Children’s Partnership and the Parent Panel – as well as other charities such as The Yard, YMCA Edinburgh SCIO, Young Scot which is headquartered in the capital, Edinburgh Napier University Development Trust and Cyrenians.

The organisations which will benefit are those prioritising building supportive workforces to support young people and families in the care system, creating school structures which offer support and opportunities and a sense of belonging, and improving youth justice and rights to reduce and prevent the criminalisation of children and young people with care experience.

Minister for Keeping the Promise Natalie Don said:”The Promise Partnership Fund is crucial in supporting organisations to make the changes needed to enrich the lives of children and young people in or on the edges of care.

“Care Experienced Week starts today and is a key opportunity for Scotland to come together to celebrate and show our love for children and young people who have experienced care. I am determined we keep driving forward the transformational change that is required to Keep The Promise and make Scotland the best place in the world to grow up, where all children are loved, safe, respected and realise their full potential.”

On their website the government states: “Keeping The Promise requires us to join up across our Government policies and actions and to work with our partners to bring transformational change. Change that places love and relationships at the centre of the experiences and outcomes for every child. Having made this Promise to our children and young people, adults and families of Scotland, we intend to keep it.”

Minister for Keeping the Promise Natalie Don PHOTO courtesy of The Scottish Government

Like this: Like Loading...