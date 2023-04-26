Edinburgh-based Sight Scotland, a charity that supports people with sight loss, were thrilled to be awarded a donation of £10,835 from the Morrisons Foundation.
The much-needed funds will enable the charity to buy assistive equipment to help people with visual impairment and their families through their ‘Family Wellbeing Service’. This invaluable service provides practical, emotional and wellbeing support to mitigate the challenges of sight loss.
Thanks to the support from Morrisons, Sight Scotland will help people adapt their home to maintain their independence and continue to do the things they love. Individuals and their families will be given advice on their mobility, and assistive technology which can help maintain independence in the home or daily life.
Colin Hilditch, Head of Community Services at Sight Scotland explained: “We would like to thank the Morrisons Foundation for awarding Sight Scotland this grant which will help us buy some new assistive equipment for our Family Wellbeing Service.
“Assistive equipment and technology, such as video magnifiers, can open up a whole new world to people living with sight loss. It is great to work with the Morrisons Foundation which makes such a positive difference in local communities.
“Our Family Wellbeing Service offers both practical and emotional support to people living with sight loss and their families. The support can either be face to face, over the phone or online. I would urge anyone affected by sight loss, directly or indirectly to call our Support Line on 0800 024 8973”
David Scott, Morrisons Foundation Trustee said: “I’m delighted that we’ve been able to provide this donation to help make a difference to hundreds of people with visual impairment in communities all across Scotland.”
The Morrisons Foundation was set up by Morrisons supermarket in 2015 and awards grants for charity projects which help improve people’s lives. Since launching, more than £38 million has been donated to hundreds of charities across England, Scotland and Wales.
Cook collects dozen but Masters inspires Cheetahs
Knockout Cup: quarter-final, first-leg: Oxford 54-36 Edinburgh Stellar Monarchs a mountain to climb if they are to progress to the semi-final of the Knockout Cup after being mauled 54-36 at Oxford Cheetahs with former skipper Sam Masters (pictured) in imperious form with an immaculate maximum. The return leg is on Friday at Armadale (tapes-up 7.30pm)…
Continue Reading Cook collects dozen but Masters inspires Cheetahs
No fireworks to end the Festival this year
The Edinburgh International Festival did not initially make an official announcement, but there is to be no firework display from Edinburgh Castle to end the three week long cultural event. Organisers have confirmed that there is no sponsor for the pyrotechnics and so it will not happen this year. The last time there were fireworks…
Commemorating Bangladeshi anniversary at The Scottish Parliament
An event was held at The Scottish Parliament to celebrate the 52nd anniversary of the Independence and National Day of Bangladesh on Wednesday. Foysol Choudhury MSP is the first representative elected to The Scottish Parliament who was born in Bangladesh. He said:”The Independence and National Day of Bangladesh event at the Parliament was a fantastic…
Continue Reading Commemorating Bangladeshi anniversary at The Scottish Parliament
Consultation to be restarted by council after advertising errors
A consultation on making Edinburgh’s Spaces for People measures permanent will have to be restarted due to “errors” by the council – costing thousands of pounds and dragging the process out by another six months. The blunder – which the council admitted was an “unfortunate setback” – has come as a result of mistakes in…
Continue Reading Consultation to be restarted by council after advertising errors
Medical Research Scotland inspires young people with live streamed events
Medical Research Scotland, Scotland’s largest independent medical research charity, has helped over 1,400 young people across Scotland connect with the country’s leading scientists and academics to learn about further education and careers in medical science. The Medical Research Scotland virtual academy has had a significant impact on the education and career prospects of pupils…
Continue Reading Medical Research Scotland inspires young people with live streamed events
New Town Greek restaurant opens on Friday
Edinburgh’s latest dining experience will open in the New Town on Friday. Kuzina at 18 Howe Street is described as an ‘Authentic Taste of Greece with a Modern Twist’. The restaurant (Kuzina in English means Kitchen) will produce and present the finest Greek food and flavours. For owner Konstantinos Karvelis who arrived in Edinburgh seven…