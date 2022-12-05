At the weekend the Consulate General of Italy, the Italian Institute of Culture with support from The City of Edinburgh Council organised a digital art show on Calton Hill.

Showing the work of 15 digital art studios the National Monument was lit up in an exhibition curated by Bright Festival and ImmersiveExperience.Art all directed by Stefano Fake.

The exhibition was designed to show that Italy innovates in the art and culture space while rising to the challenge of modernity. Beginning in 2019 the first iteration was a huge video projection on the facade of the Farnesina Ministry building in Rome to celebrate the 20th anniversary of Farnesina’s Collection of Italian Contemporary Arts Foundation. Now it is travelling all over the world.

The audio visual experience ran over three nights from Friday to Sunday.

All photos Euan Cherry

