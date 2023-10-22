Emily Dark and Sarah Jamieson both scored four goals as Scottish Premiership leaders, Watsonians, thrashed Uddingston 11-0 at Peffermill, but coach Keith Smith did not think that his squad played with quite the same intensity or tempo as they have in recent matches.

Katherine Holdgate netted twice and Katie MacCallum once in the rout and Smith added: “As a result, we created fewer chances than we have been doing.

“On the flipside, we were probably more effective with the chances we did create.”

Smith said that in the build-up to the game the team spoke about how they have not been scoring as many goals as they felt their play merited.

He added: “So, it was good to see we were more deliberate in making the most of our opportunities. The challenge in the next games coming up is obviously to try and combine those two elements.”

PICTURE: Action from a recent Watsonians women’s match at Peffermill by Nigel Duncan

