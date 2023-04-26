SNP MSPs returns to Holyrood
MSPs Colin Beattie and Nicola Sturgeon returned to Holyrood on Tuesday. The former was arrested last week and then released without charge. The latter is the wife of Peter Murrell who was also arrested and released without charge by Police Scotland investigating SNP finances in Operation Branchform and the former First Minister.
Following the chat which former SNP treasurer, Colin Beattie MSP, had with journalists at Holyrood on Tuesday when he said he did not know about the £100,000 motor home recovered by police from Peter Murrell’s mother’s driveway in Fife, opposition parties have let loose.
Scottish Conservative Chairman Craig Hoy MSP, said: “This casual admission from Colin Beattie beggars belief. He’s effectively saying ‘Motorhome? What motorhome?’
“He has serious questions to answer over this bombshell revelation. How on earth could someone who was Treasurer, when the accounts featuring this six-figure purchase were signed off, now claim he was never aware of it?
“The murkiness surrounding the scandal-ridden SNP increases by the day. Claims like this make a complete mockery of Keith Brown’s remarks at the weekend that the SNP was one of the most transparent parties in the UK.
“Humza Yousaf should have long since suspended senior SNP figures like Peter Murrell, Nicola Sturgeon and Colin Beattie while this investigation is ongoing, but he has failed to show any signs of leadership.
“The SNP are rotten to the core and engulfed in chaos, meaning the real priorities of the people of Scotland – such as the cost-of-living crisis and the state of our NHS – are being completely ignored as a result.”
Scottish Labour deputy leader Jackie Baillie said: “This is yet another bombshell revelation that lays bare the chaos at the heart of the SNP.
“That the treasurer of the party did not know that over £100,000 had been spent on a motorhome is mind-boggling.
“This is a party in melt-down with nothing to offer Scots. It’s time for a clean break with Scottish Labour.”
The BBC recorded this package of the former First Minister:
Ken Buchanan
Nigel Duncan, author of a book about the boxer, was at Ken Buchanan’s funeral at St Giles yesterday. He wrote about the event for us and about how much Ken would have loved it.
Ken Buchanan’s handprints are immortalised in the flagstones in the Quad at the City Chambers as part of The Edinburgh Award which he won in recent years.
Brunton Theatre – temporary arrangements
Shows which should have been staged at the Brunton in Musselburgh have been moved during the theatre’s temporary closure. One of these takes place on Saturday evening.
EVENTS AT MUSIC HALL ASSEMBLY ROOMS
Re-live the sounds of the swinging sixties, as Britain’s No. 1 tribute show brings alive the magic of the sixties, with their tribute to over twenty five bands of that era.
The Counterfeit Sixties on Saturday 29 April at 7.30pm presents a showcase of the great bands of this unforgettable time. The fantastic music of The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, The Who, The Dave Clark Five, The Kinks and The Monkees – to name but a few – all recreated in this stunning show.
Experience powerful star vocals in a musical evening of West End and Broadway classics. Starring Any Dream Will Do’s, Keith Jack and Chris Barton, the world’s longest playing Joseph, Mike Holoway and London’s West End’s Jonathan Dudley in Dreamcoat Stars on Tuesday 2 May at 7.30pm.
Journey into a colourful production featuring vibrant and energetic songs from the most loved shows: Joseph, Jesus Christ Superstar, SIX, Wicked, Phantom of the Opera, Mamma Mia, We Will Rock You, Jersey Boys, Les Misérables, Moulin Rouge and more.
Tickets are available online at www.thebrunton.co.uk or by calling 0131 653 5245
Food bank use is increasing
The Trussell Trust has issued a report today showing that even more people in the UK have had to resort to help from food banks in the last year. This is now more than the effect of the pandemic when so many resorted to food parcels to help them get by. The effects of Brexit and the cost of living crisis have created the perfect storm for those already in a desperate situation. Some of the people using food banks are in jobs, which is even more worrying.
There are places to donate to food banks in every supermarket, and if you visit one today then you might think to make a donation if you are in a position to do so.
New Town Greek restaurant opens on Friday
Edinburgh’s latest dining experience will open in the New Town on Friday. Kuzina at 18 Howe Street is described as an ‘Authentic Taste of Greece with a Modern Twist’. The restaurant (Kuzina in English means Kitchen) will produce and present the finest Greek food and flavours. For owner Konstantinos Karvelis who arrived in Edinburgh seven…
Six new Honorary Fellows appointed by RIAS
Six new Honorary Fellows are announced by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland today. Many are recognised for work to harness architecture and the built environment for the public good. Honorary Fellow Sue Palmer highlights connections between placemaking and better health outcomes in her work. Others have supported the architectural profession in Scotland for…
New ‘Edinburgh Shorts’ film night launches
The first of a new quarterly film night, showcasing locally made shorts, begins at the Cameo Cinema on Thursday April 27th. Emerging talent from Edinburgh and the Lothians will have a chance to show their work at a brand new film night in the city, being run by the 48 Hour Film Project and Screen…
Spokes public meeting – a date for your diary
Lothian cycle campaign group, Spokes are holding a meeting on 24 May discussing the topic “A City where you Don’t Need a Car”. Speakers at the meeting in May include: Cllr Scott Arthur, Edinburgh City Transport Convener – the Council’s plans Phil Noble, Strategy Manager for Active Travel and Streetspace – more detail on the policy…
Trussell Trust reports record demand for food banks
A new report from the Trussell Trust published on Wednesday shows that there is a record level of demand for food banks in Scotland over the last twelve months. Nearly 90,000 emergency food parcels were provided for children in that period, a 24% increase compared to the same period last year. The Trussell Trust, found…
International Guide Dogs Day – puppy named after Scotmid President
Scotmid President, Harry Cairney, who will retire at the end of this month, was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the Society with a gift that will change a life. In a nod to his dedicated service of more than 29 years, the Society has named a Guide Dog puppy after him. Both human and…
