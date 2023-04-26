Edinburgh’s latest dining experience will open in the New Town on Friday.
Kuzina at 18 Howe Street is described as an ‘Authentic Taste of Greece with a Modern Twist’. The restaurant (Kuzina in English means Kitchen) will produce and present the finest Greek food and flavours.
For owner Konstantinos Karvelis who arrived in Edinburgh seven years ago, opening this stylish destination is a dream come true.
He said: “Having graduated from the National Theatre of Greece and worked as an actor for around 15 years I have an artistic outlook on life and I believe this is reflected in Kuzina. When we found our space in the New Town it required significant upgrade in terms of the presentation of the building. It has been wonderful to use my skills and see my artistic passion come alive in the design and ambience.
“Developing our menu alongside our Executive Chef Dimitris Dimitriadis head chef Konstantinos Sakellariou has been a pleasure. At Kuzina you will enjoy dishes that are a true demonstration of our philosophy – through honest, respectful and mindful cooking we can take you on a journey to explore Greek food like never before. ‘We are excitedly looking forward to welcoming our first diners.”
Dimitris Dimitriadis is renowned for his creativity and flair, and is a passionate chef dedicated to his craft. He has worked alongside many distinguished Greek chefs and with many prestigious restaurants as head chef both in Greece and abroad.
He said: “Our menu has been created to reflect an authentic taste of Greece and features some of our most traditional and well-loved ingredients – the olive oil that accompanies our sourdough comes from Sitia, Crete and has won a number of prestigious awards in Greece and internationally. The oregano comes from Taygetos, a famous mountain close to Sparta, gathered locally and Mastiha, which is found exclusively on an island called Chios in the Aegean Ocean.”
Head chef, Konstantinos Sakellariou finished culinary school both in Greece and France, before beginning his career in London where he worked in several Michelin starred restaurants, 5 star hotels and private members clubs. He then spent a few years in Suffolk working in the most prestigious restaurants in the county. He said he has joined Kuzina restaurant “to be able to bring his enthusiasm, creativity and attention to detail and to present to Edinburgh diners Greek food with a modern twist!”
Head Chef Konstantinos continued: “Our signature lamb giouvetsi dish brings together so many delicious flavours, flavours that have been part of the Greek palate for centuries. Wild fennel, thyme and lemon thyme, sundried tomatoes and of course lamb. It is a personal favourite of mine as it brings back so many happy memories.”
The exterior of the building in the New Town has been thoughtfully developed and features a famous Greek poem – Ithaka by C.P. Cavafy, widely considered the most distinguished Greek poet of the 20th century.
This poem was specially selected by Konstantinos Karvelis as he wanted to present a sense of the ancient Greek wall paintings carved in stone which is inextricably linked to Greek History. He believes “it represents man’s constant struggle for survival and the triumph of values against the fear we ourselves put in our way. I am always inspired and feel strong when I read it, particularly now that I am starting on the next stage of a constant journey.”
Kuzina will be open Wednesday and Thursday 12pm-3pm and 5.30-9, Friday and Saturday 12pm-3pm and 5.30-10pm and Sunday 12pm-8.30pm.
For further information or to book visit www.kuzina.co.uk or call 0131-226 1573
Six new Honorary Fellows appointed by RIAS
Six new Honorary Fellows are announced by the Royal Incorporation of Architects in Scotland today. Many are recognised for work to harness architecture and the built environment for the public good. Honorary Fellow Sue Palmer highlights connections between placemaking and better health outcomes in her work. Others have supported the architectural profession in Scotland for…
New ‘Edinburgh Shorts’ film night launches
The first of a new quarterly film night, showcasing locally made shorts, begins at the Cameo Cinema on Thursday April 27th. Emerging talent from Edinburgh and the Lothians will have a chance to show their work at a brand new film night in the city, being run by the 48 Hour Film Project and Screen…
Five things you need to know today
SNP MSPs returns to Holyrood MSPs Colin Beattie and Nicola Sturgeon returned to Holyrood on Tuesday. The former was arrested last week and then released without charge. The latter is the wife of Peter Murrell who was also arrested and released without charge by Police Scotland investigating SNP finances in Operation Branchform and the former…
Spokes public meeting – a date for your diary
Lothian cycle campaign group, Spokes are holding a meeting on 24 May discussing the topic “A City where you Don’t Need a Car”. Speakers at the meeting in May include: Cllr Scott Arthur, Edinburgh City Transport Convener – the Council’s plans Phil Noble, Strategy Manager for Active Travel and Streetspace – more detail on the policy…
Continue Reading Spokes public meeting – a date for your diary
Trussell Trust reports record demand for food banks
A new report from the Trussell Trust published on Wednesday shows that there is a record level of demand for food banks in Scotland over the last twelve months. Nearly 90,000 emergency food parcels were provided for children in that period, a 24% increase compared to the same period last year. The Trussell Trust, found…
Continue Reading Trussell Trust reports record demand for food banks
International Guide Dogs Day – puppy named after Scotmid President
Scotmid President, Harry Cairney, who will retire at the end of this month, was recognised for his outstanding contribution to the Society with a gift that will change a life. In a nod to his dedicated service of more than 29 years, the Society has named a Guide Dog puppy after him. Both human and…
Continue Reading International Guide Dogs Day – puppy named after Scotmid President