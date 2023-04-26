Six new Honorary Fellows are announced by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland today.
Many are recognised for work to harness architecture and the built environment for the public good. Honorary Fellow Sue Palmer highlights connections between placemaking and better health outcomes in her work. Others have supported the architectural profession in Scotland for many years.
The new fellows include Sue Evans MBE FLI who is Chair of the Scottish Civic Trust and a member of the Executive Committee of Scotland’s Landscape Alliance, Dr Will Maclean, MBE, RSA, RSE who is an award-winning sculptor, printmaker and artist, Dame Seona Reid, FRSE, who is Vice Chair of Wasps Artist Studios and Chair of the British Council Scotland Advisory Committee, Steve Evans and Gail Evans, the founders of Inscape Joinery which is known for its approach welcoming complexity, challenging constructional ideas and difficult sites. The final new fellow is Professor Sir Geoff Palmer who is Chancellor of Heriot-Watt University and who advises the council and The Scottish Government on the history of British slavery.
Chris Stewart PRIAS, president of the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland said: “The RIAS Honorary Fellowships should always be more than simply a roll-call of the great and the good. All of this year’s recipients are making energetic, inspirational and at times challenging contributions to architecture in Scotland. Through their work they demonstrate that architecture has a vital role to play in so many aspects of our lives – whether our health and education, our appreciation of our landscape and culture, or our understanding of how our built heritage at times reflects uncomfortable truths and future challenges. I am looking forward to working with all of them to celebrate architecture as a positive force for change and public good.”
New Town Greek restaurant opens on Friday
Edinburgh’s latest dining experience will open in the New Town on Friday. Kuzina at 18 Howe Street is described as an ‘Authentic Taste of Greece with a Modern Twist’. The restaurant (Kuzina in English means Kitchen) will produce and present the finest Greek food and flavours. For owner Konstantinos Karvelis who arrived in Edinburgh seven…
New ‘Edinburgh Shorts’ film night launches
The first of a new quarterly film night, showcasing locally made shorts, begins at the Cameo Cinema on Thursday April 27th. Emerging talent from Edinburgh and the Lothians will have a chance to show their work at a brand new film night in the city, being run by the 48 Hour Film Project and Screen…
Five things you need to know today
SNP MSPs returns to Holyrood MSPs Colin Beattie and Nicola Sturgeon returned to Holyrood on Tuesday. The former was arrested last week and then released without charge. The latter is the wife of Peter Murrell who was also arrested and released without charge by Police Scotland investigating SNP finances in Operation Branchform and the former…
Spokes public meeting – a date for your diary
Lothian cycle campaign group, Spokes are holding a meeting on 24 May discussing the topic “A City where you Don’t Need a Car”. Speakers at the meeting in May include: Cllr Scott Arthur, Edinburgh City Transport Convener – the Council’s plans Phil Noble, Strategy Manager for Active Travel and Streetspace – more detail on the policy…
Continue Reading Spokes public meeting – a date for your diary
Trussell Trust reports record demand for food banks
A new report from the Trussell Trust published on Wednesday shows that there is a record level of demand for food banks in Scotland over the last twelve months. Nearly 90,000 emergency food parcels were provided for children in that period, a 24% increase compared to the same period last year. The Trussell Trust, found…
Continue Reading Trussell Trust reports record demand for food banks
International Guide Dogs Day – puppy named after Scotmid President
Scotmid President, Harry Cairney, who will retire at the end of this month, was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the Society with a gift that will change a life. In a nod to his dedicated service of more than 29 years, the Society has named a Guide Dog puppy after him. Both human and…
Continue Reading International Guide Dogs Day – puppy named after Scotmid President