Counter is in the heart of the capital on Queen Street.

This month Counter Edinburgh wants to invite guests to socialise there, work there and have a relaxed meal there as well as taking part in their scheduled events. The lounge is open from breakfast at 8am until cocktails at 1am and on weekdays you are invited to book a space to work away from home for a change.

In December there are a few special dates for you to sign up to.

On 6 December there will be a Christmas Paint and Sip class.

Every Wednesday Thursday and Friday evenings there are record listening sessions, and on 8 and 15 December there will be wreath making sessions in a collaboration with Ollie & Ivy the city florist.

On New Year’s Even there is a cocktail session from 7pm to 9pm accompanied by a saxophonist.

74-77 Queen Street Edinburgh EH2 4NF

www.nativeplaces.com/whats-on-edinburgh/

