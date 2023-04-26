Medical Research Scotland, Scotland’s largest independent medical research charity, has helped over 1,400 young people across Scotland connect with the country’s leading scientists and academics to learn about further education and careers in medical science.

The Medical Research Scotland virtual academy has had a significant impact on the education and career prospects of pupils across Scotland. With participation from over 1,400 students from 36 schools spanning from Aberdeen to the Scottish Borders, the academy has successfully engaged students with an interest in STEM subjects. The primary goal for the academy is to address the shortage of STEM skills in Scotland by providing students with interactive experience and exposure to medical research.

S4, S5 & S6 pupils from schools across Scotland joined each Friday morning for a month of live streamed weekly interactive lessons, which were broadcasted straight to their science classrooms, allowing pupils to watch from the comfort of their own learning environments. Throughout the course, students were treated to a range of inspiring and insightful presentations from scientists, lecturers, and PhD students whose studies were funded by Medical Research Scotland.

The academy is a free tool that was delivered virtually and is also available to be streamed on demand making it a versatile resource that can be utilised throughout teaching schedules. One school that benefitted from the Medical Research Scotland Academy virtual webinar series was James Gillespie’s High School in Edinburgh. Pupils here gained the opportunity to learn about medical research into viruses, pharmaceuticals, how medical research was an integral part of combatting the global pandemic and much more from previous and present PhD students from the University of St Andrews, University of Aberdeen, Heriot-Watt University and the University of Dundee.“I am thrilled to see the incredible impact of the Medical Research Scotland Academy on our pupils. Through this programme, our students have gained invaluable insights into cutting-edge medical research, engaging with leading experts in the field and deepening their understanding of scientific concepts.

“The learning experience and exposure to real-world medical research has ignited their passion for science. We are grateful for this unique opportunity that has empowered our students and inspired them to pursue careers in the field of medical research.”



ProfessorHeather Wallace, Chair of Medical Research Scotland, said:“As Chair of Medical Research Scotland, I take pride in Scotland’s rich heritage of producing world-class research scientists who have made ground-breaking discoveries and contributed to global health advancements.

“The goal of the Medical Research Scotland Academy is to inspire and foster connections between the next generation of aspiring medical professionals and valued academics in Scotland. We have witnessed the immense enthusiasm for medical science among school leavers from various schools across the country, and it is truly gratifying to see.”

Medical Research Scotland is dedicated to advancing health in Scotland and beyond through the support of cutting-edge research aimed at enhancing the diagnosis, treatment, and prevention of diseases.

medicalresearchscotland.org.uk