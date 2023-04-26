Edinburgh’s latest dining experience will open in the New Town on Friday.

Kuzina at 18 Howe Street is described as an ‘Authentic Taste of Greece with a Modern Twist’. The restaurant (Kuzina in English means Kitchen) will produce and present the finest Greek food and flavours.

For owner Konstantinos Karvelis who arrived in Edinburgh seven years ago, opening this stylish destination is a dream come true.

He said: “Having graduated from the National Theatre of Greece and worked as an actor for around 15 years I have an artistic outlook on life and I believe this is reflected in Kuzina. When we found our space in the New Town it required significant upgrade in terms of the presentation of the building. It has been wonderful to use my skills and see my artistic passion come alive in the design and ambience.

“Developing our menu alongside our Executive Chef Dimitris Dimitriadis head chef Konstantinos Sakellariou has been a pleasure. At Kuzina you will enjoy dishes that are a true demonstration of our philosophy – through honest, respectful and mindful cooking we can take you on a journey to explore Greek food like never before. ‘We are excitedly looking forward to welcoming our first diners.”

Dimitris Dimitriadis is renowned for his creativity and flair, and is a passionate chef dedicated to his craft. He has worked alongside many distinguished Greek chefs and with many prestigious restaurants as head chef both in Greece and abroad.

He said: “Our menu has been created to reflect an authentic taste of Greece and features some of our most traditional and well-loved ingredients – the olive oil that accompanies our sourdough comes from Sitia, Crete and has won a number of prestigious awards in Greece and internationally. The oregano comes from Taygetos, a famous mountain close to Sparta, gathered locally and Mastiha, which is found exclusively on an island called Chios in the Aegean Ocean.”

Head chef, Konstantinos Sakellariou finished culinary school both in Greece and France, before beginning his career in London where he worked in several Michelin starred restaurants, 5 star hotels and private members clubs. He then spent a few years in Suffolk working in the most prestigious restaurants in the county. He said he has joined Kuzina restaurant “to be able to bring his enthusiasm, creativity and attention to detail and to present to Edinburgh diners Greek food with a modern twist!”

Head Chef Konstantinos continued: “Our signature lamb giouvetsi dish brings together so many delicious flavours, flavours that have been part of the Greek palate for centuries. Wild fennel, thyme and lemon thyme, sundried tomatoes and of course lamb. It is a personal favourite of mine as it brings back so many happy memories.”

The exterior of the building in the New Town has been thoughtfully developed and features a famous Greek poem – Ithaka by C.P. Cavafy, widely considered the most distinguished Greek poet of the 20th century.

This poem was specially selected by Konstantinos Karvelis as he wanted to present a sense of the ancient Greek wall paintings carved in stone which is inextricably linked to Greek History. He believes “it represents man’s constant struggle for survival and the triumph of values against the fear we ourselves put in our way. I am always inspired and feel strong when I read it, particularly now that I am starting on the next stage of a constant journey.”

Kuzina will be open Wednesday and Thursday 12pm-3pm and 5.30-9, Friday and Saturday 12pm-3pm and 5.30-10pm and Sunday 12pm-8.30pm.

For further information or to book visit www.kuzina.co.uk or call 0131-226 1573

Owner Konstantinos Karvelis and Executive Chef Dimitris Dimitriadis

