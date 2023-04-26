The first of a new quarterly film night, showcasing locally made shorts, begins at the Cameo Cinema on Thursday April 27th.

Emerging talent from Edinburgh and the Lothians will have a chance to show their work at a brand new film night in the city, being run by the 48 Hour Film Project and Screen Education Edinburgh.

After such a difficult time for cinema buffs in the city, particularly with the closure of the iconic Filmhouse, this regular evening offers a fantastic new opportunity to support up-and-coming filmmakers. It’s also a much needed place where filmmakers, film lovers and industry peers can gather, connect and chat about all things film.

There will be an hour of local short films shown at the screening, followed by a question and answer session.

Amongst the films to watch out for on the opening night is Balmaha, an incredible comedy horror short made in the Highlands by a deaf team led by Lothians based artist Ruaridh Lever-Hogg.

Sam Goldblatt, 48 Hour Film Project producer said, “Edinburgh needs a regular filmmaker meetup, and that’s what we are delivering. Watch the freshest films made recently in Edinburgh & the Lothians and meet the filmmakers. Talk to other filmmakers and network. Our last one in September 2022 completely sold out in advance, so book now to guarantee a place!”

Graham Fitzpatrick of Screen Education Edinburgh said, “At Screen Education Edinburgh, supporting and empowering emerging filmmakers in Edinburgh and the surrounding areas is a key aspect of our work. We are thrilled to be launching the new Edinburgh Shorts Showcase with the 48 Hour Film Project, providing a platform for local talent to showcase their work and connect with audiences and industry peers. After a challenging few years, it’s fantastic to be able to bring people together again and reignite the sense of community that makes Edinburgh’s film scene vibrant. We can’t wait to see the incredible films that will be featured and look forward to continuing to support and nurture the next generation of Scottish filmmakers.”

The Edinburgh Shorts Showcase is at the Cameo Cinema, 8pm, Thursday April 27th

Tickets cost £5, available here: https://www.picturehouses.com/movie-details/005/HO00012803/edinburgh-shorts-showcase

Films will be captioned and a BSL interpreter will be present at the Q and A.

