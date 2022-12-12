The Old Edinburgh Club (OEC) has completed a project to digitise nearly 70 articles first published between 1991 and 2008.

These authoritative articles appeared in the Book of the Old Edinburgh Club, the Club’s journal which was launched in 1908.

There is an eclectic mix of topics featuring Edinburgh people, places, culture and society. One article, on ‘The West Port Murders and the Miniature Coffins from Arthur’s Seat’ is linked to the recent exhibition in the National Museum of Scotland, ‘Anatomy: A Matter of Death and Life’ where the coffins were on display.

Other topics include the ‘Defending the Burgh’, ‘Fire and Filth: Edinburgh’s Environment, 1660-1760’, ‘New Light on the First New Town’ and ‘The Palace at Edinburgh Castle’.

Well-known authors include Iain Gordon Brown, Owen Dudley Edwards, Rab Houston and Charles McKean.

The digitisation was enabled by a bequest from an OEC member, Jean Butchart, who previously helped to fund work on the first 35 volumes which date back to 1908.

The articles are available for download on the OEC website at: https://oldedinburghclub.org.uk/boec/boec-new-series-contents/

Earlier volumes can be found at: https://oldedinburghclub.org.uk/boec/boec-original-series-contents/

For further information contact: Alison Macdonald, marketing@oldedinburghclub.org.uk

The Old Edinburgh Club is Edinburgh’s local history society, concerned with all aspects of the city’s history and development. For over one hundred years we have encouraged interest through lectures, visits and projects. We publish The Book of the Old Edinburgh Club, renowned as an authoritative source for residents and researchers alike. Membership is open to all, whether living in Edinburgh or further afield.

The Old Edinburgh Club is a Charity registered with the Office of the Scottish Charities Regulator (SC006177).

