Six new Honorary Fellows are announced by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland today.

Many are recognised for work to harness architecture and the built environment for the public good. Honorary Fellow Sue Palmer highlights connections between placemaking and better health outcomes in her work. Others have supported the architectural profession in Scotland for many years.

The new fellows include Sue Evans MBE FLI who is Chair of the Scottish Civic Trust and a member of the Executive Committee of Scotland’s Landscape Alliance, Dr Will Maclean, MBE, RSA, RSE who is an award-winning sculptor, printmaker and artist, Dame Seona Reid, FRSE, who is Vice Chair of Wasps Artist Studios and Chair of the British Council Scotland Advisory Committee, Steve Evans and Gail Evans, the founders of Inscape Joinery which is known for its approach welcoming complexity, challenging constructional ideas and difficult sites. The final new fellow is Professor Sir Geoff Palmer who is Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University and who advises the council and The Scottish Government on the history of British slavery.

Chris Stewart PRIAS, president of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland said: “The RIAS Honorary Fellowships should always be more than simply a roll-call of the great and the good. All of this year’s recipients are making energetic, inspirational and at times challenging contributions to architecture in Scotland. Through their work they demonstrate that architecture has a vital role to play in so many aspects of our lives – whether our health and education, our appreciation of our landscape and culture, or our understanding of how our built heritage at times reflects uncomfortable truths and future challenges. I am looking forward to working with all of them to celebrate architecture as a positive force for change and public good.”

Will Maclean Sue Evans Steve Evans Sir Geoff Palmer Seona Reid Gail Evans

