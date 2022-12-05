The team behind the Prince Charles Cinema – the only remaining independent cinema in London’s West End- reports that it is ready to make a bid to revive the Edinburgh Filmhouse as an independent community cinema.
The bid to be made by the closing date for offers on Wednesday 7 December at noon is led by Gregory Lynn, who is a Bathgate native and who now lives in Dunbar. Mr Lynn has co-run the Prince Charles in London’s West End for more than two decades.
The group has confirmed that their bid is both fully costed and fully funded – including plans to buy the building which was used by the Filmhouse until the demise of the parent charity Centre for the Moving Image (CMI) earlier this year, and carry out extensive renovations, following detailed surveys that showed that it had fallen into substantial disrepair.
The team has had positive conversations with The City of Edinburgh Council, Creative Scotland, Screen Scotland and the Edinburgh Film Guild, and they have shared their vision for the Filmhouse to follow the Prince Charles’ highly successful business model of combining themed seasons of world and classic cinema, with specialised new independent releases, unique event screenings and a wide variety of festivals.
As you will see from our range of photos below the cinema was advertising annual memberships for £20 and lifetime memberships for £60/100. The programme over the weekend included eight films on Saturday with non stop screenings promised in the All-Night Movie Marathon. The cinema has regular £1 screenings to entice film lovers to visit the building in the middle of London on Leicester Place.
The Prince Charles team also confirmed their intention and hope for the cinema to once again host the Edinburgh International Film Festival after news last week of a rescue deal.
The Prince Charles Cinema bid for the Filmhouse will be submitted before midday on Wednesday 7 December. Estate agents Savills are marketing the 1830 B-listed building at 88 Lothian Road, on behalf of the administrators of the charity CMI which ran the Edinburgh International Film Festival as well as the Filmhouse folded in September. Just before the pandemic plans were announced to replace the building which was deemed no longer fit for purpose with a bespoke new multi storey cinema in Festival Square. Those plans were never progressed.
Gregory Lynn said: “Having grown up and now living around Edinburgh the Filmhouse has always been a hugely important cultural and community landmark for cinema lovers. Our bid is a robust, viable route to bring it back to life as a thriving independent cinema.
“As an experienced and successful independent cinema operator we believe we are the best qualified bidders with the funding, plan and expertise to bring the Filmhouse back to its full glory, with top notch facilities, a fantastic and highly varied programme, full houses, and a secure future.”
Digital art event shows the National Monument in a new light
At the weekend the Consulate General of Italy, the Italian Institute of Culture with support from The City of Edinburgh Council organised a digital art show on Calton Hill. Showing the work of 15 digital art studios the National Monument was lit up in an exhibition curated by Bright Festival and ImmersiveExperience.Art all directed by…
Continue Reading Digital art event shows the National Monument in a new light
Counter has a lot going on in December
Counter is in the heart of the capital on Queen Street. This month Counter Edinburgh wants to invite guests to socialise there, work there and have a relaxed meal there as well as taking part in their scheduled events. The lounge is open from breakfast at 8am until cocktails at 1am and on weekdays you…
Scottish Water advise on ways to keep water pipes protected in cold weather
The Met Office reports that temperatures will drop over the course of this week and with the low temperatures Scottish Water offer advice to home and business owners on how to protect pipes from frost damage. The advice is part of Scottish Water’s campaign, which includes tips on all things winter and water-related, including: keeping…
Continue Reading Scottish Water advise on ways to keep water pipes protected in cold weather
Tech firm makes new appointment
A Scottish tech firm has appointed its first ever Chief Operating Officer (COO) to drive the international expansion of its growing business. Andrew Gibbon has been promoted to the newly-created role at point-of-sale tech specialist ePOS Hybrid following over three successful years as the firm’s Head of Growth It marks the latest successful chapter for…
Gareth’s looking forward to Christmas this year
A young father from Fife is planning for the best Christmas after being given a second chance with a liver transplant. Gareth Weeks, 38, was very ill with an incurable liver condition and knew that his only hope was a liver transplant. It is now six months since his lifesaving surgery and Gareth’s life has…
Continue Reading Gareth’s looking forward to Christmas this year
Leuchie Long Lunch raises £124,000 for national respite charity
The inaugural Leuchie Long Lunch has raised a stunning total of £124,886 for national respite charity Leuchie House. The event, organised by Leuchie Forever – the body set up to raise major donations to safeguard the future of support to people affected by neurological conditions across Scotland – was a rousing success, with more than…
Continue Reading Leuchie Long Lunch raises £124,000 for national respite charity