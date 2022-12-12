BBC ALBA would like to invite you to their Highland Hogmanay Ceilidh from 11.30pm on 31 December.

Presenters Cathy Macdonald and Niall Iain Macdonald will broadcast live from Mallaig and Morar Community Centre.

The pair will introduce the local and national musical talent and a special First Foot.

The MG ALBA Scots Trad Music Award winners will be centre stage.

Scottish Folk Band of the Year Breabach – which features Musician of the Year Megan Henderson- and Gaelic Singer of the Year Ruairidh Gray – who also recently won two Mòd Gold medals – all feature.

They are joined by Glenfinnan Ceilidh Band, Rachel Walker, Hannah Rarity, Deirdre Graham, Oban Gaelic Choir and Mallaig, Ardamurchan & District Pipe Band.

Cathy and Niall Iain will give the warmest of welcomes to audiences world-wide as they lead the celebrations through midnight into the wee small hours.

Cèilidh na Bliadhn’ Ùire airs on BBC ALBA and BBC Radio nan Gàidheal from 11.30pm on Saturday 31 December 2022, simulcast worldwide – bbc.co.uk/alba – and will be available to watch on BBC iPlayer for 30 days after broadcast.

Tòisich 2023 ann an stoidhle le ceòl beò bho luchd ciùil ainmeil aig Cèilidh na Bliadhn’ Ùire air BBC ALBA ann an cuideachd aoidhean na h-oidhche Cathy NicDhòmhnaill agus Niall Iain Dòmhnallach – beò à Talla Choimhearsnachd Mhalaig is Mhòrair.

Bidh Cathy is Niall Iain a’ cuir fàilte air aoighean ceòlmhor ionadail agus nàiseanta agus saoil cò an cèilidhiche ainmeil a thadhaileas an dèidh meadhan-oidhche?

Le dannsa, ceòl is craic gu leòr, chithear is chluinnear cuid a bhuannaich Duaisean Ciùil Traidiseanta na h-Alba MG ALBA 2022 an làthair.

Aig a’ chèilidh bidh còmhlan-ciùil ‘Folk’ Albannach na Bliadhna Breabach le Ceòladair na Bliadhna Megan NicEanraig agus Seinneadair Gàidhlig na Bliadhna Ruairidh Gray a’ cur ris an dà bhonn òir a choisinn e aig a’ Mhòd Nàiseanta Rìoghail am bliadhna. Cuide riutha bidh an Glenfinnan Ceilidh Band, Raonaid Nic an Fhucadair, Hannah Rarity, Deirdre Ghreumach, Còisir Ghàidhlig an Òbain agus Còmhlan Pìoba Mhalaig agus sgìre Àird nam Murchan.

Bidh Cathy is Niall Iain a’ guidhe ceud mìle fàilte dhuibh ge bith càite as an t-shaoghal a tha sibh le cèol is craic am pailteas gu uairean beaga na maidne.

Feuch gum bi sibh còmhla rinn air Oidhche Challainn gus fàilte mhòr chridheil a chur air 2023.

Bidh Cèilidh na Bliadhn’ Ùire a’ craoladh air BBC ALBA agus BBC Radio nan Gàidheal agus air-loidhne air feadh an t-saoghail aig bbc.co.uk/alba bho 11.30f Disathairne 31 Dùbhlachd 2022 agus bidh e ri fhaicinn air BBC iPlayer airson 30 latha às deidh a chraoladh.

BBC ALBA is available on the following platforms:

Sky 117 (Scotland) / Sky 169 (rest of UK)

Freeview / You View 7 (Scotland only)

Virgin Media 120 (Scotland), Virgin Media 161 (rest of UK)

Freesat 109

BBC iPlayer

