Edinburgh-based Sight Scotland, a charity that supports people with sight loss, were thrilled to be awarded a donation of £10,835 from the Morrisons Foundation.

The much-needed funds will enable the charity to buy assistive equipment to help people with visual impairment and their families through their ‘Family Wellbeing Service’. This invaluable service provides practical, emotional and wellbeing support to mitigate the challenges of sight loss.

Thanks to the support from Morrisons, Sight Scotland will help people adapt their home to maintain their independence and continue to do the things they love. Individuals and their families will be given advice on their mobility, and assistive technology which can help maintain independence in the home or daily life.

Colin Hilditch, Head of Community Services at Sight Scotland explained: “We would like to thank the Morrisons Foundation for awarding Sight Scotland this grant which will help us buy some new assistive equipment for our Family Wellbeing Service.

“Assistive equipment and technology, such as video magnifiers, can open up a whole new world to people living with sight loss. It is great to work with the Morrisons Foundation which makes such a positive difference in local communities.

“Our Family Wellbeing Service offers both practical and emotional support to people living with sight loss and their families. The support can either be face to face, over the phone or online. I would urge anyone affected by sight loss, directly or indirectly to call our Support Line on 0800 024 8973”

David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide this donation to help make a difference to hundreds of people with visual impairment in communities all across Scotland.”

The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, more than £38 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.

Outreach worker Emma showing service user, Elizabeth Heeps the benefits of assistive equipment in order to manage her sight loss and continue to do the things she enjoys

